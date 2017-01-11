Events

10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This August

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Summer in Miami is... um, a really bad song by Jim Jones? Yes, but it’s also something you’ll actually enjoy if you check out the sweet things, including Thrillist’s happy hour at Coya, on our list of 10 can’t-miss August events:

Flickr/Michael Nusbaum

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Miami Beach Summer Beer Festival Beer meets the beach with brews from Saltwater Brewery, Native Brewing Company, Islamorada Beer Company, and many more just steps from the sand. It is Miami after all.

North Beach Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Mad Decent Block Party America’s biggest block party is back with Skrillex, Diplo, Major Lazer, Zeds Dead, and all their friends.

Revolution Live

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

National Cheesecake Week Miami Beach, 2015, a landmark restaurant offers up what looks like a normal cheese plate but is actually... A GIANT TRAY OF SMALL CHEESECAKES. Seriously. Head to Barton G. for the most Miami thing you can do this August.

Barton G.

Courtesy of Four Season Hotel Miami

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1-29

SPF Saturdays: Seafood + Pool + Four Seasons Fill up on oysters, clams, ceviche, and an all-around Southern-style seafood boil before heading off to the pool for all-day lounging/siesta-ing.

Bahía at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Flickr/Richard Elzey

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6-9

Key West Lobsterfest Key Westers take their lobster seriously. That’s why they celebrate the opening of the season with an all-out festival that spans an entire weekend of events, including a FREE concert & street fair on Saturday.

Various locations around Key West

Coya Miami

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Thrillist Happy Hour at Coya We got the folks at Coya, one of Miami's best new restaurants, to open up for their first-ever happy hour at the Pisco Bar. So all the beautiful people who read Thrillist can join all those from Haute Dining for FREE canapés, discounted cocktails, and, you guessed it, A LIVE DJ!!! It all goes down from 5-8pm.

Coya

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7-8

Laser Fest Weekend One of your last opportunities to check out the planetarium and its popular laser shows featuring Pink Floyd, The Doors, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin in the current space before the big move. BIG BANG and they’re out.

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science

The Regent Cocktail Club

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sat

Bartending Class: Learn the Art of Crafting a Cocktail Impress a first date AND learn how to make your own perfect cocktail from some of the city’s top mixologists. Cocktails are paired with light bites from Dolce Italian.

Regent Cocktail Club

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Wynwood Brewing Two-Year Anniversary Block Party Miami’s favorite beer boys are celebrating big with 11 hours of special treatment drafts, guest taps, live bands & DJ sets, and food trucks, plus Sparky’s BBQ and Liquid N2 Ice Cream.

Wynwood Brewing Co.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

WBC Miami Fight Night Boxing is the most artful of sports, and that's why the WBC is putting not one but FIVE of its titles up for grabs in Miami's art district, including the WBC super bantamweight and light heavyweight titles. Also on the card: undefeated local phenom Courtney Jackson.

Mana Wynwood

