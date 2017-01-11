Every Outdoor Concert in Memphis Worth Going to This Summer

Summer in Memphis is hotter than two squirrels gettin’ busy in a wool sock. But don’t let the scorching heat, humidity, and horny small-to-medium-sized rodents keep you indoors. Go outside and catch a few shows. Hell, once you’re a few beers in, you’ll forget about the weather, anyway.
Apr 29 Fri
Beale Street Music Festival Opening night of the three-day fest features Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, the Gin Blossoms, Train, Trampled By Turtles, Young the Giant, The Struts, Coleman Hell, Walter Trout, Julien Baker, Doyle Bramhall II, Larry McCray, Ghost Town Blues Band, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, and Terry “Harmonica” Bean.
Tom Lee Park
Apr 30 Sat
Beale Street Music Festival Day two’s lineup features Meghan Trainor, Modest Mouse, Jason Derulo, Barenaked Ladies, Yo Gotti, Violent Femmes, Cypress Hill, Jonny Lang, Moon Taxi, Lucinda Williams, Better Than Ezra, and a WHOLE lot more.
Tom Lee Park
May 1 Sun
Beale Street Music Festival BSMF closes out with performances by Beck, Paul Simon, Zedd, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Cold War Kids, The Arcs, Bastille, Courtney Barnett, Indigo Girls, Blackberry Smoke, The Joy Formidable, The Lone Bellow, Bernard Allison, and -- once again -- a WHOLE lot more.
Tom Lee Park
Jun 2-Jul 31
Levitt Shell Concert Series Blues, soul, folk, Americana, and other easy listening genres on Overton Park’s historic shell stage. Full lineup to be announced. Check the website for all the deets.
Overton Park
Jun 7 Tue
Boston It’s the 40th anniversary tour for the folks responsible for your favorite karaoke song... “More Than a Feeling.” Make the journey.
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Jun 10 Fri
Live at the Garden presents Heart The Wilson sisters will make you feel like the “Magic Man” (or woman!) you are.
Memphis Botanic Garden
Jun 18 Sat
Widespread Panic Mud Island transforms into a sea of patchwork corduroy, dreadlocks, and tie-dye. Is that patchouli I smell? Wait... no, it’s definitely b.o.
Mud Island Amphitheatre
Jun 26 Sun
Live at the Garden presents Gregg Allman Solo show by Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band.
Memphis Botanic Garden
Jul 10 Sun
"Weird Al" Yankovic Pop music’s parody king is still around after all these years. And you know you know, like, at least seven songs by heart.
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Jul 15 Fri
Alabama Shakes Brittany Howard and crew have this soulful Southern rock thing down. Go check ‘em out.
Mud Island Amphitheater
Jul 29 Fri
Live at the Garden presents Billy Currington Performance by the man who gave us the line “God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy.”
Memphis Botanic Garden
Aug 25 Thu
Live at the Garden presents REO Speedwagon Memphis Botanic Garden
Hey, they’ve got to keep on loving you, because they said they would way back in 1981.
Sep 23 Fri
Live at the Garden presents Sheryl Crow All she wants to do is have some fun... with you!
Memphis Botanic Garden
Sep 23 Fri
The Consortium Memphis Music Town Festival This one’s a new soul music festival celebrating the completion of renovations at Shelby Farms Park. Lineup to be announced, but expect it to be a banger.
Shelby Farms Park
