Pool Parties & Fantasy Fest: The Best Things to Do in Miami This October

It’s October, so we’re officially back in season, and you know what that means... snowbirds and really bad traffic? Ugh... yes. But it also means you’ve got these 16 things, from pool parties to sweet pop-up restaurants, to do. Yes!
Oct 1-31
Eat one of the best burgers ever Burger & Bordeaux is back for the month, which means that for $39, you get an app, one of the country’s best burgers, dessert, and a glass of 2010 Château de Ricaud Bordeaux Superieur.
Oct 1 Thu
Party at the Thompson in two ways This trendy hotel just launched two weekly parties to keep you turnt up: “Our House Thursdays” -- inside the 1930s House -- features the best of the local music scene, while “Deep End Sundays” is a daylong pool party amplified by the perfect tunes of III Points' own Legs Benedict (aka David Sinopoli).
Oct 1-31
Go to Madrid without leaving Miami Madrid's iconic foodie locale La Feria del Mercado de San Miguel has set up a pop-up shop inside a 9,000sqft tent offering all the best Spanish delicacies like paella, tapas, and lots of jamón and queso manchego. Admission is FREE, but food ranges between $2 and $8.
Bayfront Park
Oct 1 Thu
Prost to Octoberfest! Sam Adams knows Miamians like to party, that’s why they’re back for another long weekend of all the usual Octoberfest stuff -- live music, bratwurst, pretzels, strudels, Miss Octoberfest contests, etc. -- in an authentic Bavarian beer hall.
Oct 2 Fri
Hit October’s hottest opening Designed to invoke the more glamorous days of a bygone era, brand-new boozer El Tucán is hosting an extravagant two-day opening party featuring several FREE shows by artists like Marlow Rosado, Chargaux, DJ Shamizo, and Puddles Pity Party. Did we mention cocktails are by Bar Lab?
El Tucán Miami
Oct 4 Sun
Join a supper club (for one night only) The underground Saffron Supper Club (a partnership between local food rockstars Sara Liss and Maude Eaton) takes its talent to SoBe for an exclusive event at Mandolin Beach. RSVP is required, so email SaffronSupper@gmail.com to get a spot. They sell out quickly, so hurry!
Oct 9 Fri
Get new eats at the Bareroot Pop-Up Kitchen A pop-up restaurant is popping up inside a bar that used to be a pop-up. Got that? The chefs (Robert Errichetti and Sam Parrish) slinging the Mexican-inspired bar eats at this sucker sure hope so.
Oct 9-Nov 1
Rock the dead In this musical, The Rocking Dead (a popular band) retreats to a cabin in the woods after a national humiliation, only to find a zombie apocalypse. The producers promise infectious music and a biting script, Fridays-Sundays.
Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Oct 10 Sat
Get on a boat Mardi Gras is to N’awlins as the Columbus Day Regatta is to the 305. The undisputed-party-weekend-of-the-year takes place on rafted boats, and while bringing a gaggle of bottle-popping, bikini-clad chicas is often recommended, others muse: “Why bring sand to the beach?”
On a boat by Elliott Key
Oct 10-31
Jump on the Florida Panthers bandwagon The NHL's most ironically located hockey team starts its season October 10th… meaning you’ve only got seven months to catch a game.
Oct 12 Mon
Drink in the dark Every month, when the sky is darkest, the 1 Hotel replaces its lobby lights with candles/lanterns in an effort to raise awareness about global light pollution. There is also a projection of the Earth on a living moss art wall, plus drinks in the farm-to-bar lobby boozer, Tom on Collins.
Oct 15 Thu
Swim under the stars Noctiluca, the Shore Club’s once-monthly 9pm pool party is further enhanced by tropical and deep house music. Enter via the 20th St entrance as it leads directly to the pool.
Oct 22 Thu
Drink beer & watch movies New Belgium’s cross-country Clips Beer & Film tour means a night of short flicks, eats from Ms. Cheezious and Jefe’s, and a sample of NB’s rarer selections like Blue Paddle, 1554, La Folie, Pumpkick, etc.
Margaret Pace Park
Oct 23-Nov 1
Get freaky at Fantasy Fest This annual 10-day party in paradise is notorious for getting, well, freeeaky, but you’ll never know for sure unless you hit events like the Masquerade March or Sloppy Joe’s Annual Toga Party. Pro tip: at this event, you’ll stick out if you’re NOT dressed up.
Various Key West locations
Oct 30 Fri
Drink with zombies Head up to WPB for a zombie-themed pub crawl that kicks off at Bar Louie and ends with an after-party at Roxy’s Pub's Rooftop. Tickets include five drinks, and a meet-and-greet with Michonne’s “pets” (Theshay West and Moses Moseley) from The Walking Dead.
Various West Palm Beach locations
Oct 31 Sat
Hit up HalloWYN From the same guys behind the popular Grovetoberfest and the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival comes a brand-new FREE block party set to be your new Halloween tradition, with a DJ, showings of cult-classic horror films, and people in both scary and sexy costumes (here’s hoping there’s more of the latter).
