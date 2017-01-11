Everything You Need to Do in Memphis This Spring

Mon

Find out what role tolerances play in a just city Bellevue Middle School Just City “Tolerance” is the latest in a series of live events that are meant to surface and explore various ideas, aspirations, and prejudices that are connected to topics of criminal justice. The show will include several speakers, original spoken word and musical selections to explore the limits of tolerance -- of crime, of violence, of hate, of mercy -- that each of us already has.