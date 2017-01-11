11 Things You Must Do in Miami This September

Taste the Flavor (of) Palm Beach If Miami Spice’s list of 100+ restaurants doesn’t cut it for you, 50 more await in Palm Beach during its own month-long eating fest. Three-course lunch is $20 and dinners start at $30 at spots like 3800 Ocean, Temple Orange, Josef’s Table, The Cooper, III Forks, and Café Boulud.

Various locations

