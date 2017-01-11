For most Miamians, our go-to winter activity is snapping photos of ourselves doing fun things outdoors, then sending them to New Yorkers with a caption that says “Greatest city in the world, huh?” But around South Florida, as snowbird season launches into full swing, so too does our event season. Sure, traffic is a little worse and the beach is a little more crowded. But there’s also the return of Santa’s Enchanted Forest! And the Orange Bowl! And all these other cool things you should totally check out between now and March!
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This Winter
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This Winter
December
Thursday
Dec 1
Experience “Rap Cabaret”
Boyfriend, an English performer who’s been described as “endearingly weird” by Paper Magazine, brings her one-woman show (described as “Rap Cabaret”) to the Anderson for one night only. Email theanderson@workshopcollective.com for more info.
Thursday
Dec 1
2213 NW 2nd Avenue
Super 8 has redone a ton of its motels, and the fine art that hung on the walls will be on fabulous display for Art Basel. The best part? If you like something, you can take it home FREE! And even if you don’t want anything, a Bob Ross-style instructor will be on hand to teach you how to paint your own.
Thursday - Sunday
Dec 1-Jan 8
Ice skate, outside, in Florida
The Florida Panthers (that’s our local hockey team) are partnering with Hoffman’s Chocolates to transform this plaza in Downtown Ft. Lauderdale into a 5,760sqft outdoor ice skating rink. So you can see what this “winter” thing is people speak of.
Saturday - Thursday
Dec 10-Jan 19
Hard Rock Stadium Parking Lot
We’d try and explain to you the plot of Cirque du Soleil’s newest touring show to hit South Florida, but we all know those are about as easy to explain as directions home to your Uber driver. So just head up to the big top, and settle in for some insane acrobatics. Oh, and tweet us @ThrillistMiami if you want some free tickets!
Saturday - Saturday
Dec 17-24
Adrienne Arsht Center
Miami City Ballet (and 67 students from the MCB school) performs the traditional holiday classic with the Mouse King, Sugar Plumb Fairy, and all your favorite music from Tetris.
Sunday
Dec 18
American Airlines Arena, 1pm
Stressed because the Big 3 are now down to the Big 0? Join in what’s expected to be the world’s largest mass meditation at a sporting event EVER, as the crowd will be led in mindful breathing by the Dean of the Chopra Center prior to tip-off against the Boston Celtics. Also: Check out a meditation workshop at the Xfinity East plaza during pregame.
Saturday
Dec 31
Though no self-respecting local is dropping three bills to spend NYE at a club, that doesn’t mean you’re relegated to a house party in Kendall. The Roots are performing at the Arsht Center, with a special VIP after party featuring Questlove on the one and twos and an open bar.
Saturday
Dec 31
Cheap? No. Something you’d necessarily admit to publicly? Possibly. THE biggest NYE party in Miami? How could it not be when Justin Bieber returns to a spot just north of where he got his DUI with a poolside performance, followed by a Skrillex DJ set at LIV.
January
Sunday
Jan 1
Plunge like a Polar Bear. Kinda.
Diving into arctic water is near impossible in South Florida. But that doesn’t mean you can’t start the new year by jumping into almost-freezing (aka 75 degree) water with our own version of a “polar bear plunge” then chowing down on prix-fixe brunch at Beauty and the Feast. No official info is available yet, but check Facebook for updates!
Sunday - Sunday
Jan 8-15
YoungArts -- the program that handpicks standout dancers, singers, musicians, and filmmakers among America’s high school students -- showcases the best of the best during a week of professional-quality performances. Alumni from the program include Vanessa Williams and Nicki Minaj.
Saturday - Sunday
Jan 14-15
In response the our now gnat-like attention spans, this festival offers its fourth-annual installment of 60 second plays from local writers featuring local actors and directors. Best part: If you don’t like it, you won’t have to sit through much.
Sunday - Tuesday
Jan 22-24
What’s left of rural South Florida lives strong in South Dade, and this annual, all-volunteer rodeo is its main event. Catch three days of bull riding, bucking broncos, and the crowning of the Homestead Rodeo Queen, plus a parade marching through Downtown.
Sunday - Tuesday
Jan 22-24
Your New Year's resolution to lose weight will meet its ultimate demise at the 11th annual International Chocolate Festival at Fairchild. This year’s version will include demonstrations from local chefs, lectures on chocolate making, and a ChocoWalk through Fairchild’s rainforest.
February
Saturday
Feb 4
Pinecrest Gardens
Though that other chili cook-off up in Broward might draw some big names, it draws bigger crowds... and MUCH bigger ticket prices. But for five (FIVE!) measly dollars you can try some of the best chilies in South Dade while listening to country music in a tropical garden oasis.
Thursday - Monday
Feb 16-20
Miami Marine Stadium
They say the only thing better than owning a boat is having a friend who owns a boat. So if you’re not in the market for one, check out the Miami International Boat show, both to see the latest in marine vessels, and maybe make some new friends who are buying them.
Saturday
Feb 18
J Wakefield Brewing is celebrating its second anniversary with about 70 other craft brewers from all over the world, where they’ll be sampling stuff not available elsewhere. DJ Popeye will be spinning all day, and plenty of your favorite food trucks will be on hand.
Saturday - Tuesday
Feb 18-21
About as close as you’re getting to Bonnaroo inside the borders of a major city, this music and camping festival on Virginia Key features jam bands, rock 'n' roll, and even some folk music to enjoy while taking advantage of the perfect February weather.
Wednesday - Sunday
Feb 22-26
Various locations
SoBe Wine and Food might be the one road-clogging festival each year that Miamians don’t mind. Mostly because we know that with all the hype also comes insane food and more drinks than you can handle. And if you buy tickets now they might be cheaper than dinner in a lot of local restaurants.
Saturday
Feb 25
Thrillist will be helping Dale Talde (of Bel Biv de Brunch fame) take his late-night noodle party to the next level for the South Beach Food and Wine festival with all kinds of Pan-Asian goodies, wine, and plenty of drinks.
