Get Weird At These Spooky Parties Happening All Month Long in Miami

In some places, Halloween is an excuse to wear way-too-little clothing, stay out all night, and do things your dead ancestors would be ashamed of. And in Miami, that’s about as special an event as a Willie Chirino concert, so we’ve gotta take things to another level to make Halloween exceptional.
This year South Florida has really outdone itself, with multiple Halloween popup bars, a party on a pirate ship, an all-night festival in a cemetery, and a dozen other spooky activations that make this one of the best months of the year.
Immerse yourself in a Halloween popup bar
Wednesday, October 10 – Friday, November 1
Key Biscayne
Nothing feels spookier than driving through the pitch blackness of Crandon Park, then up the ominous driveway to the grandeur of the Ritz Carlton. Inside the Ritz you’ll find Rumbar decked out in skeletons, cobwebs, and black cats, with special drinks (served in a blood bag!), Halloween-themed foods, and spooky movies on TV.
Cost: Menu prices vary
Lose your mind in a pitch-black maze
All season
Wynwood
Unlike most Halloween attractions, the Paranoia maze is actually open all year. But it’ll seem especially terrifying around Halloween, where you’re dumped in total darkness and must confront your darkest fears to escape. Choose to leave before you’re done and you’ll be publicly shamed, forced to hold an “I chickened out” sign on Paranoia’s website.
Cost: $24.99
Spoil Your Pup at The Dodo's Best Dog Day Ever Event
Order drinks from a Poe-themed menu
Tuesday, October 10 – Thursday, October 31
Delray Beach
The PBC gets in on the Halloween popup bar action when Death or Glory turns itself into a haunted wonderland featuring a cocktail menu based on Edgar Allen Poe stories, and drinks served in chemistry beakers and blood bags. You’ll also be able to get tarot card readings on Friday, and take in the spectacle on Sideshow Saturdays from 8-10pm.
Cost: Free to attend
Hit a club with a haunted house
Thursday, October 10 – Saturday, November 2
Wynwood
Set right next to the Wynwood cemetery, The House of Death takes small groups through a maze of creepy children, masked men with chainsaws, and blood-soaked bathrooms. Of course this being Miami, said House of Death also comes with an Electric Pickle popup club next to it, so you can drink the horrible images away.
Cost: $20 Thursday and Sunday, $25 Friday and Saturday
Be part of a South Beach freak show
Wednesday, October 16 – Thursday, October 31
South Beach
It can, quite correctly, be argued that every weekend in South Beach is a freak show. But Sweet Liberty is going even further from 4pm - 5am every day with its circus freakshow popup, which will include interactive characters, costumed bartenders, and perpetual live entertainment.
Cost: Free. Drinks will cost you.
See Carnage in a ghost town
Friday, October 25 – Thursday, October 31
Downtown
So you wanted to dress up in fancy lingerie and prance around town because it's Halloween? That’s a Tuesday at E11even, where they’ve upped the ante for Halloween adding a “Ghost Town” motif to the club for the week leading up to the holiday. They’ll also have A-list DJs performing nightly, including Carnage, Diplo, and Dada Life.
Cost: GA is $40 for women and $50 for men
Party on a Caribbean pirate ship
Saturday, October 26
Riverside
The usual collection of freighters and yachts along the Miami River will be joined by a swashbuckling pirate ship the Saturday before Halloween as part of the Wharf’s pirate-themed party. Abroad ship you’ll find a VIP area worthy of Jack Sparrow's company, complete with an open bar. There’ll also be a costume contest where you can win a bottle of Dom or a Wharf gift card.
Cost: Free to get in. Pirate ship VIP is $125.
Scare yourself at a Hialeah block party
Saturday, October 26
Hialeah
Though driving along on NW 42nd Ave. and somehow being magically transported E 8th Ave. is surreal and terrifying all year long, Hialeah scares you in a different way this year with its Flaminghost Horror Party from 6:30-11pm. In addition to face-painting and performance artists, it’ll also have a New Orleans brass band and a DJ playing '80s, goth, and new wave music in The Leah Arts District all night.
Cost: Free to attend
Bust out five different costumes in five nights
Friday, October 25 – Thursday, October 31
South Beach
Departing from its usual dress-up motif of “Bottle model and rich dude,” Wall will host five exquisite theme nights beginning Friday through Halloween. So delve into your closet and find the perfect outfit for sexy nerds, erotic masquerade, wild animals, zombies, and Dia de los Muertes.
Cost: Ladies $20, Gentlemen $40. Diplo prices: Ladies $40, Gentlemen $50.
Dissect an eyeball
Sunday, October 27
Downtown
Ok, so technically you won’t be the one dissecting an eyeball at the Frost Museum’s Spooky Science Monster Mash. But like an upsetting Swedish art film, you’ll watch someone do it, as well as see divers carve pumpkins inside the Frost’s massive aquarium, and learn more than you ever thought you would about owls.
Cost: $10 (included with regular admission)
Crawl through Brickell’s best bars in costume
Saturday, October 26 and Thursday, October 31
Brickell
Though Brickell bar crawls seem to be an almost-weekly occurrence, these ones are far and away the largest of the year, where over 1,000 costumed revelers run through Baru, Batch, RedBar and other local favorites enjoying a free drink at each and drink specials thereafter.
Cost: $15 advanced, $20 at the door
Stand above the masses on Lincoln Road
Thursday, October 31
South Beach
Much as Miami has diversified its nightlife, the biggest and wildest Halloween party is still on Lincoln Road. And if you’re squarely in the “I can’t deal with that crowd anymore” camp you can still enjoy the madness at Lincoln Eatery, who is hosting a rooftop soiree that includes two free drinks.
Cost: TBD (as of publish date)
Shoot fireballs with a dragon at a massive block party
Thursday, October 31
Wynwood
The annual Hallowyn spectacular is back for its sixth edition, this year taking over the Wynwood Marketplace for All Hallows Eve. Admission is free, but for $49 you can indulge in a VIP open bar, and everyone who RSVPs gets a free Fireball shot. Plus, there’ll be a “caged dragon den,” though no word on if it’ll contain an actual caged dragon.
Cost: Free
Relive Stranger Things on Halloween
Thursday, October 31
Riverside
The Wharf turns the Miami River into Hawkins on Halloween, where it dresses up its usual stalls as Scoops Ahoy, The Starcourt Mall, Hawkins Lab and other spots from Stranger Things. There’ll be a special menu of Stranger Things-themed food and drinks, as well as “Stranger Wharf” trucker hats for the first 500 people who RSVP.
Cost: Free to attend
Dance all night in a cemetery
Saturday, November 2
Wynwood
In addition to throwing a twelve-hour rager in the Wynwood cemetery on the Saturday after Halloween, the Raise the Dead party also aims to eliminate plastic waste and features art installations made from discarded plastics. It’ll also have live musical performances, an outdoor cinema showing Coco, and a “wellness dome” with yoga, sound bowls, and light energy healing.
Cost: $20-29
