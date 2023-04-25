Everything You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

For the second year in a row, Miami will be home to a Formula 1 Grand Prix event. Following the success of the first year in South Florida, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than before, with special activations, tons of celebrity sightings, and fine dining opportunities. Whether you want to be posted up along the track all weekend long or would rather mix and mingle with the rich and famous, the city will be buzzing with events around the Formula 1 Miami race. We’ve got everything you need to know about Miami Formula 1 weekend from the basics, like race’s location and how to get tickets, to insider information on all of the best parties and exclusive dinner events.

Where is the Miami Formula 1 race? The 2023 Miami F1 race will take place at the Miami International Autodrome, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 3.63-mile track is built around Hard Rock Stadium and has capacity to seat 65,000 people. It has 19 corners and average speeds on the track are 140 miles per hour. When will the Miami F1 race take place? The Miami race will take place on the weekend of May 5 through 7. Qualifying races will kick off on Saturday, May 6, starting at 4 pm. On Sunday, May 7, the Formula 1 Grand Prix will begin at 3:30 pm. You can find a complete schedule of events, including paddock tours and race times on the official race website. Where to buy F1 Miami Grand Prix tickets Tickets can be purchased through the official race website. Grandstand packages for all three days of the event range from $850 to $1,900. The three-day Campus Pass general admission ticket starts at $590. There are also options to purchase Luxury, Suites, and Clubs on site. Premium seating requires a $5,000 deposit. All ticketing information can be found here. What to eat and drink at the Miami Formula 1 race Miami’s best restaurants will be on site to fuel you through the preliminary races all the way until the Grand Prix. More than 65 restaurants will be popping up at the racetrack to offer dining options that range from grab-and-go stands in the General Admission Campus Pass area to exclusive dining experiences at the trackside clubs and suites. Some of the chefs represented at the track include Brad Kilgore, David Grutman, and so many more, plus top restaurant groups like Major Food Group.

What other events are happening during Miami Formula 1 weekend? Beyond the nuts and bolts of the weekend, there will also be numerous off-track opportunities to enjoy the big race weekend. Below are all the best places to eat, drink, stay, and party to round out the Miami F1 experience. For what is perhaps the most exclusive event of the weekend, The GR8 Experience is bringing together top chefs, a master alchemist to serve cocktails and other elixirs, and DJs for an epic dinner party called Once Upon a Kitchen. The menu comes courtesy of Massimo Bottura, one of the world’s greatest chefs behind three Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, partnered with fellow acclaimed chefs Juan Manuel Barrientos of El Cielo and Bernardo Paladini, who will soon take over the Miami outpost of Torno Subito. Another over-the-top event during F1 weekend is Carbone Beach, an annual supper club that brings Spicy Rigatoni and other favorite menu items to the sand. Last year’s event featured performances from Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef, Kygo, Nas, and Chloe Flower after dinner, so snag a ticket and see who takes the stage this year. Fi’lia at SLS Brickell is throwing a race weekend brunch on Saturday, May 6 hosted by Malibu Rocky Oaks Winery owner Howard Leight Jr. and SLS Brickell’s Executive Chef Victor Rosado. The menu will include Truffle Risotto Eggs, French Toast Donuts, Jamon Iberico, and a Wood-Fired Salmon carving station. Beyond the food and drink options, there will be live entertainment and giveaways. Tickets are $49 per person and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant. Watch drivers race across the starting line while splashing around at Hyde Beach. The beach club at SLS South Beach will be hosting a pool party on Sunday to watch the Grand Prix on three 20-foot-wide LED screens. The event will also have dancing, cocktails, and cookout food, including a special Winners Circle Burger made with 100% wagyu beef on a bun stamped with a gold leaf ring that will run you $100. Hotels are also getting in on the action with special events and watch parties. The Elser Hotel teamed up with Float Factory to bring racecar pool floats to the property between May 5 and 7. But the race car floats are just part of the fun—The Elser will also host two-hour tequila tastings with Eleven20 Tequila on Saturday and Sunday. The W Miami in Brickell is hosting a watch party on Sunday at the rooftop restaurant, ADDiKT Modern Kitchen. You can watch the race while sipping sports-themed cocktails and lounging on a terrace that features views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s skyline. Between May 5 and 7, the second annual BleauLive will take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach with a ton of special poolside performances including an opportunity to see Martin Garrix and Kaskade take the stage. Doors open at 8 pm and the party will roll on until 1 am each night.