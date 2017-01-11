Hey, Memphis. Get ready for an extremely fun and extremely delicious winter. We've got concerts, beer fests, moonshine, and grilled cheese all queued up to make the next three months bearable as temperatures eventually drop into the 30s and you begin to daydream about the next time you can go camping and not freeze to death. Mark your calendars -- here's everything you have to do this winter in Bluff City.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Memphis This Winter
December
Thursday
Dec 1
Memphis Zoo
For $6 per person you can skate around Memphis' only outdoor rink from 9am - 4:30pm daily.
Friday
Dec 2
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
For one night only, watch as one of the best ballet groups in the world puts on one of the most timeless classics. The show starts at 7pm sharp.
Saturday
Dec 10
Samuel T. Bryant Distillery
Purpose Parties are throwin' a bash for $45 that nets you hors d'oeuvres, two signature beverages, and a whiskey tasting (eight samples). There'll also be music and dancing… 21 and up!
Saturday
Dec 10
Circuit Playhouse
Adapted from David Sedaris' famous short story, listen to Crumpet the elf regale you with hilarious tales about working in a Macy's during the holiday season -- all in a cabaret-style performance.
Sunday
Dec 11
Hi Tone
For a measly $5, get access to Memphis' second annual Grilled Cheese Fest where vendors will be handing out samples. You'll be able to vote for a winner when it's all said and done and there'll be live music, two bars, and an eating competition.
January
Thursday - Sunday
Jan 5-8
For three days, celebrate all things Elvis -- from sing-a-longs and tours to auctions and cake. Some events are free, but others could set you back a few bucks. Check the event page for all the deets.
Sunday
Jan 8
Loflin Yard
For $20, you'll get a lovely outdoor yoga class followed by your favorite brunch cocktail (a bloody Mary, duh!). If that one drink isn't enough, you'll also get a discount at Loflin in case you really want to make this Sunday into a fun day.
Friday
Jan 13
Pink Palace Museum
Choose what kind of ticket you want (they range from $20-$70), and then prepare to be whisked into a world of local and home brewers who will lecture you on all things beer as you eat local bites and play beer-themed games.
Sunday
Jan 22
Minglewood Hall
Andrew Bird is flying around touring with his new album "Are You Serious," where he's stated he's made a record that's entirely different from any other he's created. The show is $30, all ages, and doors open at 7pm.
Tuesday - Sunday
Jan 24-29
The Orpheum
This is the touring Broadway act and there are only eight shows, people! Tickets start at just $25. That's a small price to pay to watch Deb Cox sing "I Will Always Love You" to whomever is playing Frank Farmer.
February
Saturday
Feb 4
FedExForum
Garth Brooks is on his world tour and will be stopping in Memphis to play with Trisha Yearwood -- no word yet on if Chris Gaines will make an appearance.
Monday
Feb 13
The Orpheum
Dr. Tyson's going to be breaking down a bunch of your favorite films and focusing on what science got right -- and wrong -- in them. It'll be entertaining… and informational!
Friday
Feb 17
Hi Tone
The Tennessee native is coming through to bring her mix of rural roots and country to the stage. Tix are only $15 and will likely sell out. Ages 18+.
Monday
Feb 20
Minglewood Hall
The Three 6 Mafia producer/ frontman is off on his Rubba Band Business Tour with special guest Belly. The tour is all ages and prices range from $36 - $115.
