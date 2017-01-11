10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This August

Summer in Miami is... um, a really bad song by Jim Jones? Yes, but it’s also something you’ll actually enjoy if you check out the sweet things, including Thrillist’s happy hour at Coya, on our list of 10 can’t-miss August events:
Aug 1 Sat
Miami Beach Summer Beer Festival North Beach Bandshell Beer meets the beach with brews from Saltwater Brewery, Native Brewing Company, Islamorada Beer Company, and many more just steps from the sand. It is Miami after all.
Aug 1 Sat
Mad Decent Block Party Revolution Live America’s biggest block party is back with Skrillex, Diplo, Major Lazer, Zeds Dead, and all their friends.
Aug 1 Sat
National Cheesecake Week Barton G. Miami Beach, 2015, a landmark restaurant offers up what looks like a normal cheese plate but is actually... A GIANT TRAY OF SMALL CHEESECAKES. Seriously. Head to Barton G. for the most Miami thing you can do this August.
Aug 1-29
SPF Saturdays: Seafood + Pool + Four Seasons Bahía at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami Fill up on oysters, clams, ceviche, and an all-around Southern-style seafood boil before heading off to the pool for all-day lounging/siesta-ing.
Aug 6-9
Key West Lobsterfest Various locations around Key West Key Westers take their lobster seriously. That’s why they celebrate the opening of the season with an all-out festival that spans an entire weekend of events, including a FREE concert & street fair on Saturday.
Aug 7 Fri
Thrillist Happy Hour at Coya Coya We got the folks at Coya, one of Miami's best new restaurants, to open up for their first-ever happy hour at the Pisco Bar. So all the beautiful people who read Thrillist can join all those from Haute Dining for FREE canapés, discounted cocktails, and, you guessed it, A LIVE DJ!!! It all goes down from 5-8pm.
Aug 7-8
Laser Fest Weekend Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science One of your last opportunities to check out the planetarium and its popular laser shows featuring Pink Floyd, The Doors, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin in the current space before the big move. BIG BANG and they’re out.
Aug 7 Sat
Bartending Class: Learn the Art of Crafting a Cocktail Regent Cocktail Club Impress a first date AND learn how to make your own perfect cocktail from some of the city’s top mixologists. Cocktails are paired with light bites from Dolce Italian.
Aug 15 Sat
Wynwood Brewing Two-Year Anniversary Block Party Wynwood Brewing Co. Miami’s favorite beer boys are celebrating big with 11 hours of special treatment drafts, guest taps, live bands & DJ sets, and food trucks, plus Sparky’s BBQ and Liquid N2 Ice Cream.
Aug 15 Sat
WBC Miami Fight Night Mana Wynwood Boxing is the most artful of sports, and that's why the WBC is putting not one but FIVE of its titles up for grabs in Miami's art district, including the WBC super bantamweight and light heavyweight titles. Also on the card: undefeated local phenom Courtney Jackson.