Events

14 Things You Have to Do in Miami This Summer

By Published On 06/16/2015 By Published On 06/16/2015
Flickr/sackerman519

You can’t spend ALL your time this summer sitting by the pool and drinking cheap drinks. Err... well, you can but you should probably spare a little time for these 14 can’t-miss warm weather events, some of which involve hitting the pool and drinking cheap drinks.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Tue

Chef Daniel Boulud’s DBGB Kitchen and Bar Back for a second year, this popular pop-up includes house-made sausages, burgers, and ice cream sundaes along with three brews by J. Wakefield (Dragonfruit Passionfruit, Desperado, and a Hop for Teacher IPA). Or, if you’ve got seven friends, go for the Whole Hog Feast, where you’ll be eating, you guessed it, a whole roasted suckling pig.  

db Bistro Moderne

Wines of Chile

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Wine Bar War Chilean wine doesn’t always get the cred it deserves. Wines of Chile is changing that with some high-stakes wine wars involving 32 wines, 16 sommeliers (peeps like Amanda Fraga, Heath Porter, and Brian Grandison), and four wine bars all built in one day, plus food and music from the country.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Namast’ay Dadeland Dadeland is finally getting its own farmers market. We say it’s about time. To launch the feat, Corpo Yoga and VitaCoco will be there with freebies beginning at 10am. Consider this your new Saturday tradition.

Radio Bar

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Karaoke Sundays After Sunday Funday is over, show off your singing talents at the coolest new Sunday night party. Battle any shyness with two-for-one cocktails and drafts.

Thompson Miami Beach

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Cote de Rosé Summer Soiree One of the hotel’s many pools gets turned into a Rosé Garden Oasis for the last time this spring, including a giant pink floating flamingo. DJ Skitty takes care of the deep house sounds while you sip and float and lounge. The FREE event takes place from 2pm to sunset.

Shore Club South Beach

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22-Sep 21

Monday Movie Nights The '80s and '90s are calling and they want you back like John Cusack in Say Anything. Every Monday, catch cult classics like The Big Lebowski and Point Break at the pool. And since no movie is complete without munchies, it's got buffalo lollipops, lobster mac & cheese bites, and buttered popcorn w/ Parmesan cheese and herbs. Check its Facebook for updates on upcoming movies.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22-Sep 21

Magnum Mondays Miami’s sexiest dinner party is back and so are the $175 Veuve magnums. Industry vets DJ Obscene and DJ Danny Stern set the scene for a long night of dancing.

Flickr/sweet lil' bunny

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Coconut Grove's 4th of July Celebration at Peacock Park Spend your Fourth of July in Coconut Grove, where they’ve got a full day of activities lined up including the annual Independence Day Hot Dog Eating Competition (which you can enter as a contestant, if you’re game). Pack a picnic and get cozy with your friends. The fireworks take off at 9pm.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

South Florida Taste of the Nation Not only can you expect bites from favorites like Blackbrick Chinese, Yardbird, Makoto, Mignonette, Phuc Yea!, and soon-to-open Izzy’s Fish & Oyster. There will be a beer garden and for the first time ever, an after-party -- Chefs on the Half Shell -- featuring bottomless Champagne and oysters.

Sloppy Joe's Bar

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Papa Look-Alike Contest We know you’re always looking for an excuse to go to the Keys. Might as well kill two birds with one stone and check this item off your bucket list while you’re at it. Doesn’t get more Key West than Ernest Hemingway doppelgangers. Plus, everything’s cheaper ‘cause there are fewer tourists around.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest Drink 150 beers from local and national breweries in air-conditioned comfort. Local breweries on tap include newbies like Twisted Trunk and Concrete Beach Brewery. Suds and sounds, pretty legit.

Flickr/dbrekke

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

The Full Moon Late Night Luau & Burlesque Show BBQs are a summer must, and Sailor Jerry is hosting its own adult version with rum cocktails, live burlesque, pinup models, and giveaways. Tiki-wear is highly suggested.

Seagrape

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Miami Spice Miami foodies rejoice! It’s that time of the year when all your favorite restaurants are actually accessible. As a refresher, lunch goes for $23, dinner is $39, and reservations are probably a must.

Frita Showdown

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Burger Beast's Frita Showdown Watch the defending champ El Rey de las Fritas compete against such favorites as El Mago de las Fritas, Pincho Factory, and Josh’s Deli to keep its crown, all while eating Cuban snacks and fritas, obviously.

