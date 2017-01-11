Everything You Should Do in Memphis This Summer

Don’t let the Memphis heat stop you from partaking in all of the amazing events happening this summer. This year’s offerings have something for even the most discerning event critics -- dance parties right out of the '80s, free concerts, cold drinks with wild pioneer women -- what more could you ask for? Oh, you want late-night shopping? A punk festival? AND a zombie walk? Check, check, and check. Let's get moving.
June
Jun 2 Thu
Join the Rhythm Nation At Rhythm Nation Thursdays, you can learn the choreography to your favorite music videos of old, plus new routines. In June they'll focus on the classics like "Vogue" and "Thriller," and July features NSYNC and Missy Elliott.
Living Hope Church
Jun 3 Fri
Partake in a late-night shopping spree Broad Avenue’s ever-increasing list of fun shops will stay open late all summer on long on the first Friday of the month.
Broad Avenue Arts District
Jun 3-5
Bang your head for three days Memphis Punk Rock Fest brings together 30 punk, ska, metal, and hardcore acts to play at seven different Memphis venues for three days of shows. Most shows are 21+ and the cost for each show ranges from pay-what-you-can to $20.
Various locations
Jun 4 Sat
Make merry in the park Bring the kids, the dogs, and a $5 donation. There will be tons of vendors, music, activities, and food trucks from 10am-3pm.
Overton Park
Jun 4 Sat
Shut your cornhole! The Memphis Made Tap Room is hosting a monthly cornhole tournament. The first one is June 4th at 2 pm. It's free for two-people teams, and there will be 32 teams total. Prizes include $50 gift card for first place, $25 for second, and $10 for third.
Memphis Made Tap Room
Jun 4 Sat
Go watch the Big Ass Reunion Big Ass Truck is an American rock band which incorporates elements of hip-hop, rock, funk, and psychedelia in their music. The group disbanded sometime after the release of the 2001 album, The Rug, but you can see em' now. Show starts at 7:30pm.
Levitt Shell
Jun 10-Jul 9
Say hello to America! Don’t miss the opening reception for “Say Hello to America!” The group show of visual art, music, or performance art related to the current political landscape (or anything to do with politics, America, etc.) is sure to be thought-provoking and fun.
Crosstown Arts (422 N. Cleveland)
Jun 12 Sun
Give a dog a beer Streetdog Foundation and High Cotton Brewing Co. are back together for another installment of Dog Day at the Brewery. The entire brewery will be open to all dogs along with family and friends. Come meet dogs ready for adoption while drinking discounted pints. There’s also a silent auction to benefit Streetdog Foundation.
High Cotton Taproom
Jun 16 Thu
Stick a fork in it Project Green Fork’s annual Loving Local event will run from 5:30-8:30pm at the hugely popular Loflin Yard this year. The $50 tickets include local food provided by PGF-certified restaurants including Central BBQ, City & State, Cooper Street 20/20, Cosmic Coconut, Ecco, Huey’s Midtown, MEMPops, Robata, Sekisui Midtown, Sweet Grass, Tsunami, and Ultimate Foods. Wiseacre and Memphis Made beers will be flowing and tunes provided by Sons of Mudboy.
Loflin Yard
Jun 18 Sat
Load up on LPs and 45s Record dealers from Memphis and around the US will be here with all kinds of records for your listening pleasure. $5 regular admission to the swap at 11am; $10 for early birds (10am). Event goes 'til 5pm.
Stax Museum
Jun 18 Sat
Get 12 hours of serious thinking During this intense, high-energy event running from 9am-9pm, techies and non-techies will come together to learn the process of developing tech-enabled solutions centered on tackling recidivism. Then teams will work with developers to build basic prototypes for their solutions and pitch their ideas to other attendees.
Civil Rights Museum
Jun 21 Tue
Cheers to history! Planned Parenthood’s Beers with Pioneers is a new event that allows ordinary folks to sit and drink beer while local pioneers in the women’s movement recount their tales and tribulations. This intimate gathering is monthly. Next up is Joyce Blackmon. Free admission, free beer, and free photos in the Amurica photobooth. Event starts at 6pm.
Amurica
July
Jul 1-3
Go cosplaying! Now in its sixth year, the Anime Blues Con will host thousands of anime, fantasy, and comic fans for panels, shopping, and of course, lots and lots of cosplay (costume play) from 11am-3pm.
Cook Convention Center
Jul 9 Sat
Watch the stars align Stars at the Shell is a fundraiser for the Levitt Shell’s free concert series. Tickets are $20 a ticket in advance, or $25 a ticket at the door. Enjoy the soul-shaking R&B sounds of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings on the expansive, lush green lawn. Doors at 6:30pm; show at 8:00pm.
Levitt Shell
Jul 12 Tue
Don’t sell yourself short Hustle focuses on professional development for artists, and this installment is on “Pricing your Artwork.” This is a must for anyone trying to make a living in the arts. Free, 6-8pm.
Storybooth
Jul 22 Fri
Experience the world of fish Fish was designed specifically for the gallery at Crosstown Arts by local filmmakers Laura Jean Hocking, Sarah Fleming, and Christopher Reyes. Experience a magical underwater world with this immersive display combining traditional audio, visual, and sculptural mediums with technology. On view through August 13th.
Crosstown Arts
Jul 23 Sat
No bluffin', just blues Bring a chair and some friends to WEVL’s 28th annual Blues on the Bluff concert. Proceeds benefit Memphis’ only volunteer radio station.
Metal Museum
