Events

Every Outdoor Concert in Memphis Worth Going to This Summer

By Published On 04/11/2016 By Published On 04/11/2016
courtney barnett live in concert
Flickr/NRK P3

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

related

Turn Back Before You Know Ramen Bath Salts Are a Real Thing

related

Here's the Moment Anthony Bourdain Exposed How Fake Travel Shows Are

Summer in Memphis is hotter than two squirrels gettin’ busy in a wool sock. But don’t let the scorching heat, humidity, and horny small-to-medium-sized rodents keep you indoors. Go outside and catch a few shows. Hell, once you’re a few beers in, you’ll forget about the weather, anyway.

Related

related

The Memphis BBQ Style Guide

related

The 15 Most 'Memphis' Songs Ever Recorded

related

Local-Approved Memphis Spots for Avoiding Tourists

related

The Memphis BBQ Style Guide
neil young live in concert
Flickr/NRK P3

Date

Event

Location

Apr 29 Fri

Beale Street Music Festival Opening night of the three-day fest features Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, the Gin Blossoms, Train, Trampled By Turtles, Young the Giant, The Struts, Coleman Hell, Walter Trout, Julien Baker, Doyle Bramhall II, Larry McCray, Ghost Town Blues Band, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, and Terry “Harmonica” Bean.

Tom Lee Park

Beale Street Music Festival Tom Lee Park Opening night of the three-day fest features Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, the Gin Blossoms, Train, Trampled By Turtles, Young the Giant, The Struts, Coleman Hell, Walter Trout, Julien Baker, Doyle Bramhall II, Larry McCray, Ghost Town Blues Band, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, and Terry “Harmonica” Bean.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 30 Sat

Beale Street Music Festival Day two’s lineup features Meghan Trainor, Modest Mouse, Jason Derulo, Barenaked Ladies, Yo Gotti, Violent Femmes, Cypress Hill, Jonny Lang, Moon Taxi, Lucinda Williams, Better Than Ezra, and a WHOLE lot more.

Tom Lee Park

Beale Street Music Festival Tom Lee Park Day two’s lineup features Meghan Trainor, Modest Mouse, Jason Derulo, Barenaked Ladies, Yo Gotti, Violent Femmes, Cypress Hill, Jonny Lang, Moon Taxi, Lucinda Williams, Better Than Ezra, and a WHOLE lot more.

Add
beck live in concert
Flickr/Mulling it over

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

Beale Street Music Festival BSMF closes out with performances by Beck, Paul Simon, Zedd, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Cold War Kids, The Arcs, Bastille, Courtney Barnett, Indigo Girls, Blackberry Smoke, The Joy Formidable, The Lone Bellow, Bernard Allison, and -- once again -- a WHOLE lot more.

Tom Lee Park

Beale Street Music Festival Tom Lee Park BSMF closes out with performances by Beck, Paul Simon, Zedd, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Cold War Kids, The Arcs, Bastille, Courtney Barnett, Indigo Girls, Blackberry Smoke, The Joy Formidable, The Lone Bellow, Bernard Allison, and -- once again -- a WHOLE lot more.

Add
widespread panic live in concert
Flickr/Craig O Neal

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2-Jul 31

Levitt Shell Concert Series Blues, soul, folk, Americana, and other easy listening genres on Overton Park’s historic shell stage. Full lineup to be announced. Check the website for all the deets.

Overton Park

Levitt Shell Concert Series Overton Park Blues, soul, folk, Americana, and other easy listening genres on Overton Park’s historic shell stage. Full lineup to be announced. Check the website for all the deets.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Boston It’s the 40th anniversary tour for the folks responsible for your favorite karaoke song... “More Than a Feeling.” Make the journey.

BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Boston BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove It’s the 40th anniversary tour for the folks responsible for your favorite karaoke song... “More Than a Feeling.” Make the journey.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Live at the Garden presents Heart The Wilson sisters will make you feel like the “Magic Man” (or woman!) you are.

Memphis Botanic Garden

Live at the Garden presents Heart Memphis Botanic Garden The Wilson sisters will make you feel like the “Magic Man” (or woman!) you are.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Widespread Panic Mud Island transforms into a sea of patchwork corduroy, dreadlocks, and tie-dye. Is that patchouli I smell? Wait... no, it’s definitely b.o.

Mud Island Amphitheatre

Widespread Panic Mud Island Amphitheatre Mud Island transforms into a sea of patchwork corduroy, dreadlocks, and tie-dye. Is that patchouli I smell? Wait... no, it’s definitely b.o.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Live at the Garden presents Gregg Allman Solo show by Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band.

Memphis Botanic Garden

Live at the Garden presents Gregg Allman Memphis Botanic Garden Solo show by Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band.

Add
alabama shakes live in concert
Flickr/Fred rockwood

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

"Weird Al" Yankovic Pop music’s parody king is still around after all these years. And you know you know, like, at least seven songs by heart.

BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

"Weird Al" Yankovic BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Pop music’s parody king is still around after all these years. And you know you know, like, at least seven songs by heart.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Alabama Shakes Brittany Howard and crew have this soulful Southern rock thing down. Go check ‘em out.

Mud Island Amphitheater

Alabama Shakes Mud Island Amphitheater Brittany Howard and crew have this soulful Southern rock thing down. Go check ‘em out.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Live at the Garden presents Billy Currington Performance by the man who gave us the line “God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy.”

Memphis Botanic Garden

Live at the Garden presents Billy Currington Memphis Botanic Garden Performance by the man who gave us the line “God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy.”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Live at the Garden presents REO Speedwagon Memphis Botanic Garden

Hey, they’ve got to keep on loving you, because they said they would way back in 1981.

Live at the Garden presents REO Speedwagon Hey, they’ve got to keep on loving you, because they said they would way back in 1981. Memphis Botanic Garden

Add

related

The 15 Most 'Memphis' Songs Ever Recorded
Sheryl Crow
Flickr/Andy

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23 Fri

Live at the Garden presents Sheryl Crow All she wants to do is have some fun... with you!

Memphis Botanic Garden

Live at the Garden presents Sheryl Crow Memphis Botanic Garden All she wants to do is have some fun... with you!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23 Fri

The Consortium Memphis Music Town Festival This one’s a new soul music festival celebrating the completion of renovations at Shelby Farms Park. Lineup to be announced, but expect it to be a banger.

Shelby Farms Park

The Consortium Memphis Music Town Festival Shelby Farms Park This one’s a new soul music festival celebrating the completion of renovations at Shelby Farms Park. Lineup to be announced, but expect it to be a banger.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like