The Only Things You Need to Do in Miami This November

Nov 3-25
Join an underground pop-up dining club We’ve been sworn to secrecy Follow @barbacoamia on Instagram and get invited for dinner on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The chef and location are secret, but we can tell you the food is legit -- American BBQ meets taco shop.
Nov 3 Tue
Get schooled on French food Various locations Bagatelle, Pascal’s on Ponce, Downtown Bistro, Atrio, Semilla, and Brasserie Azur are just some of the 30 French restaurants offering Spice-like menus for lunch ($23) and dinner ($39).
Nov 5 Thu
Play dominoes in Wynwood Concrete Beach Like Domino Park, but with booze. It goes down every Thursday. Now, who's gonna be the designated Chico to say, "esto no pasaba en Cuba... "
Nov 5 Thu
Take a bite out of 15+ burgers Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park Kick off the holiday eating binge with Coral Gables’ most gluttonous event, Burgerliscious. Swine, Shake Shack, BurgerFi, and Shula’s 347 are participating, so start planning your strategy now.
Nov 11 Wed
Eat like a martian Cannonball Does The Martian have you wondering what food in Mars would really be like? These folks seem to have figured it out and have samples of the dehydrated, powdered, and jelly stuff for you to try for FREE.
Nov 11 Wed
Hang out with Uncle Luke Mignonette Yes, the one from 2 Live Crew. He’s debuting his new book, The Book of Luke: My Fight for Truth, Justice and Liberty City, with a special dinner event at Mignonette. Sweat Records’ Lolo Reskin will provide the hip hop playlist.
Nov 13 Fri
Get LUCKY The Raleigh You’ll be up all night eating the best of Asian-meets-Latino cuisine at the LUCKYRICE grand feast, with 27, Alter, Juvia, Cleo, Ortanique, The Regent Cocktail Club, and many more. Don’t forget to wear red.
Nov 14 Sat
Nov 14 Sat
Burger Battle on Krome Losner Park Thrillist's Matt Meltzer will be judging the competition, set to kick off NASCAR week. 11 restaurants will battle it out for the Best Burger Slider in Homestead prize. Event starts at 6pm.
Nov 15 Sun
PIG out! 168 NW 26th St. Join all the cool foodie kids for an afternoon of pork dishes by chefs Steve Santana, Mike Pirolo, Aaron Brooks, Will Crandall, and brews by J. Wakefield. Then, head over to Blackbird Ordinary for the after party, where there will be even more pork -- Miami Smokers will be smoking a whole hog. Oink!
Nov 18 Wed
Rediscover food Various Locations The Seed Food & Wine Festival is a weekend-long adventure through sustainable plant-based living via chef dinners, a Veggie Burger Battle judged by Burger Beast, yoga, urban gardening, and a 5K SEED Run.
Nov 22 Sun
Dance while you brunch The Wynwood Yard Head to the newly opened Wynwood Yard for a special Motown Brunch featuring local soul singer Alejandro Elizondo. There’ll also be a vinyl pop-up shop.
Nov 25 Wed
Do yoga in Miami's fanciest 'hood Miami Design District/Palm Court Truth: a yoga studio can only provide so much. That’s why it’s totally cool if you cheat with YogArt once a month. Not only will you be yoga-ing amongst some cool architecture, but live music by Afrobeta is involved.
Nov 25 Wed
FALL for burgers, beer & cocktails in your flip flops ROK:BRGR Palm trees that don’t change colors and 80 degree weather won’t keep Miamians or ROK:BRGR from celebrating fall. Or in this case, just use it as an excuse to eat burgers, drink beer/cocktails, play corn hole, and bob for apples.