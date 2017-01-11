Events

Everything You Totally Need to Do This Summer in Miami

IndepenDance Music Festival
IndepenDance Music Festival

Nobody’s trying to say summer in Miami is exactly prime time. Sure, it rains all the time, you sweat out 4lbs a day, and all you’ve got to watch on TV is…. the Marlins. But that doesn’t mean summertime is a complete activity wasteland. Everyone knows about Swim Week and Miami Spice, but from a block party in Hialeah to super boats in the Keys, here's everything you should be doing this summer in Miami.

Miami art
Perez Art Museum Miami | Flickr/John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

June

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Join Spike Mendelsohn’s Beer Pong League This Thursday, and every other Thursday, all summer long, Spike Mendelsohn's Campton Yard at The Hall has launched a bi-weekly Beer Pong League, giving teams who attend more frequently a better chance at winning. You’ll get one free pitcher of beer at each game, and they’ll have food specials from Mendelsohn's Caribbean-inspired menus during the match. Sign up by emailing the RSVP at rsvp@workshopcollective.com.

The Hall Hotel 

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Kick off Miami Film Month at PAMM The Perez Art Museum is kicking off Miami Film Month, where art cinemas will have $8 tickets all month long, with a party showcasing the museum's latest film installations. And because it’s Miami, the terrace will play host to cocktails and a live DJ. Event runs from 6-9pm.

Perez Art Museum Miami

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Crush donuts on the Langford rooftop The Pubbelly boys are offering a special collection of six donuts, all available at Pawn Broker on the roof. One of them might be called the McDonut. It’s exactly what you’re imagining.

The Langford Hotel

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3-Sep 16

Go to Wonkaland at the Fontainebleau The Fontainebleau makes all its pastries in-house, in a crazy underground bakery that’s not unlike Willy Wonka’s. Tour it while you learn to make pastries with one of Fontainebleau's award-winning pastry chefs, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11-11:45am.

Chez Bon Bon

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Do yoga... with manatees! Manatee Lagoon lets you get your downward sea-cow on with weekly classes on the lagoon patio, where manatees swim by during class. Tuesday classes are at 6:45am; Thursdays are at 5:45pm.

Manatee Lagoon

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Party on the block in Hialeah The Leah Arts District kicks off its summer series of block parties with its second annual #HIALEAHNOW Block Party. There’ll be murals, music, and most importantly, food from the Burger Beast food truck.

The Leah Arts District

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Mon

Watch an outdoor movie at the Victor The second-floor terrace at the Victor is converted to a sugar-filled cinema, where once a month they’ll be showing a candy-themed movie with 50% off candy bags from Sugar Factory. June 13th is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, July 11th is Chocolat, and August 8 is Sweet Home Alabama.

Hotel Victor

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Treat Dad to BBQ and Beer Brunch Beachcraft’s Michael Fiorello is teaming with the guys from Miami Smokers and the Vagabond for this Father’s Day brunch blowout, complete with bottomless brews from Wynwood Brewing, Funky Buddha, and Cigar City.  

Beachcraft 

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24-26

Zoom with super boats in the Keys Some of the fastest super boats in the world will be racing through the waters off the seven-mile bridge on Sunday at 11am. But you can meet the racers and check out the boats all weekend from 9am-6pm at the Hyatt.

Hyatt Place Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club

River Yacht Club
River Yacht Club

July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Dance... independently at the IndepenDance Festival As of now, undisclosed top DJ talent will converge on the sands at Nikki Beach to celebrate the 4th of July like only Miami can, with bumping music, scantily clad dancers, and mojito pitchers, capped off by South Beach’s epic fireworks show.

Nikki Beach

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Gorge on lobster rolls while watching fireworks on the river Get a front-row seat to fireworks over Downtown Miami and the Miami River at the new River Yacht Club. It’ll be plating lobster rolls with the traditional watermelon salad, corn, and sliders.

River Yacht Club

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7-28

Become a wine expert while you drink and paint Learn everything you’ll need to know to at least look like a wine expert during this four-week class led by sommelier Jacqueline Coleman. You’ll sample the stuff you learn about and get to paint your own masterpiece.

Bottle and Bottega

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7-31

Swing with Cirque Éloize Cirkopolis The Montreal-based circus troupe will make its Florida premiere as the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk Award-winning show combines circus, dance, and theater in a gravity-defying performance of “how the hell did they do that?” acrobatics.

Adrienne Arsht Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Sample foods to stop hunger at Taste of the Nation 50 of South Florida’s top chefs join 50 restaurants from around South Florida for an night of sampling the area’s best food, all to benefit No Kid Hungry.

Soho Studios

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Dine around SoFi at South of Spice Miami Spice gets going in August, but you can preview the offerings from 11 of your SoFi favorites like Cibo, RED the Steakhouse, and Red Ginger from 6-11pm.

10 locations South of Fifth

Quality Meats Miami Beach
Quality Meats Miami Beach

August

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1-Sep 30

Eat (relatively) cheap at Miami Spice Miami's top restaurants offer multi-course, prix fixe menus for $23 at lunch, $39 at dinner. Check out last year's best deals.
 

Various locations around Miami

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5-Sep 24

Go country in Palm Beach County Hank Williams, Jr, the Dixie Chicks and Miranda Lambert will be headlining the annual country music series at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

sunlife stadium miami
Flickr/Guillaume Capron

September

Date

Event

Location

Sep 6 Tue

Start a new era with the Miami Hurricanes The Mark Richt era begins at the newly renovated SunLife Stadium when your Hurricanes take on Florida A&M... with a canopy! More wins, less sunburns, all around better times.

SunLife Stadium

Matt Meltzer is a staff writer at Thrillist. You’ll see pics from most of these events on his Instagram @meltrez1.

