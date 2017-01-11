Events

11 Things Absolutely Worth Doing in Miami This June

By Published On 05/28/2015 By Published On 05/28/2015
Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

Sure, we've already told you what you need to do in Miami before you die... but what should you do before like, July? These 11 sweet June events, obviously:

Related

related

22 Things You Don’t Understand About Hialeah (Unless You’re From There)

related

The Miami Bucket List: 29 Things to Do Before You Die

related

The 9 Best Rooftop Pools in South Beach, Ranked

related

22 Things You Don’t Understand About Hialeah (Unless You’re From There)
Indiefilmclub

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Wed

I’m Not Gonna Move to L.A. With more than a dozen film festivals, Miami is not dead when it comes to the silver screen and all those other creative things. So say NO to LA and yes to MIA, cause that stereotype is on its way out. Need some convincing? This monthly series showcases the best of our local talent.

O Cinema Wynwood

I’m Not Gonna Move to L.A. O Cinema Wynwood With more than a dozen film festivals, Miami is not dead when it comes to the silver screen and all those other creative things. So say NO to LA and yes to MIA, cause that stereotype is on its way out. Need some convincing? This monthly series showcases the best of our local talent.

Add
Downtown Coral Gables & Miracle Mile

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

Taste of the Gables To help you get a better taste of what to expect during the city’s month-long Restaurant Week, all 20 participating restaurants -- Bulla, The Local, and Uvaggio to name a few -- kick it off with a night of light bites, Bacardi drinks, and live music.

The Westin Colonnade Hotel

Taste of the Gables The Westin Colonnade Hotel To help you get a better taste of what to expect during the city’s month-long Restaurant Week, all 20 participating restaurants -- Bulla, The Local, and Uvaggio to name a few -- kick it off with a night of light bites, Bacardi drinks, and live music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Juventus vs. Barcelona Game Watch Party You can hit the usual pub or you can take it up a notch with craft beer and game day food of skirt steak, morcilla, and short rib dumplings at Pubbelly. We think that’s a goal.

Pubbelly Miami Beach

Juventus vs. Barcelona Game Watch Party Pubbelly Miami Beach You can hit the usual pub or you can take it up a notch with craft beer and game day food of skirt steak, morcilla, and short rib dumplings at Pubbelly. We think that’s a goal.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Brewery Boot Camp Session (Saturdays in June) Beer = good, beer belly = bad. Work off that beer gut for an hour each and every Saturday morning at 11:30. A beer is included in the $15 price.

J. Wakefield Brewing

Brewery Boot Camp Session (Saturdays in June) J. Wakefield Brewing Beer = good, beer belly = bad. Work off that beer gut for an hour each and every Saturday morning at 11:30. A beer is included in the $15 price.

Add
Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Night Swim at XIV Save Water, Spray Champagne is this party’s motto. Come ready to get soaked, dance into the night in your beachwear, and well, pop that Champagne all over everyone.

Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach

Night Swim at XIV Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach Save Water, Spray Champagne is this party’s motto. Come ready to get soaked, dance into the night in your beachwear, and well, pop that Champagne all over everyone.

Add
PAMM

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

PAMM Third Thursdays: Poplife Social featuring John Hancock III Thursdays are already cool, but PAMM is making them an essential with its Poplife Socials. This month involves Asian BBQ with miso glazed chicken skewers, pork belly bao buns, shrimp chips, and kimchi pickles. This all goes down on the terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Verde at PAMM

PAMM Third Thursdays: Poplife Social featuring John Hancock III Verde at PAMM Thursdays are already cool, but PAMM is making them an essential with its Poplife Socials. This month involves Asian BBQ with miso glazed chicken skewers, pork belly bao buns, shrimp chips, and kimchi pickles. This all goes down on the terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Irie Weekend With five events on the schedule -- VIP Kick Off Reception, Celebrity Golf Tourney, Welcome Concert,  BBQ Beach Bash, Irie's Birthday Celebration -- and guaranteed celebrity appearances, this popular weekend-long bash will have you feeling... err, irie in no time.

Multiple locations

Irie Weekend Multiple locations With five events on the schedule -- VIP Kick Off Reception, Celebrity Golf Tourney, Welcome Concert,  BBQ Beach Bash, Irie's Birthday Celebration -- and guaranteed celebrity appearances, this popular weekend-long bash will have you feeling... err, irie in no time.

Add

related

The Miami Bucket List: 29 Things to Do Before You Die
Wynwood Letterpress

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Copperplate Script Calligraphy -- Phase II Calligraphy? Yes, stay with us on this. In the world of tech everything, this is a mad cool skill to have. Let’s not even mention the increased date-ability points. For this month’s class, you will learn the art of lowercase copperplate script. It is recommended that you have knowledge of the basic strokes of copperplate. Umm... what?!

Wynwood Letterpress

Copperplate Script Calligraphy -- Phase II Wynwood Letterpress Calligraphy? Yes, stay with us on this. In the world of tech everything, this is a mad cool skill to have. Let’s not even mention the increased date-ability points. For this month’s class, you will learn the art of lowercase copperplate script. It is recommended that you have knowledge of the basic strokes of copperplate. Umm... what?!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

The Lazy BrunchBQ The A&E Entertainment District is about to blow your Sunday Funday minds. Kick back for a full day of live music, fun party games, BBQ by Coyo Taco, and booze by the Airstream Apothecary. Man, they’ve thought of everything.

Canvas Miami

The Lazy BrunchBQ Canvas Miami The A&E Entertainment District is about to blow your Sunday Funday minds. Kick back for a full day of live music, fun party games, BBQ by Coyo Taco, and booze by the Airstream Apothecary. Man, they’ve thought of everything.

Add
Speedy’s Productions

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25-28

Florida Supercon It’s not just a comic book convention; it’s a four day party including TV and movie stars, the Geek Film Festival, costumes and cosplay, improv, video gaming, and late-night parties. Make sure to practice your Vulcan salute cause Nichelle Nichols will be there.

Miami Beach Convention Center

Florida Supercon Miami Beach Convention Center It’s not just a comic book convention; it’s a four day party including TV and movie stars, the Geek Film Festival, costumes and cosplay, improv, video gaming, and late-night parties. Make sure to practice your Vulcan salute cause Nichelle Nichols will be there.

Add
Red Bull BC One Fort Lauderdale Cypher

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Red Bull BC One Fort Lauderdale Cypher Red Bull is looking for the world’s best b-boy and bringing the competition to Ft. Lauderdale. It’ll be an intense night of beats and battles. Let’s give it up for the locals.

Gallery of Amazing Things

Red Bull BC One Fort Lauderdale Cypher Gallery of Amazing Things Red Bull is looking for the world’s best b-boy and bringing the competition to Ft. Lauderdale. It’ll be an intense night of beats and battles. Let’s give it up for the locals.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like