Everything You Totally Need to Do This Summer in Miami

Join Spike Mendelsohn’s Beer Pong League This Thursday, and every other Thursday, all summer long, Spike Mendelsohn's Campton Yard at The Hall has launched a bi-weekly Beer Pong League, giving teams who attend more frequently a better chance at winning. You’ll get one free pitcher of beer at each game, and they’ll have food specials from Mendelsohn's Caribbean-inspired menus during the match. Sign up by emailing the RSVP at rsvp@workshopcollective.com.

