Events

8 Must-Do Winter Events in Memphis

By Published On 01/11/2016 By Published On 01/11/2016
Flickr/Roger Hsu

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

related

Bumble Introduces Video Component Because You Don't Have Enough to Stress About

related

Behold Lanzhou's Beautiful Hand-Pulled Beef Noodles

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15 Fri

Science of Beer Now in its third year, this event brings together a horde of local and professional craft brewers who are more than happy to educate you on all things beer. Participate in beer crafts, enjoy food from local vendors, or just sidle up to the keg of Memphis Made’s specially brewed Pink Palace Shrunken Head beer and see how weird things can get.

The Pink Palace

Science of Beer The Pink Palace Now in its third year, this event brings together a horde of local and professional craft brewers who are more than happy to educate you on all things beer. Participate in beer crafts, enjoy food from local vendors, or just sidle up to the keg of Memphis Made’s specially brewed Pink Palace Shrunken Head beer and see how weird things can get.

Add

Related

related

35 Things to Do in Memphis for $10 or Less

related

The Memphis Bucket List: 40 Things to Do in Memphis Before You Die

related

25 Free Things to Do in Memphis

related

35 Things to Do in Memphis for $10 or Less
Courtesy of Tennessee Equality Project

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sun

TEP Gumbo Contest & Mardi Gras Party Tennessee Equality Project's sixth annual Mardi Gras celebration and Gumbo Contest will feature competitive tasting of gumbo from 16 teams, Tennessee craft beer, New Orleans jazz from the Hot Memphis 4, awards for best gumbo, and local Champions of Equality.

Bridges Center

TEP Gumbo Contest & Mardi Gras Party Bridges Center Tennessee Equality Project's sixth annual Mardi Gras celebration and Gumbo Contest will feature competitive tasting of gumbo from 16 teams, Tennessee craft beer, New Orleans jazz from the Hot Memphis 4, awards for best gumbo, and local Champions of Equality.

Add
Flickr/Gary J. Wood

Date

Event

Location

Jan 26-30

International Blues Challenge The week of events will once again kick off Tuesday night with a meet & greet hosted by the Beale Street Merchants Association at the New Daisy Theater, followed by the International Showcase. The amount of talent will blow you away. In addition to the evening blues competition, the days are filled with seminars and workshops and topped off in a moving Friday afternoon in which the blues community will honor its own with the prestigious Keeping the Blues Alive (KBA) awards.

Beale Street

International Blues Challenge Beale Street The week of events will once again kick off Tuesday night with a meet & greet hosted by the Beale Street Merchants Association at the New Daisy Theater, followed by the International Showcase. The amount of talent will blow you away. In addition to the evening blues competition, the days are filled with seminars and workshops and topped off in a moving Friday afternoon in which the blues community will honor its own with the prestigious Keeping the Blues Alive (KBA) awards.

Add
Courtesy of Five in One

Date

Event

Location

Feb 10 Wed

Glassblasting class at Five in One Dig through the recycle bin for some interesting glassware to revive & repurpose. Think cocktail glasses for the soon-to-be-returning patio weather, or maybe a vase to fill with flowers for your Valentine. Either way, you get to use a sandblaster.

Five in One Social Club

Glassblasting class at Five in One Five in One Social Club Dig through the recycle bin for some interesting glassware to revive & repurpose. Think cocktail glasses for the soon-to-be-returning patio weather, or maybe a vase to fill with flowers for your Valentine. Either way, you get to use a sandblaster.

Add
Elizabeth Alley

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Memphis Urban Sketchers Inspired by Urban Sketchers, an international group that shares the interest of drawing on location and telling the story of their surroundings, this event is open to anyone with pen and paper. All skill levels are welcome, and participants are free to attend the monthly meet-ups at their convenience.

Cleveland Street Flea Market

Memphis Urban Sketchers Cleveland Street Flea Market Inspired by Urban Sketchers, an international group that shares the interest of drawing on location and telling the story of their surroundings, this event is open to anyone with pen and paper. All skill levels are welcome, and participants are free to attend the monthly meet-ups at their convenience.

Add

related

The Memphis Bucket List: 40 Things to Do in Memphis Before You Die
Flickr/Lindsey Turner

Date

Event

Location

Feb 24 Wed

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Whether or not a legend is retiring, it’s always a good time at the Grindhouse.

FedEx Forum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers FedEx Forum Whether or not a legend is retiring, it’s always a good time at the Grindhouse.

Add
Jamie Harmon

Date

Event

Location

Mar 6 Sun

Spillit Story Slam: Witness If you want to tell a story, drop your name in the bucket. Up to 10 names are drawn and each person has five minutes. Three judges score the stories on a scale of 1-10 based on content and presentation. The winner is invited to compete for the title of Grand Master Storyteller of Memphis in November. Don’t wanna spill it? Then grab a beer and listen.

Amurica

Spillit Story Slam: Witness Amurica If you want to tell a story, drop your name in the bucket. Up to 10 names are drawn and each person has five minutes. Three judges score the stories on a scale of 1-10 based on content and presentation. The winner is invited to compete for the title of Grand Master Storyteller of Memphis in November. Don’t wanna spill it? Then grab a beer and listen.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 10 Thu

Glue yourself to a TV for the UM Tigers’ conference basketball tournament Invite everyone over or hit your favorite bar, taproom, or restaurant. Put it on your radar now.

Various locations

Glue yourself to a TV for the UM Tigers’ conference basketball tournament Various locations Invite everyone over or hit your favorite bar, taproom, or restaurant. Put it on your radar now.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like