Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Miami This Spring

Mar 3 Thu
Take the First Flight with Avatar and Cirque du Soleil Array James Cameron’s Avatar meets Cirque du Soleil in this mythical prequel that’s set thousands of years before humans ever set foot on Pandora. Thursday through Sunday only.
Mar 4 Fri
Get fancy with flowing bottles of rosé Mondrian South Beach Hotel The weekend-long rosé event features over 50 wines and includes a pairing dinner, Sunday brunch, and poolside drinking. Don your best pink ‘cause real men drink and wear rosé.
Mar 4-13
Stay up to date on international film O Cinema Wynwood The go-to film festival for all international and documentary cinema. Try to catch all 129 of ‘em (or at least the seven that have a Florida focus -- Hand Built Boat, Star Child, and Sweet Dillard are a few).
Mar 5 Sat
Do the (whiskey) Mash Taurus in the Grove Drink all the whiskey your body can handle and in the process learn the differences between American, Scottish, Irish, Canadian, and Japanese styles. Plus, Taurus has some of the best fries in Miami to soak up all the booze.
Mar 20 Sun
Suck on crawfish heads Deering Estate Spend the sunny day on the historic lawn feasting on the freshest seafood while watching a traditional Bahamian Junkanoo.
Mar 21-Apr 3
Nab seats for the Miami Open Crandon Park Merging top Miami food and tennis superstars at the W South Beach, the Taste of Tennis kicks off the city’s invasion of tennis’s darlings: Novak, Sharapova, Murray, Nadal, and Serena will all be there racketing for the top spot.
Apr 2 Sat
Get Sprung! on craft beer MANA Wynwood Try 300+ beers at Miami’s favorite craft beer event, which has officially moved to Wynwood (Miami’s unofficial brewery hub). Admission includes tons of free swag and lawn games. Check out #igotsprung on your social to see what's happening.
Apr 2 Sat
Rally down the Miami River Lummus Park Paddleboard, canoe, or surf ski down the river on three courses. If you’d rather chill, there’ll be food, live music, giveaways, and free boat rides after the races.
Apr 3 Sun
Eat a whole pig at Cochon 555 Ritz-Carlton South Beach Aside from the main event which features five top local chefs battling it out for top prize -- "Prince or Princess of Porc" -- there will be a Late Night Asian Speakeasy on Friday and The Chef’s Course Dinner on Saturday.
Apr 3 Sun
Eat brunch at Miami’s newest food hall The Citadel Threefold Cafe, LOBA, FINKA Table + Tap, Pinch, Bachour Bakery & Bistro, Proper Sausages, and more come together to host the Ultimate (free flow) Brunch. Plus, there’ll be pitchers of mimosas and bloodys.
Apr 8-9
Rock out with Beirut and Psychic Mirrors at the TransAtlantic Festival North Beach Bandshell Beirut, Psychic Mirrors along with Troker, EMEFE, Kazoots, and Chantil Dukart headline the alternative local festival in its 14th year on the non-tourist side of Miami Beach.
May 1-31
Hang out with the manatees! FPL Eco-Discovery Center Manatees hate the cold just like Miamians do. And on cold winter days, the 16,000sqft center is where you’ll find herds basking in the warm-water outflows from FPL’s adjacent Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center.