Everything You Need to Do in Miami This Fall

Published On 08/30/2016
Grovetoberfest
Courtesy of Grovetoberfest

Everything You Need to Do in Miami This Fall

Published On 08/30/2016

Apparently it’s fall. Nobody bothered to tell South Florida though, as a quick trip to the corner cafeteria still leaves most of us looking like we just came from two-a-days. But since Rick Scott says the weather’s not getting warmer, we can only assume that pretty soon temperatures will start to drop. And we can do all sorts of fun stuff like drink beer in the park, eat Thanksgiving dinner al fresco in South Beach, and watch live music in a gigantic pineapple. All those, and the return of Miami-FSU, constitute everything you absolutely need to do this fall.

Things You Can Only Get Away With in Miami
Margaritaville Cup
September
September
Thursday - Friday
Sep 1-30
Catch dinner and a show at Faena
Indulge in the best value of Miami Spice at Pao, then head downstairs to the Faena Theater for C’est Rouge, an acrobatic burlesque show with singing and dancing talent that will exceed any expectation.
Thursday
Sep 1
Do yoga for free all month!
Check out the new “yogi menu” -- or any of Icebox’s healthy, vegetarian friendly offerings -- for dinner all month long, and get a pass for a free yoga class at Green Monkey next door. It all kicks off with a happy hour on September 1st, where just showing up gets you a free class.
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 1-3
See live music where legends played
The legendary bar where Basie once played is hosting its second-annual music festival, where over 100 artists will be playing (or spinning) under the big pineapple. Catch the likes of Electric Piquete, Spam Allstars, and even Vlade Divak! No tickets required.
Friday
Sep 9
Party poolside with Papi LeBatard
What could make one of Miami’s best pool parties even better? Oh, only if it’s hosted by Dan LeBatard’s quintessentially Cuban father Papi. Old-school pool partying indeed
Saturday
Sep 10
Save the Keys by catching lionfish
What’s better than helping rid our coral reefs of an invasive species? Competing with other divers, fishermen, and spear fishers to see who can catch the most delicious lionfish, all for over $3,500 in cash prizes. Teams of up to four can hunt from sunrise to 5pm, and your entry fee includes a pair of puncture-resistant gloves.
Saturday
Sep 10
Scavenge the city for cigars
Gurkha Cigars leads teams along a hunt through the city, where each clue leads to a new location where hunters will perform a cigar-themed task and upload it to social media. Winner gets a box of Gurkhas every month for a year!
Saturday
Sep 17
Race paddleboards for $35,000
Think you’ve got some slick SUP skills? Enter the Margaritaville Cup, where paddle boarders will race in elite, novice, and coed relay divisions, as well as compete in an SUP treasure hunt, with the requisite Friday night kickoff party and post-race pool party Saturday.
Sunday
Sep 18
Remix National Cheeseburger Day with burgers, beauties, and booze
Miami’s finest female chefs will be grilling out on the patio at 15th and Vine, where you can take in the sprawling views of Brickell and the water while you chow on gourmet cheeseburgers.
Saturday
Sep 24
Try 20 different tequilas, make great decisions
From 5-8pm the stretch of SW Second St in front of TacoCraft will be transformed into the inaugural Ft. Lauderdale Margarita Festival, where your $20 ticket gets you unlimited samples of margaritas from 20 different tequila brands
Coconut Grove Seafood Festival
October
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Drink like a German at Oktoberfest
Midtown’s best beer bar will transform into a beer hall with a traditional pretzel station with beer-infused mustard, a German-inspired menu, and Oktoberfest beer from Concrete Brewing, Coppertail Brewing Co., Due South Brewing, J. Wakefield, M.I.A., Wynwood Brewing, and others.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Rock out at III Points
Mami’s premiere music, art and technology festival busts out its most impressive lineup yet, with the weekend’s festivities highlighted by M83, Thievery Corporation, Flying Lotus, Method Man & Redman, plus the usual collection of tech talks, BBQs, and gallery shows.
Saturday
Oct 8
Join the tradition at Miami/FSU
OK, so it’s not exactly 1991, and the Canes haven’t beaten FSU since 2009. But this is still one of the best rivalries in college football, and one that’s pretty easy to get tickets to. Plus it’s a chance to check out all the improvements at the brand new Hard Rock Stadium.
Saturday
Oct 8
Pig out at Bacon Bash
Restaurants from all over South Florida will be doing things with bacon you’d never imagined, and you can sample them all. The event is free, but the bacon will cost you.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-9
Up your gym game at the FitExpo
The West Coast’s largest fitness expo launches its east coast edition in Ft. Lauderdale, where you can check out over 150 of the latest and greatest in fitness and nutrition products, plus watch a powerlifting competition and the Ultimate Grand Prix of South Florida bodybuilding competition.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 15-16
Sip on a hundred beers and eat fresh seafood
Grovetoberfest, the annual bacchanal of brews featuring over 100 different beers is back again at Peacock Park. And stick around for the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival the next day, where from 11am-7pm you can chow down on shrimp, oysters, crawfish, lobster, clams, and fresh fish just in time for the opening of stone crab season.
Friday
Oct 21
Watch Giselle dance
No, not THAT Giselle. The title character in Giselle, the first program of Miami City Ballet’s 31st season, and if you haven’t seen the company that the New York Times called “Bold, light, immediate, intensely musical,” it’s time to get yourself cultured.
Saturday
Oct 22
Get Sleazy with Kesha
Kesha makes her grand return to the stage with her new act “Kesha and Friends” where she’ll be playing classic hits plus a new mix of country and Rock and Roll.
Saturday
Oct 22
Stuff yourself with seafood
Chefs from Joe’s Stone Crab, NaiYaRa, Midtown Oyster Bar and more converge on 7th and Ocean Dr. for a daylong festival of South Florida’s best seafood, culminating with a 6-round chef showdown.
Saturday
Oct 29
Get very, very weird at Fantasy Fest
Key West’s annual celebration of uninhibited Halloween fun has a theme called “Political Voodoo & Ballot Box Barbarians.” Naked Trump may or may not make an appearance.
Monday
Oct 31
Get weird on Lincoln Rd
Halloween might now be the one time a year when Lincoln Rd doesn’t look like a chain-store wasteland, when 10,000 of Miami’s weirdest descend for the city’s biggest party. Kick it off at Segafredo who’ll have satellite bars and resident Segafredo DJs spinning from 9pm on.
Million Dollar Quartet
November
November
Tuesday - Wednesday
Nov 1-Jan 4
Hear Johnny Cash sing with Elvis
They are still dead. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see some fantastic live portrayals of them as well as Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in Million Dollar Quartet, the musical about the only time the foursome recorded together. All in the Miracle’s intimate 300-seat balcony.
Saturday
Nov 12
Throw on your tux for the Make a Wish Ball
Gabrielle Anwar will preside over this annual celebrity-filled benefit for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. This year’s theme is La Nuit de l’Animal (Night of the Animal), and will feature celebrity performances, A-List guest appearances, and lavish live auction packages.
Friday
Nov 18
Party comfortably on a rooftop. Finally.
Beach Bash, the kickoff party for the 21st annual Florida Classic goes down (or up) at BalQony from 7:30-10:30pm, where revelers can enjoy the hopefully cooler weather with a spectacular view of Ft. Lauderdale beach. And, of course, an open bar.
Thursday
Nov 24
Let an Italian make Thanksgiving dinner
Turkey, football, and family functions not your thing? Rather spend Thanksgiving dining on authentic Italian food, al fresco, in one of Miami’s most romantic restaurants? Well, for $60 a person Chef Sergio’s got you covered. Figuratively, you’ll still be eating outside.
