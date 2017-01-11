Penthouse Parties & Mega Yachts: The Best Things to Do in Miami This Fall

You can stare at them all you want, but the leaves on those palm trees ain’t changing colors. But hey, at least it’s cool enough to go outside again. So from seafood festivals to spooky Halloween parties, we’ve rounded up the very best excuses to leave your house in Miami this fall. Nineteen of ‘em in fact...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 20-Feb 7
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1-Jul 1
The Wynwood Yard
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Thu
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Oct 9-11
Mana Wynwood Production Village
Date
Event
Location
Oct 11 Sun
Date
Event
Location
Oct 15-May 15
Date
Event
Location
Oct 16 Fri
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Peacock Park
Date
Event
Location
Oct 18 Sun
Peacock Park
Date
Event
Location
Oct 21-24
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Date
Event
Location
Oct 29-Jan 3
Date
Event
Location
Oct 30 Fri
SeaFair Mega Yacht
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14 Sat
600 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Date
Event
Location
Nov 18 Wed
Various locations throughout Miami
