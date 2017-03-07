must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Memphis This Spring

Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival

We've been blessed with more patio weather than we could have ever hoped for this winter, but it's almost time to put away our scarves for good and fully commit to all of the fun that real spring brings. In addition to the musical and BBQ-induced debauchery of Memphis in May, we've got some new restaurants to support, a recent international food festival to hit, a food competition to check out, gourmet pasta to make, and fish pudding to eat. Don't forget all the other great outdoor shows, group bike rides, and plays lining themselves up and down the calendar. Thankfully, we've compiled a list of the must-do events to keep you on track.

March
Brooks Museum
Brooks Museum

March

Thursday - Friday
Mar 2-Apr 7
Feast on 40 days of fish pudding
Feast on 40 days of fish pudding
Calvary Episcopal Church
Volunteers have been providing fun lunches during the Lenten season at Calvary since 1928. Proceeds go to a good cause and the atmosphere is festive. But it's the old standbys -- tomato aspic, fish pudding, and peppermint ice cream -- that keep people coming back year after year. Open daily from 11am to 1:30pm.
Tuesday - Monday
Mar 7-13
Support minority-owned restaurants
Support minority-owned restaurants
Various locations
Now in its second year, Memphis Black Restaurant Week (MBRW) allows Memphians to maybe try something new Monday-Sunday. Participating restaurants provide $15 two-course lunches and $25 three-course dinners throughout the week. Fourteen restaurants are signed up this year, and vegan and fine-dining options are included.
Saturday
Mar 11
Chalk it up and dance
Chalk it up and dance
Brooks Museum
Join local artists and neighbors with chalk in hand to transform the Brooks Plaza into a masterpiece. Live music and dance performances round out the day. Admission is free. Chalk is $3, but you can bring your own. 10am-2pm.
Thursday
Mar 16
Make some pasta with Andy & Michael
Make some pasta with Andy & Michael
Porcellino's
Hang out, sip wine, and learn how to make pasta with none other than award-winning chefs and restaurateurs, Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman. $75, 5:30-7:30pm.
Thursday
Mar 16
Drink and ride
Drink and ride
Revolutions Bicycle Co-Op
This month's Beers & Gears group ride is headed to Silky O'Sullivan's to get a jump start on St. Patrick's Day celebrations. It's a 55-minute ride each way and you'll need a helmet, lights, and locks. No bike? No problem. You can rent adult bikes for $5 and family cargo bikes for $10 (plus tax) on the night of a group ride. 7-10pm.
Friday
Mar 17
Pinch Deering & Down
Pinch Deering & Down
DKDC
Lahna, Rev, and Doug always put on a good show, but there’s nothing quite like seeing them in the cozy confines of DKDC. To celebrate the holiday, Lahna is organizing a game of hot potato. 10:30pm-1:30am
Friday
Mar 24
See the "Dear Black People" play
See the "Dear Black People" play
The Den (626 Marshall)
Written by National Awarding poet and TED Talk speaker Chris James, the Dear Black People play is written and performed in poetry verse and discusses topics such as race, racism, identity, love, relationships, politics, and more. This satire piece is destined to make you laugh, make you cry, and teach you a thing or two. $15, 6-9pm.
Saturday
Mar 25
Melt your mouth at the Popper Throwdown
Melt your mouth at the Popper Throwdown
High Cotton Brewing Co.
Check out the newest, spiciest food competition in town. The 901 Popper Throwdown will feature jalapeño popper cookoffs, live music, a (pickled) jalapeño-eating competition, and great beers. 12-7pm.
April
Memphis
f11photo/Shutterstock

April

Saturday
Apr 1
Grab a fistful of dollars for the victims of fake news
Grab a fistful of dollars for the victims of fake news
Loflin Yard
A fairly large assemblage of Memphis musicians will be coming together in various configurations over the course of the night to perform songs of resistance. It'll be Memphis-centric music with original tributes to some terrible events that never actually happened in Atlanta, Sweden, and, of course, Bowling Green. $10 suggested donation, all proceeds go to the Peace & Justice Center, 8-11pm.
Saturday
Apr 15
Cheers to international food
Cheers to international food
Wiseacre Brewing
The first ever Kaleidoscope Food Festival celebrates the fact that, in only 2.5 square miles, residents in Binghampton represent over 17 different nations, making it one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Memphis. Come experience cultures from around the world through food, storytelling, and performance. 1-7pm.
Thursday
Apr 20
Lip sync your way to fame
Lip sync your way to fame
Hard Rock Café
LipSync Plus is a lip-syncing competition that pits local celebrities against finalists from the community. The deadline for online submissions is March 29, and there is no fee to enter. The top four winners in the online competition will compete in the LipSync Plus 2017 Grand Championship. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. Prizes include two airline tickets from Allegiant Air. Proceeds go to the utility assistance program, Plus-1.
May
Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival

May

Friday - Sunday
May 5-7
Go listen to great music down by the river
Go listen to great music down by the river
Tom Lee Park
It's Beale Street Musical Festival time, which means three full days of music on multiple stages overlooking the mighty Mississippi River, with an incredible lineup of musicians from every genre.
Sunday
May 7
Step back in time
Step back in time
Tad's Imaginarium/American Dream Safari (343 Madison)
Mint Cream's Vintage Expo showcases the best in vintage clothing, jewelry, shoes, toys, and furniture from local vintage retailers. The event will also include vintage hairstyle demos, a co-ed fashion show, classic cars, music, and food trucks. 11am-7pm.
Wednesday - Saturday
May 17-20
Eat a ton of amazing BBQ
Eat a ton of amazing BBQ
Tom Lee Park
The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has expanded from three to four days. Teams adorn their areas with elaborate decorations, trophies attesting to their boasting rights, and banners showing their clever and creative team names. While grilling is the main theme, the contest wouldn't be complete without the "Ms. Piggie Idol" competition where the finest swines tests their vocal skills, grown men dress in tutus and snouts, and women kick their heels (hooves) up.

Stacey Greenberg lives in Cooper-Young with her two sons. She is the author of the award-winning Dining with Monkeys blog.