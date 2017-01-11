11 Things Absolutely Worth Doing in Miami This June

Wed

I’m Not Gonna Move to L.A. With more than a dozen film festivals, Miami is not dead when it comes to the silver screen and all those other creative things. So say NO to LA and yes to MIA, cause that stereotype is on its way out. Need some convincing? This monthly series showcases the best of our local talent.

O Cinema Wynwood

