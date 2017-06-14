Every Single Thing You Need to Do in Louisville This Summer

Revisit ReSurfaced ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build will be opening on June 2nd, this time at the corner of East Liberty and South Shelby Streets in Phoenix Hill. As with past ReSurfaced pop-ups, this forward-thinking project will take a vacant lot and transform it into a collaborative community space. Plenty of bands are lined up to provide live music throughout the run. And being that this is Louisville, there will be an abundance of good beer, bourbon, and local eats to go around.

