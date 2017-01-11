All the Outdoor Summer Concerts in Miami You Should Check Out

Going to an outdoor concert in South Florida is really awesome if you like good music, women who wear practically nothing, and hot-as-balls weather. So it’s a good thing wearing practically nothing actually helps with the hot-as-balls weather! Save your excuses, and make sure you get out there this summer. There’s some great music you won’t want to miss.
Darius Rucker, Dan & Shay, and Michael Ray Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre That country singer from Hootie & the Blowfish is going on tour, and he only wants to be with you.
Tommy James & the Shondells with The Grass Roots Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Go see the 1960s' chart-topper best known for hits like “Hanky Panky,” “Mony Mony,” and “I Think We’re Alone Now.”
Journey and The Doobie Brothers with Dave Mason Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Don’t stop believin’... that you need to see this show.
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco with Andrew McMahon Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Two chart-topping pop/rock bands and the singer/songwriter from Something Corporate & Jack’s Mannequin. Yes please.
Vince Neil with Great White Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Hard rock + more hard rock = a lot of hard rock.
Keith Urban Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Keith Urban. The end. Or is it?
Rockstar Energy Drink presents Taste of Chaos Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park In this case, “chaos” is defined as: Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin, and The Early November.
The Cure with The Twilight Sad Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park This classic English hard rock band is back with their top hits, and much heavier eyeliner.
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre These two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are reuniting for the first time since playing in Australia and New Zealand in 2011.
Slipknot and Marilyn Manson with Of Mice & Men Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Expect a lot of beautiful people, and conversely, a slew of scary-looking people in masks and whatnot.
Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park One ska punk, one folk music, one hip-hop, one reggae, and one pop band. YOLO?
Vans Warped Tour Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Mosh pits, heavy metal, and rock, followed by more mosh pits, heavy metal, and rock.
Brand New and Modest Mouse Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park These two top American rock bands are neither new nor mice. But this show will be amazing nevertheless.
Shawn Mendes Mizner Park Amphitheater He’s a harmless Canadian pop star who was born in the late 1990s. Who is not the Biebs.
Los Pericos La Covacha 1980s reggae band from... wait for it... ¡Argentina!
Merry Jane Presents Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Part of The High Road Tour, with special guests Kevin Gates, Jhene Aiko, Casey Veggies, and DJ Drama.
Ted Nugent with Jackyl Pompano Beach Amphitheatre From lead guitarist of psychedelic/hard rock band, The Amboy Dukes, to solo performer.
Dave Matthews Band Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Because stoned bros like concerts, too. Like, really like concerts.
Hank Williams, Jr. and Chris Stapleton Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Two bearded men who play mean country music with a blues-meets-rock flair.
Brad Paisley, Tyler Farr, and Maddie & Tae Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Country, more country, and a really adorable country girl duo.
UB40 with Ali Campbell, Astro, and Mickey Virtue Pompano Beach Amphitheatre The 1970s British pop/reggae band known for hits like “Red Red Wine” and… um… “Red Red Wine”!
Dixie Chicks Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre Cowboy, take me away to this 1990s country throwback.
Goo Goo Dolls with Collective Soul and Tribe Society Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park “Iris.” “Slide.” “Name.” Come on! You cannot miss this show.
Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore, and Brothers Osborne Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre There’s a six-time Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music “Female Vocalist of the Year,” a multi-platinum country singer/songwriter, and a Grammy-nominated country duo. This lineup is stacked.