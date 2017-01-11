11 Things You Must Do in Miami This September

Just because Summer Fridays are done and traffic is back to normal doesn’t mean you can’t still summer it up. We live in Miami after all. So, from beer fests to pool parties, here are 11 events to keep you sunny in September...
Sep 1-30
Taste the Flavor (of) Palm Beach If Miami Spice’s list of 100+ restaurants doesn’t cut it for you, 50 more await in Palm Beach during its own month-long eating fest. Three-course lunch is $20 and dinners start at $30 at spots like 3800 Ocean, Temple Orange, Josef’s Table, The Cooper, III Forks, and Café Boulud.
Various locations
Sep 2-7
Sip some serious suds at Key West BrewFest Play hooky and head south for six days of beer-related festivities including brewery dinners, beer and cigar gatherings, a beer run, pool parties, and, best of all, its on-the-sand Signature Tasting Festival featuring more than 150 beers.
Various locations
Sep 2 Wed
Literally get bent at yoga happy hour Fifteen bucks gets you a beginner’s yoga class on the patio AND a pint every Wednesday at 5:30pm.
Sep 4 Fri
Drink bubbles & eat BBQ... at the same time! Kick off the long weekend with a sunset rooftop party, popping bottles of Veuve Clicquot, and listening to Miami’s own Psychic Mirrors.
Sep 5 Sat
Daydream at... um, the Daydream Rooftop Pool Party From the guys who bring you pool parties gone WILD, this nine-hour affair will feature electro house sounds by Russian trio Swanky Tunes and their friends Kieto, Malone, Masf, and Rob Vanz.
Sep 5 Sat
Have a gigantic Saturday This is what you get when you combine Sabado Gigante antics with long-form Chicago-style improv. Saturdays only.
Sep 9 Wed
Drive into Blue Starlite By The Bay The urban drive-in heads to a new location with awesome flicks like Jaws and The Princess Bride as well as psychedelic Pink Floyd mashups The Wizard of Oz meets The Dark Side of the Moon while Alice in Wonderland meets The Wall. Check the calendar for exact dates.
Kennedy Park
Sep 12 Sat
Crash the 3rd Annual Fort Lauderdale Bourbon Affair September is National Bourbon Month, so celebrate with an afternoon of 75 bourbons, whiskeys, and gourmet goods. Belle Meade, Colvill Small Batch, Redemption rye, and Whistlepig straight rye are just some of the names on the list.
Crown Wine and Spirits
Sep 18 Fri
Have dinner at the James Beard Foundation’s Taste Miami Eat, and then eat some more. A cocktail & tasting reception featuring local favorites like Giorgio Rapicavoli, Brad Kilgore, and Cesar Zapata is followed by a four-course dinner by Rocco DiSpirito, Christopher Lee, and Sergio Navarro.
Sep 29 Tue
Hit the beach for the Swatch FIVB World Tour Finals Watch some of the best like Phil Dalhausser and Kerri Walsh Jennings on the road to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. The event is FREE, and did we mention it’s the only US city on the tour?
Sep 30 Wed
Pair oysters & beer with help from Wynwood Brewing A deliberately un-snobby pairing dinner features a self-serve station with beer and bites, and nine “courses” featuring brews like Father Francisco Belgium Golden Strong, Pop’s porter, and Scotchy Doesn’t Know Scotch ale, plus Blue Point oysters, clam fritters, and cod croquettes.
