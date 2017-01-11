Events

10 Things You Absolutely Need to Do in Miami This July

Thompson Miami Beach

Jul 3-4

Copa America 2015 As the official bar for BEIN Sports, Brickell’s favorite gastropub is finishing out the soccer tournament with three 150in projectors, 14 big screens, food and drink specials, and giveaways. After 26 games, you might as well go out in style.

Batch Gastropub

Jul 3-4
Copa America 2015
Batch Gastropub
As the official bar for BEIN Sports, Brickell's favorite gastropub is finishing out the soccer tournament with three 150in projectors, 14 big screens, food and drink specials, and giveaways. After 26 games, you might as well go out in style.

SoleRUNNERS Running Store

Jul 4 Sat

SoleRUNNERS July 4th 5K Ever wanted to brag that you ran on a brand-new course in a park that’s never hosted a 5K? You gotta admit it’s a pretty unique bucket list check-off. Plus, you’ve already been working on that race bod. The first 500 people to finish will receive a unique WE RUN MIAMI logo medal. 

Kendall Indian Hammocks Park

Jul 4 Sat
SoleRUNNERS July 4th 5K
Kendall Indian Hammocks Park
Ever wanted to brag that you ran on a brand-new course in a park that's never hosted a 5K? You gotta admit it's a pretty unique bucket list check-off. Plus, you've already been working on that race bod. The first 500 people to finish will receive a unique WE RUN MIAMI logo medal. 

Shore Club

Jul 4 Sat

Reload Pool Party Beautiful girls + hotel pool party + beats by DJs Harry Romero, Jonathan Cowan, Ollie Sanders, and DAN.K = the best 'Merica party ever. Come ready to dance, 'cause this won’t be a chill occasion. 

Shore Club

Jul 4 Sat
Reload Pool Party
Shore Club
Beautiful girls + hotel pool party + beats by DJs Harry Romero, Jonathan Cowan, Ollie Sanders, and DAN.K = the best 'Merica party ever. Come ready to dance, 'cause this won't be a chill occasion. 

Jul 4 Sat

Independence Day night swim at Delano Beach Club Once you’re done at the Shore Club, continue the pool party under the full moon at the Delano. You can chill on the glow-in-the-dark floaties, while models aqua dance around you. DJs Tito, Arlette Carlin, and Dave Sol will be on the 1s & 2s. 

Delano South Beach

Jul 4 Sat
Independence Day night swim at Delano Beach Club
Delano South Beach
Once you're done at the Shore Club, continue the pool party under the full moon at the Delano. You can chill on the glow-in-the-dark floaties, while models aqua dance around you. DJs Tito, Arlette Carlin, and Dave Sol will be on the 1s & 2s. 

The Local Craft Food & Drink

Jul 5 Sun

Roast & Toast Boozin’ Brunch Series For this month’s five-course Southern brunch, Chef Phil Bryant is teaming up with local faves Miami Smokers. It will all be paired with beers from M.I.A. Brewing Co. Reservations are required at 305.648.5687.

The Local Craft Food & Drink

Jul 5 Sun
Roast & Toast Boozin' Brunch Series
The Local Craft Food & Drink
For this month's five-course Southern brunch, Chef Phil Bryant is teaming up with local faves Miami Smokers. It will all be paired with beers from M.I.A. Brewing Co. Reservations are required at 305.648.5687.

Jul 5 Sun

Marathon Super Boat Grand Prix While the Grand Prix spans an entire weekend of events, the main race day takes place on Sunday, starting at 11am. Teams will race in seven classes, and best of all, it's FREE.

Sunset Park

Jul 5 Sun
Marathon Super Boat Grand Prix
Sunset Park
While the Grand Prix spans an entire weekend of events, the main race day takes place on Sunday, starting at 11am. Teams will race in seven classes, and best of all, it's FREE.

The Dutch

Jul 8-29

Bourbon, Beer & 'Cue The Dutch returns with its ode to five different barbecue styles (Classic Southern, Arrosti Italiani, Brazilian Rodizio Churascarria, Polynesian, and Barbacoa) with chefs like Aaron Brooks, Timon Balloo, and Steve Santana, every Wednesday starting at 7pm. The weekly series is $40 per person, not including drinks. But, there will be bourbon and local summer beer available. Call 305.938.3111 to reserve your spot.

The Dutch

Jul 8-29
Bourbon, Beer & 'Cue
The Dutch
The Dutch returns with its ode to five different barbecue styles (Classic Southern, Arrosti Italiani, Brazilian Rodizio Churascarria, Polynesian, and Barbacoa) with chefs like Aaron Brooks, Timon Balloo, and Steve Santana, every Wednesday starting at 7pm. The weekly series is $40 per person, not including drinks. But, there will be bourbon and local summer beer available. Call 305.938.3111 to reserve your spot.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Jul 11 Sat

Y100 MACK-A-POOLOOZA Join your favorites from the Y100 family for a BleauLive concert featuring poolside performances by LunchMoney Lewis, Natalie La Rose, Shaggy, and Flo Rida. The Lunch & Show Package includes one pass to the concert, poolside barbecue, and validated parking. 

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Jul 11 Sat
Y100 MACK-A-POOLOOZA
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Join your favorites from the Y100 family for a BleauLive concert featuring poolside performances by LunchMoney Lewis, Natalie La Rose, Shaggy, and Flo Rida. The Lunch & Show Package includes one pass to the concert, poolside barbecue, and validated parking. 

Jul 21 Tue

Passion at First Bite: Triple X Meals Learn how to make a XXX meal that is guaranteed to get you... um, the attention of the opposite sex. Aphrodisiac expert Jenny Patrizia leads a hands-on demo that includes a drink, dessert, and recipe guidebook. For reservations, call 305.749.2110.

Kitchen 305

Jul 21 Tue
Passion at First Bite: Triple X Meals
Kitchen 305
Learn how to make a XXX meal that is guaranteed to get you... um, the attention of the opposite sex. Aphrodisiac expert Jenny Patrizia leads a hands-on demo that includes a drink, dessert, and recipe guidebook. For reservations, call 305.749.2110.

 ROK:BRGR

Jul 25 Sat

Summer Festival Block Party Burger eating contests, dunk tanks, beer tents by Funky Buddha, Wynwood Brewing, and Concrete Beach, not to mention street BBQ and live music by The Problem Kids and DJ Hans. Time to round up the crew.

ROK:BRGR

Jul 25 Sat
Summer Festival Block Party
ROK:BRGR
Burger eating contests, dunk tanks, beer tents by Funky Buddha, Wynwood Brewing, and Concrete Beach, not to mention street BBQ and live music by The Problem Kids and DJ Hans. Time to round up the crew.

