Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Miami This Summer

Summer in South Florida is kind of like winter is in the rest of the country. It’s the season we suffer through, telling ourselves lies like “It’s not that bad, you just go from your air-conditioned car to your air-conditioned house,” and “It only rains for a little while.” But despite the less-than-perfect climate, summer is still packed with a ton of fun stuff to do, and fewer tourists and snowbirds to share it with. So take advantage of the easier traffic and smaller crowds, and get out and do all these things to make the most of your Miami summer.
Thursday - Saturday
Jun 15-Sep 30
IFly, Davie
Fear of heights can’t stop you from the thrill of skydiving, as the world’s leading indoor skydiving center has opened its first location in South Florida. Feel the freefall with none of the terror, with $69.95 specials on Wednesday.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 15-Jul 30
Lincoln Road
Who says Lincoln Road has gone corporate? This summer the iconic pedestrian mall has teamed with the artist Lebo to write poetry and only-in-Miami proverbs all over the sidewalk, that’ll only be visible when it rains.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 15-25
Downtown Coral Gables
The Gables gets a jump on Miami spice, and 40 of the best restaurants in the city like Bulla, Swine, and Cibo Wine Bar will be offering prix-fixe menus at up to 20% off their normal price.
Friday - Friday
Jun 16-30
Stripsteak by Michael Mina
If buying your dad’s affection is your Father’s Day plan, there's no place better to do it than Stripsteak. One hundred sixty-five dollars gets him a seafood tower, 28-ounce dry-aged ribeye, dessert, a table-side Japanese whisky ceremony, and a tour of the Fontainebleau wine vault and pre-embargo cigar and rum collection.
Saturday
Jun 17
Tap 42 – Ft. Lauderdale
Admit it, you’ve kind of wanted to try this rosé slushie thing you’re perpetually making fun of. Tap 42 will be serving it for only $5 during its already raucous weekend brunch, made with fresh organic juice and Meiomi rosé.
Sunday
Jun 18
The Barnacle State Historic Site
Nothing says Father’s Day like classic cars, cigars, and a beer garden. All of those are at The Barnacle, where some of South Florida’s coolest classic cars are on display, with a cigar roller and brews-aplenty. Admission is only $2.
Wednesday
Jun 21
Frost Science Museum
Though the entirety of Miami's rainy summer is perfect for checking out our new Museum of Debatable Facts, June 21 kicks off its LIVE@Frost Science lecture series where science communicator Cara Santa Maria will be speaking in the planetarium about the science that goes into movie-making, along with prominent local scientists.
Thursday
Jun 22
Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour
Though our city’s favorite prix-fixe dinner extravaganza is still a month away, check out what Paula Da Silva has planned at Artisan Beach House, as well as chefs from TATEL and Lightkeepers as they preview their Miami Spice dishes.
Sunday
Jul 2
Hyde Beach
The first Sunday of every month, Hyde is having a nighttime pool party where the Champagne-spraying action starts after the sun goes down and shots are served via snorkels.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Turnberry Isle
Leave the grilling and beer stocking to someone else as you enjoy July 4th fireworks from a comfortable seat on a golf course. A $99 ticket gets you a full BBQ spread as well as all the beer, wine, iced tea, and lemonade you can drink.
Saturday
Jul 8
Bayfront Park
Charity 5Ks are great, but running a 5K then immediately transitioning into gigantic electronic music dance party is an event better suited for Miami. Nike brings the Electric Run to town, where you’ll run through the night-lit city, ending with perhaps the healthiest rave you’ll ever attend.
Saturday
Jul 8
Marlins Park
Maybe you can’t make it to the MLB All-Star Game or Home Run Derby, but you can catch the guys who’ll be playing in it in the future, plus celebs and legends playing softball, and a Flo Rida concert at All-Star Sunday.
Sunday
Jul 9
Faena Forum
On the second Sunday of each month, the visually alluring Faena forum opens up to the public, where works of art will be displayed on the floor, and the public is invited in to roller skate over them from 12-7pm. The best part? It’s free, and there are plenty of skates to rent.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jul 12-Aug 6
Adrienne Arsht Center
Slava, the original Cirque du Soleil clown, headlines this pseudo spin-off that takes much of the comedic and musical fun from Cirque, adds in some crazy snow-inspired visual effects, and brings the whole thing to the Arsht Center stage.
Thursday - Tuesday
Jul 13-18
BB&T Center
Ovo, Cirque du Soleil's arena show, makes its South Florida stop in Sunrise. This story revolves around a mysterious egg that shows up in a world where insects (or, more accurately, people dressed as insects) perform insane stunts while trying to figure out what’s inside.
Friday
Jul 14
Celebrate Bastille Day the most French way possible
Celebrate Bastille Day the most French way possible
Villa Azur
Not that a dinner party is ever a dull time at Villa Azur, but in honor of what’s basically France’s Fourth of July, it gets especially crazy. There’ll be live performers, musicians, and all varieties of French food and drinks to do the holiday properly.
Sunday
Jul 16
Hard Rock Live
Nineties kids, prepare to have a nostalgia meltdown as New Kids on the Block are joined by Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men for a night that’ll have you longing to awkwardly slow dance and/or crying uncontrollably for reasons you can’t understand.
Tuesday - Sunday
Jul 18-23
Key West
Key West’s most famous part-time resident is honored all week with readings, a short story contest, fishing tournament, a 5K, a paddleboard race, and Sloppy Joe’s lookalike contest.
Wednesday
Jul 26
Hard Rock Stadium
If you’re not down for shelling out hundreds of dollars to see El Clasico, but still want to see some of the best soccer teams in the world, Paris St. Germain takes on Juventus in this International Champions Cup match.
Thursday - Saturday
Jul 27-29
Broad Performing Arts Center, Bary University
During June and July, the Miami Music Festival showcases young local musical talent all over the city. This show is the highlight, based on the Sean Penn classic film about a New Orleans nun who corresponds with a death row inmate.
Tuesday - Saturday
Aug 1-Sep 30
Eat at Miami’s best restaurants for less at Miami Spice
Eat at Miami’s best restaurants for less at Miami Spice
Various locations
It’s that time of year, where you can try those places you’ve been meaning to hit all year, when over 200 of the city’s best restaurants offer prix-fixe menus for $39.95 per person. Drinks, mostly, not included.
Wednesday
Aug 2
Wynwood Yard
For those who know that Jerry Garcia isn’t only a play on a Ben & Jerry’s flavor, the City of Miami honors the legendary Grateful Dead frontman with a concert featuring two sets from tribute band Unlimited Devotion.
Tuesday
Aug 8
Marlins Park
The last time Guns N' Roses played Miami, it was at the Orange Bowl... which has since then beer torn down and rebuilt at Marlins Park, which is where Axl, Slash, and the rest of ‘em will be firing it up. Even if you were born after their last album came out, this show is not to be missed.
Friday - Sunday
Aug 11-13
Kendall Ice Arena
Figure skating is impressive even in non-olympic years, and some of the best from all over the world will be competing at the Miami Open Championships in Kendall.
Sunday
Aug 20
Pao
The celebrity chef behind one of Miami’s hottest restaurants is hosting a cooking class, where guests will learn how to make the raw fish delicacy known as crudo, with variations from all over the world. And yes, you absolutely get to eat them after.
Saturday
Aug 26
Magic City Casino
That lord of all things Miami comfort food we call the Burger Beast is hosting his annual Croquetapalooza and Frita showdown, where 20 of South Florida’s best restaurants compete. There will also be a frita eating contest open to the public, if you really hate your stomach.
Saturday
Aug 26
Soho Studios
Beer festivals in Miami sound like a lot of sweat and probably even more rain. But here, breweries from all over Florida (and the rest of the country) can ignore the elements and serve up samples in a pleasant, air-conditioned environment.
Saturday
Sep 2
Kickoff the best Hurricanes season in over a decade
Kickoff the best Hurricanes season in over a decade
Hard Rock Stadium
With Mark Richt showing he can actually win a bowl game, anything is possible this year for the University of Miami Hurricanes who kick off their 2017 campaign against the always dangerous Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
