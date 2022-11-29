Your Ultimate Guide To Miami Art Week 2022

The Unknown Zone at Arlo Wynwood | The Unknown Zone The Unknown Zone at Arlo Wynwood | The Unknown Zone

Back for the 20th year, Art Basel is here, and it’s nearly impossible to not feel the excitement in the air—along with the traffic on the streets. One of the busiest weeks of the year, Miami is about to be filled with art pop-ups, live paintings, parties, and satellite fairs that together make up what’s now known as Miami Art Week. The actual Art Basel Miami Beach show takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, but the massive annual art fair isn’t the only place you can experience the action. Other notable art fairs to check out this week include SCOPE Miami Beach, CONTEXT Art Miami, Design Miami, Untitled Art Miami Beach, and Art Miami. If you’re looking for something to do that’s a little more intimate than one of the sprawling art fairs, you won’t have to look far. Here’s a list of (mostly) free events that are open to the public during the course of this year’s Miami Art Week.

Experience a series of activations at Loews Miami Beach Hotel As part of this year’s collective, Loews Miami Beach Hotel welcomes Miami’s own Maguns Sodamin as official Artist in Residence. Sodamin’s lush nature inspired paintings explore changing global narratives through spiritual inquiry and spontaneous creativity. His mural “Reflections of Florida Wild” can be seen on display at the hotel’s front drive as part of the City of Miami Beach’s No Vacancy Temporary Public Arts Project. Additional works will be showcased throughout the hotel lobby through December 5. As the official host hotel for SCOPE Miami Beach, visitors will also be able to check out a bespoke installation by internationally renowned installation artist, Jen Lewin. Lewin’s “Chandelier Harp” is an interactive instrument played by passing your hand, arm, leg or body through the low voltage lasers that shine to the ground through December 5. Other works by Lewin can be seen at SCOPE contemporary art pavilion, located on Ocean Drive and Eighth Street. There’s also the Team Member Art Showcase, featuring original works by Loews Miami Beach Hotel’s staff, meet-and-greets with Sodamin and Lewin, and daily art-infused activations with spirits brands like Patron, Bombay Sapphire, and Ilegal Mezcal. All are free to attend.

COTE Miami Steak Omakase™ | Gary He

Feast on steak while enjoying Art After Dark at COTE Miami From Thursday, December 1 through Friday, December 9, renowned private collectors will join together for the first time to showcase their world-class pieces at COTE Miami. In partnership with Artline, a public art project consulting firm based in New York City, and presented by American Express, guests will have the opportunity to view private art—that’s not typically available to the public—and learn about the collectors, their visions, and personal stories, while indulging in a specially curated Art Basel Feast available on the all-day menu. Reserve via SevenRooms. Superblue and Meta Open Arts present Aerobanquets RMX Experience a mixed-reality art and culinary experience created by artist Mattia Casalegno in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Chintan Pandya of Semma, Dhamaka, and Adda. Inspired by F. T. Marinetti’s The Futurist Cookbook, a 1932 collection of surreal recipes full of optimistic and utopian proclamations about the future of dining, Aerobanquets RMX is an immersive gastronomy experience where textures and flavors are rendered in virtual scenes but crafted in real life. The experience is narrated by Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and features an original soundtrack by Martux_M, who recently performed at the Sonar festival in Barcelona and the Venice Biennale. Check it out from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4.

Zuma | Zuma

Be your own artist at the SeekOne x Zuma Miami Art Basel Collaboration Zuma will kick off Art Basel with an interactive painting experience in collaboration with contemporary street artist SeekOne on Thursday, December 1. After learning the ins and outs of painting from SeekOne himself, guests will then apply these skills in real time to a community six-foot canvas piece in the lounge area, while dining on the restaurant’s most popular dishes. RSVP here. Snag custom sneakers at Grails Wynwood’s sneaker-themed sports bar Grails will feature a custom sneaker wall with more than 30 Miami-based artists creating custom-painted sneakers from Mache that will be up for auction. A MajorWavez lab will also be onsite where guests can customize sneakers provided by PUMA with a sewing and painting workshop led by some of the best sneaker customizers in the business. Art exhibits with local artists FO$$ and ATOMIKO as well as a sports art exhibit by Lemoncity will wrap up the weekend, along with live mural paintings including a piece by Surge in partnership with artist Nicole Salgar. Visit Wynwood’s Museum of Graffiti Starting Wednesday, November 30, the museum will be home to an outdoor Mi Campo Artist Lounge featuring print signings, collectible releases, and fashion customizations by leading artists such as Dalek, Todd James, Finok, and Blade. Plus, Mattel Creations is teaming up with Museum of Graffiti for an experiential event with eight graffiti artists from around the globe painting larger-than-life UNO cards that will be featured in an UNO Artiste deck, which pays homage to influential artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. View the full schedule here.

Dante's HiFi | Red Eye

Vibe with Dante’s HiFi’s stellar musical lineup Miami's first and only vinyl-listening bar will host an array of artists including Louie Vega (DJ, record producer, and Grammy Award winner remixer), Benji B (LVMH Music Director, DJ, and BBC radio producer) DJ Pee Wee (a.k.a. Anderson Paak), and Ron Trent at Warmsupersonic's LP release party with DVize. Reservations are highly encouraged and are available via Tock. Pretend you’re at Burning Man while having a spa day As seen at this year’s Burning Man, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort will be home to HYBYCOZO’s Point of View, a life a larger-than-life rotating sculpture that celebrates the inherent beauty of geometric form and pattern by composing them in ways that harmonize the experience of sculpture, light, and shadow. While there, you might as well treat yourself to a day pass at Carillon that grants access to the beach, an adults-only pool, Thermal Spa Experience, and free valet. Take part in the Resy x American Express Design District Pop-Up Dinner Series Resy and American Express have come together to host a pop-up in the Miami Design District headlined by acclaimed chefs Massimo Bottura, Missy Robbins, and Mashama Bailey. The pop-up will feature an immersive piece for the space by artist Phillip K. Smith III. There are three nights of dinners, exclusively for American Express Card Members enrolled in Global Dining Access by Resy, as well as an art-focused gallery showcasing Smith’s art with food and cocktails by Chef Michael Solomonov. Learn more here.

Esmé Miami Beach | Jen Castro

Dance your way through an Art Basel Closing Party with Paperwater & Friends Party like a bohemian artist at Esmé Miami Beach, which originally served as an artist colony in the 1920s, with a party to close out the week’s festivities at The Roof on December 2 at 9 pm. The evening will include entertainment from Paperwater & Friends, installations by No Vacancy (that can be viewed from November 28 - December 2) and pop-ups from brands including Chillhouse and Miami Beach Bum. Free and open to the public with RSVP via rsvp@esmehotel.com. Spots are first come, first serve. Get your mini golf game on with DoodlePutt Immerse yourself in the world of Doodles through a two-day activation (December 1 to 3 from noon to 10 pm) with an interactive miniature golf course. Compete with fellow members of the Doodles community while sipping on specialty cocktails and tastings at the Johnnie Walker ‘Bunker Bar’ and Johnnie Walker Blue Label lounge for VIP attendees. Pharrell Williams, who was recently named chief brand officer of Doodles, is rumored to make an appearance. Learn more here. Party with MiMo’s Phuc Yea The beloved Viet-Cajun hot spot is hosting an Art Week Launch Party on Thursday, December 1 to celebrate art, fashion, music, and, naturally, artfully prepared and presented food and drink. It will feature an immersive experience with live art performances and installations throughout the entire property by Gian Franco Guerrieri, a talented Miami-based artist whose work is strongly influenced by Japanese calligraphy, pop culture, and street art. There will be complimentary cocktails from 6 to 7 pm featuring Casa Del Sol tequila. There will also be a pop-up with Blow Up, a luxury clothing brand whose designs are inspired by an urban lifestyle, with large-scale art pieces hanging from the ceilings and a showroom set up in the restaurant's lobby. Art and fashion merchandise will available for purchase. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP here. Both installations will be on display throughout the week.

The Unknown Zone | The Unknown Zone

Enter The Unknown Zone with Brooke Einbender at Arlo Wynwood The recently opened Arlo Wynwood has partnered with pioneering "phygital" (physical + digital) artist Brooke Einbender to host “The Unknown Zone,” an immersive art experience during Miami Art Week. The hotel will feature mind-bending installations that bridge the physical and digital realms, including Enbender’s mixed-reality reclaimed door installations layered with cutting-edge technology. The free exhibition opens Tuesday, November 29 and will be on display through the end of December. The opening event, which takes place from 5 to 9 pm, will feature an artist talk with Brooke Einbender and Paloma Rodriguez of SuperRare. It, too, is free and open to the public. RSVP here. Discover Art Beat Miami Art Beat Miami celebrates its ninth year with its annual art fair exhibition showcasing the works of more than 30 emerging and renowned local, international, and celebrity artists during Miami Art Week/Miami art season in various locations throughout Miami-Dade County. Art Beat Miami’s gallery will be accessible in-person from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4 and online through January 31, 2023. Find a full list of showcase info here. 1Hotel South Beach to host Eternal Heart x Iridescent Atmosphere Enjoy an immersive experience filled with art, entertainment, and live beats at Beach Club. Multimedia artwork from artist Artem Mirolevich will be on display. While you dine, body-painted ballerinas will emerge from his piece for a live performance. Guests will also be able to view Iridescent Atmospheres, a series of abstract images taken around the Yucatan Peninsula by photographer Ruvan Wijesooriya through a meditative Virtual Reality experience. The animated journey will be accompanied by a tranquil soundtrack created by Gabriel Andruzzi from The Rapture. Reservations are not required, but if you want to secure a seat, reserve via SevenRooms. Explore The Great Wall of Vulva! at Wilzig Erotic Art Museum The Wilzig Erotic Art Museum of Miami will unveil Jamie McCartney’s seminal work, The Great Wall of Vulva!, a 26-foot-long mosaic of plaster-cast, genital close-ups of 400 women to be showcased for the first time ever in the US. Additionally Art Basel will mark the opening shows for New York artist Kevin Berlin, who will be showcasing "Quarantine Nudes" and “Intimate Forms,” as well as a selection of works by widely collected Cuban artist Emilio Sanchez and British occultist Austin Osman Spare’s “Psychopathia Sexualis.”

Prizm Art Fair 2022 presents Vernacular À la Mode Prizm celebrates its tenth anniversary with Vernacular À la Mode, featuring select galleries and artists that explore how vernacular modes of artmaking originating in global African contexts have influenced the cultivation of fine art practice worldwide. It will include four sections: Prizm Panels, Prizm Perform, Prizm Film, Prizm Preview, and Prizm Art Fair at large, exhibiting international artists from Africa and the global African diaspora. Admission starts at $20. Hang out at this year’s HIVE Wynwood In its seventh year, HIVE will present an imaginative culinary, art, and cocktail village inside Wynwood Marketplace. Special guests and world-renowned street and graffiti artists will curate the internationally renowned, Basel House. Mural installs and live art activations will begin opening day and evolve throughout the weekend. The marketplace will also feature a variety of rotating clothing, apparel, skate, and novelty shops. RSVP to receive a free welcome cocktail.

Mandarin Oriental, Miami | Brooke D'Avanzo/@_photoscontigo