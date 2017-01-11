Everything You Need to Do in Memphis This Spring

Spring is by far the best time of year in Memphis. It’s also when our calendars fill up with more events than we could feasibly attend. And as tempting as it is to say forget it and just enjoy the patio weather by day-drinking into night, make yourself get out there. Specifically, make yourself get out there to these must-do events.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best spring happenings.
Mar 4 Fri
Find yourself on Planet Nine Planet Nine: Displacement is a collaborative exhibit organized by Eric C exploring the unstoppable forces that move our body and psyche. Featuring work and installations by over twenty artists, the exhibit will host several interactive events and performances during the month of March. The opening reception features a performance with Eric & Josh Short's Bomb Shelter Radio, Ryan Azada and Crystal Shrine perform March 12, and Drink-N-Draw Exquisite Corpse Night is March 19th.
Marshall Arts (639 Marshall Avenue)
Mar 5 Sat
Listen to live music previously recorded in a jacked up Cadillac Local singer-songwriter, Tony Manard, recorded his latest album in an old Cadillac. Sedan deVille: Season 1 includes 8 original songs presented in a narrative framework reminiscent of a radio serial. The album was tracked entirely in the Cadillac, so it is mostly limited to acoustic guitar and vocals with accents of banjo, lap steel, and bass. Have a few beers, listen to Tony do his thing, and buy a CD.
Memphis Made Taproom
Mar 14 Mon
Find out what role tolerances play in a just city Just City “Tolerance” is the latest in a series of live events that are meant to surface and explore various ideas, aspirations, and prejudices that are connected to topics of criminal justice. The show will include several speakers, original spoken word and musical selections to explore the limits of tolerance -- of crime, of violence, of hate, of mercy -- that each of us already has.
Bellevue Middle School
Mar 15 Tue
Watch as the South Park guys take on religion The Book of Mormon, “God’s favorite musical,” is an outrageous musical comedy from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Stop what you are doing right now and buy tickets.
Orpheum Theater
Mar 24 Thu
Girl Scouts gone wild in the Taproom “Cookies on Tap” is a collaboration between Troop 901 and High Cotton Brewing Co. that combines their love of cookies and beer to offer a palate-pleasing experience. You'll get a flight of four High Cotton beers that have been perfectly paired with a Girl Scout cookie that brings out the flavor profile, style, and taste of the cookie and beer duo. All proceeds go towards Troop 901’s scholarship endowment.
High Cotton Taproom
Apr 15 Fri
Mingle with metalsmiths and enthusiasts The Metal Museum is hosting a weekend of workshops, demonstrations, lectures, a dinner, and an auction for “Forging on the River.” This event provides metalsmiths and enthusiasts an opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and collaborate while enjoying the Metal Museum exhibitions and grounds. There will be a seated dinner and art auction open to the public on Saturday, April 16th. Stephen Lunn is this year’s guest artist, and he'll be hosting lectures, demonstrations, and workshops throughout the weekend.
The Metal Museum
Apr 16 Sat
Find out about condom-inspired fashion for a cause Condomonium is an annual public awareness event and signature fundraiser for CHOICES, a small non-profit organization providing reproductive health care, education, and advocacy around reproductive rights and justice. Guest fashion and theatre designers will create apparel and accessories out of condoms for a one of a kind fashion show. Guests will view and vote on their favorite designs. Funds raised are used to support the patient assistance fund for CHOICES.
Playhouse on the Square
Apr 23 Sat
Party like a rock star in the parking lot This year’s Lucero Family Block Party is sure to be bigger and better than ever with Midtown’s favorite band, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, on the bill. Held in the Minglewood parking lot, this event is a whole lot of fun, and family friendly.
Minglewood
Apr 29 Fri
Drive in and kick back Time Warp Drive-In returns for the third season with an incredible lineup of movie nights starting in March. Sing-Along Sinema: A Night of Musical Madness will feature The Blues Brothers, Xanadu, Cry-Baby, and Cannibal! The Musical. Shows start at dusk.
Summer Drive-In (5310 Summer Ave)
May 6-8
Go artful shopping in Victorian Village The Urban Barn Market is hosting a one-of-a-kind antique, vintage, and handmade market in one of the most gorgeous settings in Memphis: The Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum. It will showcase talented artists, from fine art to pottery and everything in between, in addition to vintage and antique vendors with their unique finds. Highlights of the market include the popular Early Bird shopping, new workshops, yummy food trucks, and special musical artists.
Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum
May 7 Sat
Get the best food on wheels Last year’s Mid-South Food Truck Fest brought out 73 trucks from Memphis and beyond, attracting 10,000 people. This year’s is set to be even bigger. The event includes a competition in categories like finger foods, sweet treats, top sales, and people’s choice. Prepare to queue.
Tiger Lane
May 7 Sat
Join the one hundred year throw down The Brooks is celebrating their 100th birthday with the day-long Party for the Century. The museum will be open and free to all for live music, art-making, tours, and surprises -- all highlighting their renowned world art collection and creative year-round programming.
Brooks Museum of Art
Join the one hundred year throw down Brooks Museum of Art The Brooks is celebrating their 100th birthday with the day-long Party for the Century. The museum will be open and free to all for live music, art-making, tours, and surprises -- all highlighting their renowned world art collection and creative year-round programming.