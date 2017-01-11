10 Things You Absolutely Need to Do in Miami This July

Date
Event
Location
Jul 3-4
Copa America 2015 As the official bar for BEIN Sports, Brickell’s favorite gastropub is finishing out the soccer tournament with three 150in projectors, 14 big screens, food and drink specials, and giveaways. After 26 games, you might as well go out in style.
Copa America 2015 Batch Gastropub As the official bar for BEIN Sports, Brickell’s favorite gastropub is finishing out the soccer tournament with three 150in projectors, 14 big screens, food and drink specials, and giveaways. After 26 games, you might as well go out in style.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
SoleRUNNERS July 4th 5K Ever wanted to brag that you ran on a brand-new course in a park that’s never hosted a 5K? You gotta admit it’s a pretty unique bucket list check-off. Plus, you’ve already been working on that race bod. The first 500 people to finish will receive a unique WE RUN MIAMI logo medal.
Kendall Indian Hammocks Park
SoleRUNNERS July 4th 5K Kendall Indian Hammocks Park Ever wanted to brag that you ran on a brand-new course in a park that’s never hosted a 5K? You gotta admit it’s a pretty unique bucket list check-off. Plus, you’ve already been working on that race bod. The first 500 people to finish will receive a unique WE RUN MIAMI logo medal.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Reload Pool Party Beautiful girls + hotel pool party + beats by DJs Harry Romero, Jonathan Cowan, Ollie Sanders, and DAN.K = the best 'Merica party ever. Come ready to dance, 'cause this won’t be a chill occasion.
Reload Pool Party Shore Club Beautiful girls + hotel pool party + beats by DJs Harry Romero, Jonathan Cowan, Ollie Sanders, and DAN.K = the best 'Merica party ever. Come ready to dance, 'cause this won’t be a chill occasion.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Independence Day night swim at Delano Beach Club Once you’re done at the Shore Club, continue the pool party under the full moon at the Delano. You can chill on the glow-in-the-dark floaties, while models aqua dance around you. DJs Tito, Arlette Carlin, and Dave Sol will be on the 1s & 2s.
Independence Day night swim at Delano Beach Club Delano South Beach Once you’re done at the Shore Club, continue the pool party under the full moon at the Delano. You can chill on the glow-in-the-dark floaties, while models aqua dance around you. DJs Tito, Arlette Carlin, and Dave Sol will be on the 1s & 2s.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Sun
Roast & Toast Boozin’ Brunch Series For this month’s five-course Southern brunch, Chef Phil Bryant is teaming up with local faves Miami Smokers. It will all be paired with beers from M.I.A. Brewing Co. Reservations are required at 305.648.5687.
Roast & Toast Boozin’ Brunch Series The Local Craft Food & Drink For this month’s five-course Southern brunch, Chef Phil Bryant is teaming up with local faves Miami Smokers. It will all be paired with beers from M.I.A. Brewing Co. Reservations are required at 305.648.5687.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Sun
Marathon Super Boat Grand Prix While the Grand Prix spans an entire weekend of events, the main race day takes place on Sunday, starting at 11am. Teams will race in seven classes, and best of all, it's FREE.
Sunset Park
Marathon Super Boat Grand Prix Sunset Park While the Grand Prix spans an entire weekend of events, the main race day takes place on Sunday, starting at 11am. Teams will race in seven classes, and best of all, it's FREE.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-29
Bourbon, Beer & 'Cue The Dutch returns with its ode to five different barbecue styles (Classic Southern, Arrosti Italiani, Brazilian Rodizio Churascarria, Polynesian, and Barbacoa) with chefs like Aaron Brooks, Timon Balloo, and Steve Santana, every Wednesday starting at 7pm. The weekly series is $40 per person, not including drinks. But, there will be bourbon and local summer beer available. Call 305.938.3111 to reserve your spot.
Bourbon, Beer & 'Cue The Dutch The Dutch returns with its ode to five different barbecue styles (Classic Southern, Arrosti Italiani, Brazilian Rodizio Churascarria, Polynesian, and Barbacoa) with chefs like Aaron Brooks, Timon Balloo, and Steve Santana, every Wednesday starting at 7pm. The weekly series is $40 per person, not including drinks. But, there will be bourbon and local summer beer available. Call 305.938.3111 to reserve your spot.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Y100 MACK-A-POOLOOZA Join your favorites from the Y100 family for a BleauLive concert featuring poolside performances by LunchMoney Lewis, Natalie La Rose, Shaggy, and Flo Rida. The Lunch & Show Package includes one pass to the concert, poolside barbecue, and validated parking.
Y100 MACK-A-POOLOOZA Fontainebleau Miami Beach Join your favorites from the Y100 family for a BleauLive concert featuring poolside performances by LunchMoney Lewis, Natalie La Rose, Shaggy, and Flo Rida. The Lunch & Show Package includes one pass to the concert, poolside barbecue, and validated parking.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Tue
Passion at First Bite: Triple X Meals Learn how to make a XXX meal that is guaranteed to get you... um, the attention of the opposite sex. Aphrodisiac expert Jenny Patrizia leads a hands-on demo that includes a drink, dessert, and recipe guidebook. For reservations, call 305.749.2110.
Passion at First Bite: Triple X Meals Kitchen 305 Learn how to make a XXX meal that is guaranteed to get you... um, the attention of the opposite sex. Aphrodisiac expert Jenny Patrizia leads a hands-on demo that includes a drink, dessert, and recipe guidebook. For reservations, call 305.749.2110.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Summer Festival Block Party Burger eating contests, dunk tanks, beer tents by Funky Buddha, Wynwood Brewing, and Concrete Beach, not to mention street BBQ and live music by The Problem Kids and DJ Hans. Time to round up the crew.
Summer Festival Block Party ROK:BRGR Burger eating contests, dunk tanks, beer tents by Funky Buddha, Wynwood Brewing, and Concrete Beach, not to mention street BBQ and live music by The Problem Kids and DJ Hans. Time to round up the crew.