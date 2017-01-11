Penthouse Parties & Mega Yachts: The Best Things to Do in Miami This Fall

Thu

Dine Out in Fort Lauderdale You won’t be sad that Miami Spice is over as Ft. Laudie restaurants launch their own Spice-like deals with three courses at $35. Find it at all of your fave restaurants like YOLO, Johnny V, Beauty and the Feast, Royal Pig, Eduardo De San Angel, and 40+ more.

Various locations

Dine Out in Fort Lauderdale Various locations You won’t be sad that Miami Spice is over as Ft. Laudie restaurants launch their own Spice-like deals with three courses at $35. Find it at all of your fave restaurants like YOLO, Johnny V, Beauty and the Feast, Royal Pig, Eduardo De San Angel, and 40+ more.