The Only Things You Need to Do in Miami This November

By Published On 11/03/2015 By Published On 11/03/2015
The Color Run

Date

Event

Location

Nov 3-25

Join an underground pop-up dining club Follow @barbacoamia on Instagram and get invited for dinner on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The chef and location are secret, but we can tell you the food is legit -- American BBQ meets taco shop.

We’ve been sworn to secrecy

Pascal’s on Ponce

Date

Event

Location

Nov 3 Tue

Get schooled on French food Bagatelle, Pascal’s on Ponce, Downtown Bistro, Atrio, Semilla, and Brasserie Azur are just some of the 30 French restaurants offering Spice-like menus for lunch ($23) and dinner ($39).

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

Play dominoes in Wynwood Like Domino Park, but with booze. It goes down every Thursday. Now, who's gonna be the designated Chico to say, "esto no pasaba en Cuba... "

Concrete Beach

Snap Happy Photos, LLC

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

Take a bite out of 15+ burgers Kick off the holiday eating binge with Coral Gables’ most gluttonous event, Burgerliscious. Swine, Shake Shack, BurgerFi, and Shula’s 347 are participating, so start planning your strategy now.

Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park

Pioneering Martian Cuisine

Date

Event

Location

Nov 11 Wed

Eat like a martian Does The Martian have you wondering what food in Mars would really be like? These folks seem to have figured it out and have samples of the dehydrated, powdered, and jelly stuff for you to try for FREE.

Cannonball

Date

Event

Location

Nov 11 Wed

Hang out with Uncle Luke Yes, the one from 2 Live Crew. He’s debuting his new book, The Book of Luke: My Fight for Truth, Justice and Liberty City, with a special dinner event at Mignonette. Sweat Records’ Lolo Reskin will provide the hip hop playlist.

Mignonette

LUCKYRICE Grand Feast

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Get LUCKY You’ll be up all night eating the best of Asian-meets-Latino cuisine at the LUCKYRICE grand feast, with 27, Alter, Juvia, Cleo, Ortanique, The Regent Cocktail Club, and many more. Don’t forget to wear red.

The Raleigh

The Color Run

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Go for a (colorful) run 5K at your own speed, ‘cause The Color Run is an untimed race. To make the deal sweeter, runners will receive a bag with goodies like a custom race tee, gold finisher’s medal, shiny tattoos, tri-color headband, and color & shine packets. Come in white, leave in color.

Sun Life Stadium

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Burger Battle on Krome Thrillist's Matt Meltzer will be judging the competition, set to kick off NASCAR week. 11 restaurants will battle it out for the Best Burger Slider in Homestead prize. Event starts at 6pm.

Losner Park 

Date

Event

Location

Nov 15 Sun

PIG out! Join all the cool foodie kids for an afternoon of pork dishes by chefs Steve Santana, Mike Pirolo, Aaron Brooks, Will Crandall, and brews by J. Wakefield. Then, head over to Blackbird Ordinary for the after party, where there will be even more pork -- Miami Smokers will be smoking a whole hog. Oink!

168 NW 26th St.

SEED Food and Wine Festival

Date

Event

Location

Nov 18 Wed

Rediscover food The Seed Food & Wine Festival is a weekend-long adventure through sustainable plant-based living via chef dinners, a Veggie Burger Battle judged by Burger Beast, yoga, urban gardening, and a 5K SEED Run.

Various Locations

Date

Event

Location

Nov 22 Sun

Dance while you brunch Head to the newly opened Wynwood Yard for a special Motown Brunch featuring local soul singer Alejandro Elizondo. There’ll also be a vinyl pop-up shop.

The Wynwood Yard

Robin Hill

Date

Event

Location

Nov 25 Wed

Do yoga in Miami's fanciest 'hood Truth: a yoga studio can only provide so much. That’s why it’s totally cool if you cheat with YogArt once a month. Not only will you be yoga-ing amongst some cool architecture, but live music by Afrobeta is involved.

Miami Design District/Palm Court

ROK BRGR burger bar + gastropub

Date

Event

Location

Nov 25 Wed

FALL for burgers, beer & cocktails in your flip flops Palm trees that don’t change colors and 80 degree weather won’t keep Miamians or ROK:BRGR from celebrating fall. Or in this case, just use it as an excuse to eat burgers, drink beer/cocktails, play corn hole, and bob for apples.

ROK:BRGR

