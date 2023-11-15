Celebrate the Season Miami-Style at These Cool Holiday Events

Holiday Events in Miami

Now through Sunday, January 7; 5 pm

Doral/Medley; Tickets start at $44.86

Though we still miss the twinkling lights alongside the Palmetto, we’re glad Santa’s Enchanted Forest has found a new home. The place that birthed a million childhood memories is still as Miami-fabulous as always, with over a million lights, over-the-top nativity scenes, and rides that are terrifying on multiple levels. You haven’t done Christmas in Miami until you’ve spent a night at Santa’s, just do yourself a favor and ride all the rides before you eat.

Now through Monday, January 1; 10 am to 10 pm

LOOP Park; $20 for adults, $15 for children

If you’ve ever tried outdoor ice skating in South Florida, you know it can be a slushy experience. LOOP’s Wonderland Rink solves this problem with a smooth, ice-like surface where you can skate (and bust your ass) like you would on regular ice, but it never melts. The Rink is open every day until New Year’s Day, with live music on Fridays.

Saturday, November 18 and Wednesday, December 13; Times vary

Thesis Hotel; Free to attend

Who needs Copenhagen when you have Coral Gables? The City Beautiful gets its own Christmas market at the Thesis, which will be hosting events on November 18 and December 13. You’ll find all kids of crafts, fashions, candles, skincare products, and other unusual gifts. Stop by the December night market for performances by students from the Barrett School of Music.

Thursday, November 23–Sunday, January 7; 10 am to 10 pm

Aventura Mall; $35

You don’t have to leave South Florida to experience the joys of a snowy winter. All you have to do is step inside the Snow Carnival at Aventura Mall, where 350 tons of real snow await. You can build a snowman, race down the Mini-Matterhorn, take a snowy train ride, or just throw snowballs at targets. Then after an hour, put your shorts back on and don’t think about snow again until next season.

Sunday, November 26

Various locations; Prices vary

Looking for some unique, locally made gifts that’ll be far more interesting to open than whatever you can get at the big-box stores? Consider doing some shopping on Museum Store Sunday, where gift shops from some of our leading museums will have deep discounts on all kinds of cool stuff. Frost Science, PAMM, Vizcaya, the ICA, and Deering Estate are just a few of the participating institutions, and you can even work a museum visit in with your shopping trip.

Saturday, December 2–Sunday, December 3; Times vary

The Parker and Barry University; Tickets start at $15

Two of the holiday season’s great music traditions continue when the South Florida Symphony Orchestra presents its renditions Handel’s Messiah and the Holiday Pops. Featured soloists will include soprano Katherine Henly, mezzo-soprano Lisa Marie Rogali, tenor Chauncey Parker, and baritone Neil Nelson.

Saturday, December 16; 6:30 pm

Downtown Fort Lauderdale; Free-$30

Typically, a Saturday night boat party in Fort Lauderdale falls squarely into the “naughty” category. But for one night a year South Florida seafarers go “nice” with the family-friendly Winterfest Boat Parade. Cabin cruisers, luxury yachts, and everything in between will be decked out in their holiday finest, rolling up the New River past Downtown Fort Lauderdale. For prime seating, head to Las Olas Oceanfront Promenade, where a special ticketed viewing area gives you the best vantage point. Oh, and this year’s grand Marshals are none other than Boyz II Men.

Saturday, December 16–Monday, December 18; 7:30 am to 5 pm

Intercontinental Miami; Menu prices vary

No need to go all the way to Orlando and pay outlandish prices for a Character Brunch. Toro Toro at the Intercontinental welcomes Mickey and Minnie Mouse for a special Holidaze Festive Brunch on December 17 at 1 pm. It’s preceded by a Breakfast with Santa on the 16th starting at 7:30 am, and St. Nick will make a return on the 18th for an afternoon of arts and crafts at 3 pm.

Thursday, December 21–Monday, January 1; 3 to 6 pm

Tidal Cove; Admission starts at $58.95

Though our notable lack of snow and hills makes tobogganing a little tough, Tidal Cove lets you combine high speeds and falling flakes during its Candy Cane Lane winter celebration. In addition to decorating its cabanas in Christmas lights, the water park will have a daily 5 pm snow flurry, where you can pretend it's snowing in your swimsuit while you roast marshmallows. There’ll also be holiday-themed music, and Santa’s even promising to make an appearance on December 25.

Friday, December 22–Saturday, December 30; Showtimes vary

Diplomat Beach Resort; $39

The Grand Theater at the Diplomat becomes our own version of the Grand Chapiteau for the final week of 2023 as the cirque-like Pomp, Snow, and Cirqueumstance show takes over the 50,000-square-foot space. The holiday-themed show is based on the book by Neil Goldbers and promises plenty of acrobats, skaters, magic, cycling, circus performers, and outrageous costumes.