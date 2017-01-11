Everything You Totally Need to Do This Summer in Miami

Nobody’s trying to say summer in Miami is exactly prime time. Sure, it rains all the time, you sweat out 4lbs a day, and all you’ve got to watch on TV is…. the Marlins. But that doesn’t mean summertime is a complete activity wasteland. Everyone knows about Swim Week and Miami Spice, but from a block party in Hialeah to super boats in the Keys, here's everything you should be doing this summer in Miami.
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Join Spike Mendelsohn’s Beer Pong League This Thursday, and every other Thursday, all summer long, Spike Mendelsohn's Campton Yard at The Hall has launched a bi-weekly Beer Pong League, giving teams who attend more frequently a better chance at winning. You’ll get one free pitcher of beer at each game, and they’ll have food specials from Mendelsohn's Caribbean-inspired menus during the match. Sign up by emailing the RSVP at rsvp@workshopcollective.com.
The Hall Hotel
Join Spike Mendelsohn’s Beer Pong League The Hall Hotel This Thursday, and every other Thursday, all summer long, Spike Mendelsohn's Campton Yard at The Hall has launched a bi-weekly Beer Pong League, giving teams who attend more frequently a better chance at winning. You’ll get one free pitcher of beer at each game, and they’ll have food specials from Mendelsohn's Caribbean-inspired menus during the match. Sign up by emailing the RSVP at rsvp@workshopcollective.com.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Kick off Miami Film Month at PAMM The Perez Art Museum is kicking off Miami Film Month, where art cinemas will have $8 tickets all month long, with a party showcasing the museum's latest film installations. And because it’s Miami, the terrace will play host to cocktails and a live DJ. Event runs from 6-9pm.
Perez Art Museum Miami
Kick off Miami Film Month at PAMM Perez Art Museum Miami The Perez Art Museum is kicking off Miami Film Month, where art cinemas will have $8 tickets all month long, with a party showcasing the museum's latest film installations. And because it’s Miami, the terrace will play host to cocktails and a live DJ. Event runs from 6-9pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Crush donuts on the Langford rooftop The Pubbelly boys are offering a special collection of six donuts, all available at Pawn Broker on the roof. One of them might be called the McDonut. It’s exactly what you’re imagining.
The Langford Hotel
Crush donuts on the Langford rooftop The Langford Hotel The Pubbelly boys are offering a special collection of six donuts, all available at Pawn Broker on the roof. One of them might be called the McDonut. It’s exactly what you’re imagining.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3-Sep 16
Go to Wonkaland at the Fontainebleau The Fontainebleau makes all its pastries in-house, in a crazy underground bakery that’s not unlike Willy Wonka’s. Tour it while you learn to make pastries with one of Fontainebleau's award-winning pastry chefs, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11-11:45am.
Chez Bon Bon
Go to Wonkaland at the Fontainebleau Chez Bon Bon The Fontainebleau makes all its pastries in-house, in a crazy underground bakery that’s not unlike Willy Wonka’s. Tour it while you learn to make pastries with one of Fontainebleau's award-winning pastry chefs, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11-11:45am.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Tue
Do yoga... with manatees! Manatee Lagoon lets you get your downward sea-cow on with weekly classes on the lagoon patio, where manatees swim by during class. Tuesday classes are at 6:45am; Thursdays are at 5:45pm.
Manatee Lagoon
Do yoga... with manatees! Manatee Lagoon Manatee Lagoon lets you get your downward sea-cow on with weekly classes on the lagoon patio, where manatees swim by during class. Tuesday classes are at 6:45am; Thursdays are at 5:45pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Party on the block in Hialeah The Leah Arts District kicks off its summer series of block parties with its second annual #HIALEAHNOW Block Party. There’ll be murals, music, and most importantly, food from the Burger Beast food truck.
The Leah Arts District
Party on the block in Hialeah The Leah Arts District The Leah Arts District kicks off its summer series of block parties with its second annual #HIALEAHNOW Block Party. There’ll be murals, music, and most importantly, food from the Burger Beast food truck.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Mon
Watch an outdoor movie at the Victor The second-floor terrace at the Victor is converted to a sugar-filled cinema, where once a month they’ll be showing a candy-themed movie with 50% off candy bags from Sugar Factory. June 13th is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, July 11th is Chocolat, and August 8 is Sweet Home Alabama.
Hotel Victor
Watch an outdoor movie at the Victor Hotel Victor The second-floor terrace at the Victor is converted to a sugar-filled cinema, where once a month they’ll be showing a candy-themed movie with 50% off candy bags from Sugar Factory. June 13th is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, July 11th is Chocolat, and August 8 is Sweet Home Alabama.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Sun
Treat Dad to BBQ and Beer Brunch Beachcraft’s Michael Fiorello is teaming with the guys from Miami Smokers and the Vagabond for this Father’s Day brunch blowout, complete with bottomless brews from Wynwood Brewing, Funky Buddha, and Cigar City.
Beachcraft
Treat Dad to BBQ and Beer Brunch Beachcraft Beachcraft’s Michael Fiorello is teaming with the guys from Miami Smokers and the Vagabond for this Father’s Day brunch blowout, complete with bottomless brews from Wynwood Brewing, Funky Buddha, and Cigar City.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24-26
Zoom with super boats in the Keys Some of the fastest super boats in the world will be racing through the waters off the seven-mile bridge on Sunday at 11am. But you can meet the racers and check out the boats all weekend from 9am-6pm at the Hyatt.
Hyatt Place Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club
Zoom with super boats in the Keys Hyatt Place Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Some of the fastest super boats in the world will be racing through the waters off the seven-mile bridge on Sunday at 11am. But you can meet the racers and check out the boats all weekend from 9am-6pm at the Hyatt.
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Dance... independently at the IndepenDance Festival As of now, undisclosed top DJ talent will converge on the sands at Nikki Beach to celebrate the 4th of July like only Miami can, with bumping music, scantily clad dancers, and mojito pitchers, capped off by South Beach’s epic fireworks show.
Nikki Beach
Dance... independently at the IndepenDance Festival Nikki Beach As of now, undisclosed top DJ talent will converge on the sands at Nikki Beach to celebrate the 4th of July like only Miami can, with bumping music, scantily clad dancers, and mojito pitchers, capped off by South Beach’s epic fireworks show.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Gorge on lobster rolls while watching fireworks on the river Get a front-row seat to fireworks over Downtown Miami and the Miami River at the new River Yacht Club. It’ll be plating lobster rolls with the traditional watermelon salad, corn, and sliders.
River Yacht Club
Gorge on lobster rolls while watching fireworks on the river River Yacht Club Get a front-row seat to fireworks over Downtown Miami and the Miami River at the new River Yacht Club. It’ll be plating lobster rolls with the traditional watermelon salad, corn, and sliders.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7-28
Become a wine expert while you drink and paint Learn everything you’ll need to know to at least look like a wine expert during this four-week class led by sommelier Jacqueline Coleman. You’ll sample the stuff you learn about and get to paint your own masterpiece.
Bottle and Bottega
Become a wine expert while you drink and paint Bottle and Bottega Learn everything you’ll need to know to at least look like a wine expert during this four-week class led by sommelier Jacqueline Coleman. You’ll sample the stuff you learn about and get to paint your own masterpiece.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7-31
Swing with Cirque Éloize Cirkopolis The Montreal-based circus troupe will make its Florida premiere as the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk Award-winning show combines circus, dance, and theater in a gravity-defying performance of “how the hell did they do that?” acrobatics.
Adrienne Arsht Center
Swing with Cirque Éloize Cirkopolis Adrienne Arsht Center The Montreal-based circus troupe will make its Florida premiere as the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk Award-winning show combines circus, dance, and theater in a gravity-defying performance of “how the hell did they do that?” acrobatics.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Sample foods to stop hunger at Taste of the Nation 50 of South Florida’s top chefs join 50 restaurants from around South Florida for an night of sampling the area’s best food, all to benefit No Kid Hungry.
Soho Studios
Sample foods to stop hunger at Taste of the Nation Soho Studios 50 of South Florida’s top chefs join 50 restaurants from around South Florida for an night of sampling the area’s best food, all to benefit No Kid Hungry.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Tue
Dine around SoFi at South of Spice Miami Spice gets going in August, but you can preview the offerings from 11 of your SoFi favorites like Cibo, RED the Steakhouse, and Red Ginger from 6-11pm.
10 locations South of Fifth
Dine around SoFi at South of Spice 10 locations South of Fifth Miami Spice gets going in August, but you can preview the offerings from 11 of your SoFi favorites like Cibo, RED the Steakhouse, and Red Ginger from 6-11pm.
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1-Sep 30
Eat (relatively) cheap at Miami Spice
Miami's top restaurants offer multi-course, prix fixe menus for $23 at lunch, $39 at dinner. Check out last year's best deals.
Various locations around Miami
Eat (relatively) cheap at Miami Spice
Various locations around Miami
Miami's top restaurants offer multi-course, prix fixe menus for $23 at lunch, $39 at dinner. Check out last year's best deals.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5-Sep 24
Go country in Palm Beach County Hank Williams, Jr, the Dixie Chicks and Miranda Lambert will be headlining the annual country music series at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
Perfect Vodka Amphitheater
Go country in Palm Beach County Perfect Vodka Amphitheater Hank Williams, Jr, the Dixie Chicks and Miranda Lambert will be headlining the annual country music series at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
September
Date
Event
Location
Sep 6 Tue
Start a new era with the Miami Hurricanes The Mark Richt era begins at the newly renovated SunLife Stadium when your Hurricanes take on Florida A&M... with a canopy! More wins, less sunburns, all around better times.
SunLife Stadium
Start a new era with the Miami Hurricanes SunLife Stadium The Mark Richt era begins at the newly renovated SunLife Stadium when your Hurricanes take on Florida A&M... with a canopy! More wins, less sunburns, all around better times.
Sign up here for our daily Miami email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.