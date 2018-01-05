Lifestyle

Everything Fun Happening in Miami This Weekend

Beach Polo World Cup
“Cyclone Bomb” and “Polar Vortex” sound a like a WWE Tag Team called Deep Freeze, that lost a steel cage match to the Legion of Doom at Wrestlemania XV. Thank God we don’t have to deal with that. But it’s not exactly paradise down here either, as this weekend’s temperatures in South Florida plummet to the 40s! Got frostbite just reading that, didn’t you? Good thing there’s plenty of fun indoor stuff to keep us warm this weekend, like Laser Beyoncé and Chris Rock. And for those who want to showcase their sweaters and boots, there’s some pretty cool outdoor stuff too. Here are the best things to do this weekend in Miami.

Frost Science
Friday
Jan 5
Experience Laser Beyoncé
Frost Science Museum
Imagine the Laser Floyd you know and love, but instead of Dark Side of the Moon, the crazy light show is set to "Single Ladies." Cuz that’s the 9pm show at Frost’s Laser Fridays, where they’ll have different artists every hour from Michael Jackson to Floyd to Gorillaz starting at 7pm.
Cost: $10 adults, $8 children
Friday
Jan 5
Drink free Angel's Envy in Doral
Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market
Doral’s favorite sushi joint kicks off its 2018 tasting series with a serious heavyweight. Angel’s Envy will be on hand pouring free samples and offering tasting notes you can pretend to listen to even though everyone knows you’re just there for the free drink. They’ll also have $1 oysters, $4 bites, and all the regular Dragonfly Happy Hour specials from 6-8pm.
Cost: Free admission
Friday
Jan 5
Peep supercars and a screening of 'Turbo'
West Palm Beach Waterfront
Sure, you’ll need to dress your children up like the kids from South Park with Friday night temps expected in the mid-40s, but when else will you get to see tons of classic cars on display from SuperCar Week, then watch a special free outdoor screening of Turbo? Just tell your kids it builds character.
Cost: Free
Friday
Jan 5
See why everybody hates Chris Rock
Hard Rock Live
Comedian and TV star Chris Rock brings his Total Blackout Tour to Hard Rock Live at 8pm. It’s Rock’s only performance in Florida during the tour, which leads us to believe there will be jokes about the state that will force him to leave immediately afterwards.
Cost: Tickets start at $65
Friday
Jan 5
Listen to blues in a nautical bar
Nancy
The new Little Havana cocktail den themed like an old spice trade ship hosts Juke on Friday, a “four-piece, ‘post-blues,’ hybrid with a high motor and bottomless soul.” Unlike Juke’s soul, however, the drinks are NOT bottomless, though they are half-price from 4-7pm, with $5 shots and $7 cocktails thereafter.
Cost: Free, but see drink prices above for reference
knicks and the heat
Friday
Jan 5
Relive and old rivalry with the Knicks and Heat
American Airlines Arena
Remember when the Knicks and Heat were the most bitter rivals in the Eastern Conference and we sometimes got to laugh at sad New York transplants as they slinked out of the Miami Arena? People born in that era can drive now, but Knicks/Heat is never a bad time -- and since tickets this year will be painfully affordable, now’s your time to keep the rivalry going at 8pm.
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Friday - Sunday
Jan 5-7
Cook a steak on hot stone
Gili's Beach Club
It might be cold out but the stones at Gili’s special weekend dinner are 700 degrees of hot lava, where you can order filet mignon, shrimp, lobster tail and other entrees and grill them right at your table on the sand. Pro tip: If you order the filet, get two stones.
Cost: Entrees range from $20-$42
Friday - Sunday
Jan 5-7
Feel the power of 'Riverdance'
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Those fun PBS specials come to life onstage at the Broward Center all weekend, when "Riverdance" brings its brand of high energy traditional Irish dancing to South Florida for three performances.
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Beach Polo World Cup
Friday - Sunday
Jan 5-7
Watch polo on the beach
Watch polo on the beach
Miami Beach at 22nd Street
Beach polo returns to the sands of Miami Beach, where some of the world’s best polo players compete in the Beach Polo World Cup. In addition to the matches, which you can watch from the sand for free, there’ll also be apres polo parties at the W South Beach, and a special polo players night at ORA on Friday.
Cost: Free to watch polo, party prices vary
Saturday
Jan 6
Work out with Taryn Toomey, then eat brunch
Work out with Taryn Toomey, then eat brunch
The Sacred Space
Wellness superstar Taryn Toomey leads what’s described as a “heart-opening, body-strengthening release” in the Sacred Space at 10:30am. After you’re sufficiently opened and released, feast on a fresh brunch loaded with raw food from Plant Miami.
Cost: $75

