8 Must-Do Winter Events in Memphis

Jan 15 Fri
Science of Beer The Pink Palace Now in its third year, this event brings together a horde of local and professional craft brewers who are more than happy to educate you on all things beer. Participate in beer crafts, enjoy food from local vendors, or just sidle up to the keg of Memphis Made’s specially brewed Pink Palace Shrunken Head beer and see how weird things can get.
Jan 24 Sun
Bridges Center
TEP Gumbo Contest & Mardi Gras Party Bridges Center Tennessee Equality Project's sixth annual Mardi Gras celebration and Gumbo Contest will feature competitive tasting of gumbo from 16 teams, Tennessee craft beer, New Orleans jazz from the Hot Memphis 4, awards for best gumbo, and local Champions of Equality.
Jan 26-30
Beale Street
International Blues Challenge Beale Street The week of events will once again kick off Tuesday night with a meet & greet hosted by the Beale Street Merchants Association at the New Daisy Theater, followed by the International Showcase. The amount of talent will blow you away. In addition to the evening blues competition, the days are filled with seminars and workshops and topped off in a moving Friday afternoon in which the blues community will honor its own with the prestigious Keeping the Blues Alive (KBA) awards.
Feb 10 Wed
Glassblasting class at Five in One Five in One Social Club Dig through the recycle bin for some interesting glassware to revive & repurpose. Think cocktail glasses for the soon-to-be-returning patio weather, or maybe a vase to fill with flowers for your Valentine. Either way, you get to use a sandblaster.
Feb 13 Sat
Memphis Urban Sketchers Cleveland Street Flea Market Inspired by Urban Sketchers, an international group that shares the interest of drawing on location and telling the story of their surroundings, this event is open to anyone with pen and paper. All skill levels are welcome, and participants are free to attend the monthly meet-ups at their convenience.
Feb 24 Wed
Grizzlies vs. Lakers FedEx Forum Whether or not a legend is retiring, it’s always a good time at the Grindhouse.
Mar 6 Sun
Amurica
Spillit Story Slam: Witness Amurica If you want to tell a story, drop your name in the bucket. Up to 10 names are drawn and each person has five minutes. Three judges score the stories on a scale of 1-10 based on content and presentation. The winner is invited to compete for the title of Grand Master Storyteller of Memphis in November. Don’t wanna spill it? Then grab a beer and listen.
Mar 10 Thu
Various locations
Glue yourself to a TV for the UM Tigers’ conference basketball tournament Various locations Invite everyone over or hit your favorite bar, taproom, or restaurant. Put it on your radar now.