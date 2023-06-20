Geek Out at Florida Supercon in Miami with Panels, Cosplay, and More

Florida Supercon—the three-day event celebrating comic books, pop culture, movies and TV, and more—is an opportunity to be your authentic self. Whether you want to collect autographs from the people behind your favorite anime or test your k-pop knowledge, you’ll find it when this comic comic book convention rolls into town Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2. Florida Supercon will bring over-the-top cosplay costumes, informative panel discussions, and plenty of opportunities to nerd out to the Miami Convention Center in South Florida. No matter which fandom you belong to, here’s the ultimate guide for how to tackle Florida Supercon from the best panels to attend to how to dress up like your favorite character.

Don’t be afraid to dress up Before you even leave the house, here’s what you need to know: At Florida Supercon, everyone has a chance to dress up and show off their own version of a beloved character. From Harley Quinn and Star Wars characters to niche characters from your favorite anime series, you’ll see people showing off their creativity and their fashion sense from different fandoms. Supercon also hosts contests with prizes for the best costumes and creations, so don’t be afraid to dream up a costume and dress up yourself or take in all of the great people-watching opportunities.

Geek out at informative panels Florida Supercon is known for a stellar selection of panels covering all topics under the sun. From information about how to create cosplay outfits that help you unleash your creativity to panels about specific tiles in comics, anime, gaming, and literature, there is something for everyone. You can check out the full panel list and schedule online or download the official Supercon app to make plans. Before you go, be sure to check out the full schedule and map out your ideal day. There’s a lot going on, and you won’t want to miss it.

Stay for the star-studded guest list, autograph opportunities, and more Some of the greatest comic book artists will take over the show floor, known as Artist Alley, giving visitors a chance to purchase a signed piece of artwork or comic book.

Artists like Babs Tarr, the creator and artist behind the Batgirl of Burnside, and Ryan Ottley, who oversees the animated series Invincible, will be on site. The show also features an array of vendors with collectibles, jewelry, and other goodies unique to the show from local and national creators. As for photo opportunities, attendees will have a chance to take pictures or to snag an autograph from celebrities that have been in shows such as the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Supernatural. There will also be comic book movie celebrities such as Zachary Levi with the cast of Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Tickets for Florida Supercon start at $55 for single-day adult passes and can be purchased online.