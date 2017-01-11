11 Things Absolutely Worth Doing in Miami This June

Sure, we've already told you what you need to do in Miami before you die... but what should you do before like, July? These 11 sweet June events, obviously:
Jun 3 Wed
I’m Not Gonna Move to L.A. O Cinema Wynwood With more than a dozen film festivals, Miami is not dead when it comes to the silver screen and all those other creative things. So say NO to LA and yes to MIA, cause that stereotype is on its way out. Need some convincing? This monthly series showcases the best of our local talent.
Jun 4 Thu
Taste of the Gables The Westin Colonnade Hotel To help you get a better taste of what to expect during the city’s month-long Restaurant Week, all 20 participating restaurants -- Bulla, The Local, and Uvaggio to name a few -- kick it off with a night of light bites, Bacardi drinks, and live music.
Jun 6 Sat
Juventus vs. Barcelona Game Watch Party Pubbelly Miami Beach You can hit the usual pub or you can take it up a notch with craft beer and game day food of skirt steak, morcilla, and short rib dumplings at Pubbelly. We think that’s a goal.
Jun 6 Sat
Brewery Boot Camp Session (Saturdays in June) J. Wakefield Brewing Beer = good, beer belly = bad. Work off that beer gut for an hour each and every Saturday morning at 11:30. A beer is included in the $15 price.
Jun 14 Sun
Night Swim at XIV Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach Save Water, Spray Champagne is this party’s motto. Come ready to get soaked, dance into the night in your beachwear, and well, pop that Champagne all over everyone.
Jun 18 Thu
PAMM Third Thursdays: Poplife Social featuring John Hancock III Verde at PAMM Thursdays are already cool, but PAMM is making them an essential with its Poplife Socials. This month involves Asian BBQ with miso glazed chicken skewers, pork belly bao buns, shrimp chips, and kimchi pickles. This all goes down on the terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay.
Jun 18 Thu
Irie Weekend Multiple locations With five events on the schedule -- VIP Kick Off Reception, Celebrity Golf Tourney, Welcome Concert, BBQ Beach Bash, Irie's Birthday Celebration -- and guaranteed celebrity appearances, this popular weekend-long bash will have you feeling... err, irie in no time.
Jun 20 Sat
Copperplate Script Calligraphy -- Phase II Wynwood Letterpress Calligraphy? Yes, stay with us on this. In the world of tech everything, this is a mad cool skill to have. Let’s not even mention the increased date-ability points. For this month’s class, you will learn the art of lowercase copperplate script. It is recommended that you have knowledge of the basic strokes of copperplate. Umm... what?!
Jun 21 Sun
The Lazy BrunchBQ Canvas Miami The A&E Entertainment District is about to blow your Sunday Funday minds. Kick back for a full day of live music, fun party games, BBQ by Coyo Taco, and booze by the Airstream Apothecary. Man, they’ve thought of everything.
Jun 25-28
Florida Supercon Miami Beach Convention Center It’s not just a comic book convention; it’s a four day party including TV and movie stars, the Geek Film Festival, costumes and cosplay, improv, video gaming, and late-night parties. Make sure to practice your Vulcan salute cause Nichelle Nichols will be there.
Jun 27 Sat
Red Bull BC One Fort Lauderdale Cypher Gallery of Amazing Things Red Bull is looking for the world’s best b-boy and bringing the competition to Ft. Lauderdale. It’ll be an intense night of beats and battles. Let’s give it up for the locals.