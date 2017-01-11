Everything You Need to Do in Miami This Winter

As the rest of the country withers and cowers from the icy hellscape most people refer to as “winter,” Miami slightly cools down and emerges from a humid and sweaty nap. And every year, the season only gets bigger, crazier, and more fun. With just about a million events from now through the end of February, we’ve sorted through the swamp to bring you a pretty exhaustive list of only-in-Miami happenings you need to experience this winter.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 1 Tue
Eat Miami Vice-colored ice cream in Midtown Artist Spencer Finch is dishing out FREE ice cream from his solar-powered truck.
Hyde Midtown, 3401 NE 1st Ave.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 1 Tue
Basel until you can Basel no more Here are all of Art Basel’s Satellite Fairs: Aqua Art Miami, Art Miami, Art on Paper, CONCEPTION Miami, CONTEXT, Design Miami, Ink Miami, Miami Project, Miami River Art Fair, NADA Art Fair, pinta miami, PRIZM, PULSE Miami Beach, Red Dot Art Fair, SATELLITE, Scope Miami, SPECTRUM Miami, Superfine! House of Art & Design, Untitled, Miami Beach, X CONTEMPORARY.
Various locations throughout Miami
Date
Event
Location
Dec 1 Tue
Drink cocktails with the world’s best street artists Two spaces: 1) a pop-up beer garden featuring beer from Founders and Lagunitas and 2) an open air art festival with artists like Brian Butler, Tatiana Suarez. One incredibly unique experience.
Entire block between NW 29th St. and NW 2nd Ave. to NW 28th St. and NW 3rd Ave. in Wynwood
Date
Event
Location
Dec 1 Tue
Play in the snow, indoors Watch snowflakes fall from the sky every 30 minutes, while you sip on winter wonderland cocktails and Veuve Clicquot. Best of all, the bar overlooks Biscayne Bay. Just imagine the juxtaposition.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 1 Tue
Drink at a new cocktail pop-up in the Gables ‘hood The Bridge Cocktail Bar features delicious cocktails like Grandma’s Banana Bread (High West American Prairie bourbon, banana, black walnut and cinnamon-infused absinthe) and Tamiami Trail Mix (Afrohead rum, cashew-infused Velvet Falernum, stone pine, nutmeg, coconut milk, and trail mix bitters) by bartenders David Perez and Will Thompson.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 2-Jan 20
Play Dirty Bingo It's like the one at The Standard Miami with risqué sex toy prizes, just instead of a luxury hotel it's a gastropub in Broward on Wednesdays.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 3 Thu
Become an art connoisseur Visit the main fair with over 200 galleries at the Convention Center, the one that started it all.
Miami Beach Convention Center
Date
Event
Location
Dec 3 Thu
Graduate from the Leica Akademie Check out amazing photography from both established and emerging photographers at the Miami Street Photography Festival.
HistoryMiami
Date
Event
Location
Dec 3 Thu
Rap w/ Fat Joe If million dollar art ain’t your thang, but street art, skateboarding, and breakdancing are, then Basel House & The Bushwick Collective Block Party is the play for you.
Mana Urban Arts Museum
Date
Event
Location
Dec 4 Fri
Moonwalk at daybreak 10am yoga is followed by a party with Goldcap and a performance by Patrick & the Swayzees. Make sure to hang around for the post-party brunch.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 5 Sat
Booze on Repeal Day Dress up in fancy era clothing and celebrate the 82nd anniversary of Prohibition’s repeal.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 6 Sun
Play games, drink cocktails, and eat a TON of swine The ultimate “end of Basel” pool party featuring barrels of punch by The Bon Vivants, piggy eats by local chefs Michael Pirolo, Jimmy Lébron, and Halid Quiroz, games, art, and music by DJ Morse Code.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 11 Fri
Experience the art of busking See a new 45-minute performance at every stop along Metromover’s Inner Loop starting at 4pm, culminating with JUke at the Tina Hills Pavilion.
Metromover Inner Loop
Date
Event
Location
Dec 13 Sun
Pick up some local goods at The Basel Miami Flea If you’re looking to Basel without the madness, this local event features a mobile Bookleggers Library, live music, eats like Azucar Ice Cream, and The Lobsta Guy at the “Grub Garden”, and 30+ indie vendors.
Canvas Miami
Date
Event
Location
Dec 13 Sun
Load up on on pie and coffee SugaPie will keep you hopped up on sweet stuff 'til your next fix with Knaus Berry Farms, The Salty Donut, Funky Buddha, New Belgium, and Relentless Roasters.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 17 Thu
Get your girlfriend something thoughtful this year Take her to see The Nutcracker at the Arsht Center. It's one of the only original George Balanchine productions still around.
Adrienne Arsht Center
Date
Event
Location
Dec 18 Fri
Jazz it up at Ted's YoungArts has resurrected Ted’s for a special monthly dinner and show series called Pairings at Ted’s, and they’re celebrating the holiday season with some jazz.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 27 Sun
Strut your stuff through the Grove This is your opportunity to make fun of everything and anything that was politically incorrect -- Florida man, Trump, Volkswagen emission scandals -- in 2015.
Various locations throughout Coconut Grove
Date
Event
Location
Dec 28-Jan 3
LIV it up at the Fontainebleau all week long Tiësto, Steve Angello, Calvin Harris, The Weeknd, Steve Aoki, and Kaskade will all be there. You may go broke, but you’ll have an EPIC time.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Ring in the New Year with Pitbull and his famous friends You have three options here: 1) party for FREE starting at 6:30pm, 2) pay extra for the Norwegian Worldwide Food & Wine Party, which includes two days of food and drinks and early access to the amphitheater, or 3) watch it live on TV at 8 pm.
Bayfront Park
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Party with Playboy and Pamela Anderson The former Baywatch babe will host the sexy rooftop party, along with some of her famous friends. Oh yeah, they’re also celebrating the mag’s final nude issue. 360 degree views of all kinds are a given.
Fifty Ultra Lounge
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Ring in 2016 with Champagne, oysters Rockefeller, and gumbo The party goes down in the backyard garden with music by Big City Blues Band.
Lagniappe
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Get funky with Questlove in the Basement Four live DJs (Questlove, DJ Jus-Ske, DJ Mateo, and Chelsea Leyland), bowling, ice-skating, and tons of champers will keep you grooving straight into 2016.
Basement Miami
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Learn all about that "voulez-vous coucher avec moi (ce soir)" Both fire and ice rooms will be decked out in Moulin Rouge style for a sinful night of endless absinthe and Champagne. Party favors, performers, and sexy madams are included.
Drinkhouse Fire & Ice
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
When that hotline bling, pick it up, 'cause it's time to party Drake and local fave DJ Irie are teaming up to bring Miami all the love way into the early morning.
E11even Miami
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Ditch the scene for a chill NYE $75 gets you open bar from 9 pm-1 am and DJ action by Action Jackson at this SoBe watering hole.
Radio Bar
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Hit up Chateau Hyde with Cedric Gervais The already sexy Hyde Beach gets a twist with a Versailles-esque ambiance, tunes by Frenchie DJ Cedric Gervais, and Champagne showers. The only non-French thing around will be the passed apps from Katsuya (but no one’s complaining about that).
Hyde Beach
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Find "paradise lost" at the Delano's NYE Party The hotel is kicking off their 20th anniversary with a bit of tropical madness including rare orchids, live monkeys, cannibal witchdoctors, and restless natives. Tickets also include access to FDR, where the party continues until paradise gets lost again.
Delano South Beach
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Slip into a secret identity at the Midnight Masquerade The beachfront affair will include live entertainment, party favors, and a PRIVATE fireworks show at midnight.
Nikki Beach
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Wear your fancy pants and throw those pinkies in the air Fancy pants will be the only fancy thing at this low-key party in the heart of Brickell that’s offering three unique drinking packages. Dressed up guests will have a chance to win a free bar tab.
Better Days
Date
Event
Location
Jan 1 Fri
Cure the New Year’s hangover with brunch and bottomless mimosas Aaron Brooks and friends have you covered with a culinary feast of brunch favorites, DIY tacos, BBQ, an oyster station, Caviar Russe, and desserts. Then, sleep it off by the pool.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 1 Fri
Jump into the Atlantic Ocean It’s become a sort of local tradition around these parts as a way to wash away the previous year. Thankfully, you won’t freeze your ass off. The horn goes off at 10:30am. After you dry off, enjoy a cheap brunch ($30 for all you can eat) at Beauty & the Feast with items like pecan wood-smoked bacon, lobster omelets, and Banana’s Foster French Toast.
The Atlantic Hotel & Spa
Date
Event
Location
Jan 1 Fri
Detox & retox Kick off the new year curing the previous night’s hangover with spiked fresh pressed juices, bites like lobster rolls and chicken & waffles sandwiches, and lounging in an Olympic-sized pool on giant animal floaties. Party kicks off at noon and only costs $16 to get in.
The Hall South Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jan 4 Mon
Catch young artists in action Talented young artists do their thang in visual and traditional arts, dance, song, writing, theater, and music.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Jan 16 Sat
Party with Big Sean at Life in Color The world’s largest paint party returns in the new year with Jack Ü, Zeds Dead, Steve Aoki, Big Sean, and OITNB’s Ruby Rose.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 29 Fri
Watch badass women play flag football Games take place all weekend long, culminating with a girl power parade at the Rum Barrel.
Various locations throughout Key West
Date
Event
Location
Jan 16 Sat
Pound delicious burgers with Burger Beast Yes, this is your moment to shine. And also to slam Miami’s best burgers, all in one place.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 20 Wed
Schmooze it up with some cool, old hipsters Hit the international contemporary and modern art fair in Palm Beach, where over 85 international galleries will be exhibiting paintings, sculptures, and other really cool art.
Palm Beach Convention Center
Date
Event
Location
Jan 21 Thu
Get some fancy eats and drinks in Doral $75 gets you a five-course menu paired with beer by MIA Brewing and commentary by beer writer and expert Evan Benn. For reservations call 305-591-6606 or email lukas@bltprime.com.
BLT Prime at Trump National Doral
Date
Event
Location
Jan 23 Sat
Spend your SaturDaze Drinking with Magic City Hippies Spend all Saturday lounging at in the garden swaying to the beats of Magic City Hippies and a DJ set by Arremer Jack.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 27 Wed
Unplug with Brika Local artist Brika hosts an MTV-like Unplugged session on a rooftop overlooking the city skyline. There’s also a pool on the deck, because Miami.
Filling Station Lofts
Date
Event
Location
Jan 27 Wed
Head south for the Key West Food & Wine Festival Can’t wait until SBWFF? Make like a snowbird for an island-inspired food festival featuring 30+ events like the Whiskey Bazaar and Bacon & Bubbly that are quickly selling out.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 30 Sat
Pig out in the 'burbs $10 for all-you-can-eat pig samples (approx. 1000lb of the stuff) in a carnival setting -- bounce houses, face painting, and cotton candy.
St. Timothy Parish School
Date
Event
Location
Feb 6 Sat
Run with a beer (or two) in your hand Run or walk through Wynwood while drinking brews by Wynwood Brewing, Concrete Beach Brewery, and J Wakefield Brewing, and dressed in a Superbowl-themed costume.
Wynwood Brewing Co.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 11 Thu
Go paddleboarding or boat testing at the Miami Marine Stadium There’s powerboating and sailing workshops, stand up paddleboarding, pop-up restaurants, a beer garden, and wine bar. What more could you want?
Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin
Date
Event
Location
Feb 11 Thu
Satisfy your culture fix A celebration of all that is Wynwood art, during ABMB’s off season.
Tent in Midtown
Date
Event
Location
Feb 12 Fri
Catch a legit tennis match The Delray Beach Open is the world’s only 10-day ATP Champions Tour & ATP World Tour featuring both US and international players.
Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Break out the patchouli and your weirdest dance moves Hit Miami's bohemian outdoor art festival featuring local and international artists and great eats at both the Culinary Pavilion and the Global Food Village.
Various locations throughout Coconut Grove
Date
Event
Location
Feb 18 Thu
Jam out at the Virginia Key Grassroots Festival Four days, 50+ bands like Afrobeta & Spam Allstars on 4 stages + food from the GrassRoots World Cafe, yoga, massages, and live art. You can camp out on the beach all weekend.
Historic Virginia Key Beach Park
Date
Event
Location
Feb 24 Wed
Eat like Joey Chestnut or Takeru Kobayashi South Beach Wine and Food Festival is back, but most importantly, Burger Bash turns 10, and to celebrate they’re adding a new twist with mac ‘n' cheese.
Various locations throughout Miami
