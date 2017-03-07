Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Memphis This Spring

We've been blessed with more patio weather than we could have ever hoped for this winter, but it's almost time to put away our scarves for good and fully commit to all of the fun that real spring brings. In addition to the musical and BBQ-induced debauchery of Memphis in May, we've got some new restaurants to support, a recent international food festival to hit, a food competition to check out, gourmet pasta to make, and fish pudding to eat. Don't forget all the other great outdoor shows, group bike rides, and plays lining themselves up and down the calendar. Thankfully, we've compiled a list of the must-do events to keep you on track.
