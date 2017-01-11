Events

Pool Parties & Fantasy Fest: The Best Things to Do in Miami This October

10/01/2015
Shore Club

It’s October, so we’re officially back in season, and you know what that means... snowbirds and really bad traffic? Ugh... yes. But it also means you’ve got these 16 things, from pool parties to sweet pop-up restaurants, to do. Yes!

Courtesy of db Bistro Moderne

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1-31

Eat one of the best burgers ever Burger & Bordeaux is back for the month, which means that for $39, you get an app, one of the country’s best burgers, dessert, and a glass of 2010 Château de Ricaud Bordeaux Superieur.

db Bistro Moderne

Oct 1-31
Eat one of the best burgers ever
Burger & Bordeaux is back for the month, which means that for $39, you get an app, one of the country's best burgers, dessert, and a glass of 2010 Château de Ricaud Bordeaux Superieur.
db Bistro Moderne

Add
Courtesy of Thompson Miami Beach

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Party at the Thompson in two ways This trendy hotel just launched two weekly parties to keep you turnt up: “Our House Thursdays” -- inside the 1930s House -- features the best of the local music scene, while “Deep End Sundays” is a daylong pool party amplified by the perfect tunes of III Points' own Legs Benedict (aka David Sinopoli).

Thompson Miami Beach

Oct 1 Thu
Party at the Thompson in two ways
This trendy hotel just launched two weekly parties to keep you turnt up: "Our House Thursdays" -- inside the 1930s House -- features the best of the local music scene, while "Deep End Sundays" is a daylong pool party amplified by the perfect tunes of III Points' own Legs Benedict (aka David Sinopoli).
Thompson Miami Beach

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1-31

Go to Madrid without leaving Miami Madrid's iconic foodie locale La Feria del Mercado de San Miguel has set up a pop-up shop inside a 9,000sqft tent offering all the best Spanish delicacies like paella, tapas, and lots of jamón and queso manchego. Admission is FREE, but food ranges between $2 and $8.

Bayfront Park

Oct 1-31
Go to Madrid without leaving Miami
Madrid's iconic foodie locale La Feria del Mercado de San Miguel has set up a pop-up shop inside a 9,000sqft tent offering all the best Spanish delicacies like paella, tapas, and lots of jamón and queso manchego. Admission is FREE, but food ranges between $2 and $8.
Bayfront Park

Add
Sam Adams Octoberfest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Prost to Octoberfest! Sam Adams knows Miamians like to party, that’s why they’re back for another long weekend of all the usual Octoberfest stuff -- live music, bratwurst, pretzels, strudels, Miss Octoberfest contests, etc. -- in an authentic Bavarian beer hall.

Mana Wynwood

Oct 1 Thu
Prost to Octoberfest!
Sam Adams knows Miamians like to party, that's why they're back for another long weekend of all the usual Octoberfest stuff -- live music, bratwurst, pretzels, strudels, Miss Octoberfest contests, etc. -- in an authentic Bavarian beer hall.
Mana Wynwood

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Hit October’s hottest opening Designed to invoke the more glamorous days of a bygone era, brand-new boozer El Tucán is hosting an extravagant two-day opening party featuring several FREE shows by artists like Marlow Rosado, Chargaux, DJ Shamizo, and Puddles Pity Party. Did we mention cocktails are by Bar Lab?

El Tucán Miami

Oct 2 Fri
Hit October's hottest opening
Designed to invoke the more glamorous days of a bygone era, brand-new boozer El Tucán is hosting an extravagant two-day opening party featuring several FREE shows by artists like Marlow Rosado, Chargaux, DJ Shamizo, and Puddles Pity Party. Did we mention cocktails are by Bar Lab?
El Tucán Miami

Add
Saffron Supper Club

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Join a supper club (for one night only) The underground Saffron Supper Club (a partnership between local food rockstars Sara Liss and Maude Eaton) takes its talent to SoBe for an exclusive event at Mandolin Beach. RSVP is required, so email SaffronSupper@gmail.com to get a spot. They sell out quickly, so hurry!

Soho Beach House

Oct 4 Sun
Join a supper club (for one night only)
The underground Saffron Supper Club (a partnership between local food rockstars Sara Liss and Maude Eaton) takes its talent to SoBe for an exclusive event at Mandolin Beach. RSVP is required, so email SaffronSupper@gmail.com to get a spot. They sell out quickly, so hurry!
Soho Beach House

Add

Better Days

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Get new eats at the Bareroot Pop-Up Kitchen A pop-up restaurant is popping up inside a bar that used to be a pop-up. Got that? The chefs (Robert Errichetti and Sam Parrish) slinging the Mexican-inspired bar eats at this sucker sure hope so.

Better Days

Oct 9 Fri
Get new eats at the Bareroot Pop-Up Kitchen
A pop-up restaurant is popping up inside a bar that used to be a pop-up. Got that? The chefs (Robert Errichetti and Sam Parrish) slinging the Mexican-inspired bar eats at this sucker sure hope so.
Better Days

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9-Nov 1

Rock the dead In this musical, The Rocking Dead (a popular band) retreats to a cabin in the woods after a national humiliation, only to find a zombie apocalypse. The producers promise infectious music and a biting script, Fridays-Sundays.

Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Oct 9-Nov 1
Rock the dead
In this musical, The Rocking Dead (a popular band) retreats to a cabin in the woods after a national humiliation, only to find a zombie apocalypse. The producers promise infectious music and a biting script, Fridays-Sundays.
Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Get on a boat Mardi Gras is to N’awlins as the Columbus Day Regatta is to the 305. The undisputed-party-weekend-of-the-year takes place on rafted boats, and while bringing a gaggle of bottle-popping, bikini-clad chicas is often recommended, others muse: “Why bring sand to the beach?”

On a boat by Elliott Key

Oct 10 Sat
Get on a boat
Mardi Gras is to N'awlins as the Columbus Day Regatta is to the 305. The undisputed-party-weekend-of-the-year takes place on rafted boats, and while bringing a gaggle of bottle-popping, bikini-clad chicas is often recommended, others muse: "Why bring sand to the beach?"
On a boat by Elliott Key

Add
The Florida Panthers

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10-31

Jump on the Florida Panthers bandwagon The NHL's most ironically located hockey team starts its season October 10th… meaning you’ve only got seven months to catch a game.

BB&T Center

Oct 10-31
Jump on the Florida Panthers bandwagon
The NHL's most ironically located hockey team starts its season October 10th… meaning you've only got seven months to catch a game.
BB&T Center

Add
Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Date

Event

Location

Oct 12 Mon

Drink in the dark Every month, when the sky is darkest, the 1 Hotel replaces its lobby lights with candles/lanterns in an effort to raise awareness about global light pollution. There is also a projection of the Earth on a living moss art wall, plus drinks in the farm-to-bar lobby boozer, Tom on Collins.

1 Hotel South Beach

Oct 12 Mon
Drink in the dark
Every month, when the sky is darkest, the 1 Hotel replaces its lobby lights with candles/lanterns in an effort to raise awareness about global light pollution. There is also a projection of the Earth on a living moss art wall, plus drinks in the farm-to-bar lobby boozer, Tom on Collins.
1 Hotel South Beach

Add
Courtesy of Shore Club

Date

Event

Location

Oct 15 Thu

Swim under the stars Noctiluca, the Shore Club’s once-monthly 9pm pool party is further enhanced by tropical and deep house music. Enter via the 20th St entrance as it leads directly to the pool.

Shore Club

Oct 15 Thu
Swim under the stars
Noctiluca, the Shore Club's once-monthly 9pm pool party is further enhanced by tropical and deep house music. Enter via the 20th St entrance as it leads directly to the pool.
Shore Club

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 22 Thu

Drink beer & watch movies New Belgium’s cross-country Clips Beer & Film tour means a night of short flicks, eats from Ms. Cheezious and Jefe’s, and a sample of NB’s rarer selections like Blue Paddle, 1554, La Folie, Pumpkick, etc.

Margaret Pace Park

Oct 22 Thu
Drink beer & watch movies
New Belgium's cross-country Clips Beer & Film tour means a night of short flicks, eats from Ms. Cheezious and Jefe's, and a sample of NB's rarer selections like Blue Paddle, 1554, La Folie, Pumpkick, etc.
Margaret Pace Park

Add
Fantasy Fest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23-Nov 1

Get freaky at Fantasy Fest This annual 10-day party in paradise is notorious for getting, well, freeeaky, but you’ll never know for sure unless you hit events like the Masquerade March or Sloppy Joe’s Annual Toga Party. Pro tip: at this event, you’ll stick out if you’re NOT dressed up.

Various Key West locations

Oct 23-Nov 1
Get freaky at Fantasy Fest
This annual 10-day party in paradise is notorious for getting, well, freeeaky, but you'll never know for sure unless you hit events like the Masquerade March or Sloppy Joe's Annual Toga Party. Pro tip: at this event, you'll stick out if you're NOT dressed up.
Various Key West locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30 Fri

Drink with zombies Head up to WPB for a zombie-themed pub crawl that kicks off at Bar Louie and ends with an after-party at Roxy’s Pub's Rooftop. Tickets include five drinks, and a meet-and-greet with Michonne’s “pets” (Theshay West and Moses Moseley) from The Walking Dead.

Various West Palm Beach locations

Oct 30 Fri
Drink with zombies
Head up to WPB for a zombie-themed pub crawl that kicks off at Bar Louie and ends with an after-party at Roxy's Pub's Rooftop. Tickets include five drinks, and a meet-and-greet with Michonne's "pets" (Theshay West and Moses Moseley) from The Walking Dead.
Various West Palm Beach locations

Add
SWARM

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Hit up HalloWYN From the same guys behind the popular Grovetoberfest and the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival comes a brand-new FREE block party set to be your new Halloween tradition, with a DJ, showings of cult-classic horror films, and people in both scary and sexy costumes (here’s hoping there’s more of the latter).

Mana Wynwood

Oct 31 Sat
Hit up HalloWYN
From the same guys behind the popular Grovetoberfest and the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival comes a brand-new FREE block party set to be your new Halloween tradition, with a DJ, showings of cult-classic horror films, and people in both scary and sexy costumes (here's hoping there's more of the latter).
Mana Wynwood

Add

