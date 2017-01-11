Events

All the Outdoor Summer Concerts in Miami You Should Check Out

wiz khalifa live in concert
Flickr/Sébastien Barré

Going to an outdoor concert in South Florida is really awesome if you like good music, women who wear practically nothing, and hot-as-balls weather. So it’s a good thing wearing practically nothing actually helps with the hot-as-balls weather! Save your excuses, and make sure you get out there this summer. There’s some great music you won’t want to miss.

panic at the disco live in concert
Flickr/Will fisher

Jun 4 Sat

Darius Rucker, Dan & Shay, and Michael Ray That country singer from Hootie & the Blowfish is going on tour, and he only wants to be with you.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Jun 11 Sat

Tommy James & the Shondells with The Grass Roots Go see the 1960s' chart-topper best known for hits like “Hanky Panky,” “Mony Mony,” and “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Jun 11 Sat

Journey and The Doobie Brothers with Dave Mason Don’t stop believin’... that you need to see this show.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Jun 14 Tue

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco with Andrew McMahon Two chart-topping pop/rock bands and the singer/songwriter from Something Corporate & Jack’s Mannequin. Yes please.

Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Jun 18 Sat

Vince Neil with Great White Hard rock + more hard rock = a lot of hard rock.  

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Jun 18 Sat

Keith Urban Keith Urban. The end. Or is it?

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Jun 24 Fri

Rockstar Energy Drink presents Taste of Chaos In this case, “chaos” is defined as: Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin, and The Early November.

Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Jun 26 Sun

The Cure with The Twilight Sad This classic English hard rock band is back with their top hits, and much heavier eyeliner.

Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Jun 29 Wed

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood These two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are reuniting for the first time since playing in Australia and New Zealand in 2011.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

modest mouse live in concert
Flickr/Jamie bernstein

Jul 1 Fri

Slipknot and Marilyn Manson with Of Mice & Men Expect a lot of beautiful people, and conversely, a slew of scary-looking people in masks and whatnot. 

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Jul 2 Sat

Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker One ska punk, one folk music, one hip-hop, one reggae, and one pop band. YOLO?  

Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Jul 3 Sun

Vans Warped Tour Mosh pits, heavy metal, and rock, followed by more mosh pits, heavy metal, and rock.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Jul 8 Fri

Brand New and Modest Mouse These two top American rock bands are neither new nor mice. But this show will be amazing nevertheless.

Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Jul 15 Fri

Shawn Mendes He’s a harmless Canadian pop star who was born in the late 1990s. Who is not the Biebs.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Jul 16 Sat

Los Pericos 1980s reggae band from... wait for it... ¡Argentina!

La Covacha

Jul 20 Wed

Merry Jane Presents Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Part of The High Road Tour, with special guests Kevin Gates, Jhene Aiko, Casey Veggies, and DJ Drama.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Jul 22 Fri

Ted Nugent with Jackyl From lead guitarist of psychedelic/hard rock band, The Amboy Dukes, to solo performer.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Jul 29 Fri

Dave Matthews Band Because stoned bros like concerts, too. Like, really like concerts.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

hank williams jr live in concert
Flickr/Tortuga music festival

Aug 6 Sat

Hank Williams, Jr. and Chris Stapleton Two bearded men who play mean country music with a blues-meets-rock flair.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Aug 13 Sat

Brad Paisley, Tyler Farr, and Maddie & Tae Country, more country, and a really adorable country girl duo.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Aug 15 Mon

UB40 with Ali Campbell, Astro, and Mickey Virtue The 1970s British pop/reggae band known for hits like “Red Red Wine” and… um… “Red Red Wine”!

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Aug 20 Sat

Dixie Chicks Cowboy, take me away to this 1990s country throwback.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

miranda lambert live in concert
Flickr/whittlz

Sep 2 Fri

Goo Goo Dolls with Collective Soul and Tribe Society “Iris.” “Slide.” “Name.” Come on! You cannot miss this show.

Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Sep 10 Sat

Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore, and Brothers Osborne There’s a six-time Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music “Female Vocalist of the Year,” a multi-platinum country singer/songwriter, and a Grammy-nominated country duo. This lineup is stacked.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

