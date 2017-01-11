12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This May

Spring is almost over in Miami and... well, everything is still pretty great (especially once all the snowbirds leave)! But things will be even greater if you manage to hit these 12 can't-miss May events in Miami (and... um, Broward?).
May 1-Sep 30
Pool access at The Raleigh Miami Beach Beginning on May 1st, you can get full-day pool passes to one of the city’s most famous pools. Price is $25 on weekdays and $50 on weekends. Even better: if you TWEET out this calendar you could win two passes to the start your summer off on the right note.
May 2 Sat
Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival Enjoy 10 hours of spontaneous live street performances, theater, dance, and stand-up comedy. It’s 100% uncensored and unjuried, so don’t be surprised if there’s cursing. The international concept has been around for decades and it is finally making its premiere in the South Florida area.
May 5 Tue
Cinco De WallBrawl What’s better than downing tons of tequila on Cinco de Mayo? Downing FREE tequila and Mexican bites while artists compete in live art demos. Plus, you get to choose who wins. Battling artists include Akim Graff, Aquarela Allyson Sabol, Claudia La Bianca, Ivan Roque, NateD, Registered Artist, Renda Writer, Ill Surge, and Bruno Vago.
Tequitzlan Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
May 6 Wed
Neutral Milk Hotel It’s been 15 years since their last show. They’re all back together and doing a show in Miami! This is what indie rock fantasies are made of.
Olympia Theater at Gusman Center
May 6-10
Key West Songwriter’s Festival 150+ performers like Chris Young, Josh Dorr, and Logan Mize will descend on the city turning it into a live music paradise for five full days and nights. Don’t miss the main event -- a FREE outdoor concert right on Duval St at 7pm on Saturday.
Multiple locations in Key West
May 6 Wed
Backwards and Forwards/Por Delante y Por Detrás Always popular with the Spanish crowd, now there’s an English version for the gringos. How it works: every Wednesday and Thursday, seven 15-minute plays are performed. Each performance is $5 and a new season begins every month. If you prefer to watch it in Spanish, it runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
May 10 Sun
Feed Your Soul Mother’s Day Pop-Up Brunch Mom needs to eat, and since it’s her day, it would be nice for you (and not her) to make all the plans. Chef Amaris Jones is back and has teamed up with Chef Irie for a pop-up brunch buffet of fried chicken, red velvet waffles, DIY omelets, biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits, and more. It’s only $35 per person, so it won’t break the bank. For reservations, contact soulbrunch@gmail.com or 954.394.2458.
May 15 Fri
Burger Beast Burger Brawl $35 gets you 20 burger samples from spots like Buns & Buns, BTW, Charm City Burger, GastroPod, Jersey Dawg, OTC, and Pincho Factory. Plus, there’ll be snacks and drinks from other Miami peeps including Velvet Crème Doughnut.
May 16 Sat
Go HARD Get ready to... um, go hard apparently, thanks to a sick lineup that includes Dillon Francis, Mat Zo, Rae Sremmurd, Bro Safari, What So Not, Griz, Destructo, TOKiMONSTA, and Amtrac. Let’s show them how we party, Miami.
Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
May 19 Tue
BBQ Night in Pizzaland The folks at Harry’s are just as excited about summer as we are. And they are celebrating with another year of drool-worthy BBQ. Yep, the favorite is back and this time they are teaming up with Wynwood Brewing. The $68 ticket includes BBQ, sides, dessert, and all-you-can-drink beer. This one’s going to sell out, so hurry up.
May 23-25
WET Pool Party Memorial Day Weekend If you get stuck in town on Memorial Day weekend, it’s not the worst thing. You can either hole up in your casa or you can hang out at this sweet pool party, from the same people who do it during Ultra, three days in a row.
May 29 Fri
Sketching in the Galleries We know you’ve always aspired to draw a nude. This will help you get there, kind of. You’ve gotta learn the basics first. They provide the drawing materials and gallery stools. RSVP by emailing programs@thewolf.fiu.edu.
