Everything Fun Happening in Miami This Weekend

“Cyclone Bomb” and “Polar Vortex” sound a like a WWE Tag Team called Deep Freeze, that lost a steel cage match to the Legion of Doom at Wrestlemania XV. Thank God we don’t have to deal with that. But it’s not exactly paradise down here either, as this weekend’s temperatures in South Florida plummet to the 40s! Got frostbite just reading that, didn’t you? Good thing there’s plenty of fun indoor stuff to keep us warm this weekend, like Laser Beyoncé and Chris Rock. And for those who want to showcase their sweaters and boots, there’s some pretty cool outdoor stuff too. Here are the best things to do this weekend in Miami.
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Cost: $10 adults, $8 children
Cost: Free admission
Cost: Free
Cost: Tickets start at $65
Cost: Free, but see drink prices above for reference
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Cost: Entrees range from $20-$42
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Cost: Free to watch polo, party prices vary
Cost: $75
Sign up here for our daily Miami email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.