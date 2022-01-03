What We’re Looking Forward to in Miami in 2022

Photo courtesy of “Beyond Monet”

As if we didn’t know it already, 2021 taught us that in Miami, you never know what to expect. Did anyone see 60% rent hikes and the city trying to pay its bills in Bitcoin coming? Likely not. So looking forward to 2022, everything has to come with a big “subject to change” warning label. That said, we should have a pretty fantastic year on deck, with a new F1 race, all our regular festivals, and a massive outdoor food market set to touch down in South Florida. Read on for the best stuff we’ve got in store for 2022—but be sure to keep your optimism guarded.

The roar of Formula 1 takes over Miami The years of construction and tailgate disruption at Hard Rock Stadium finally pay off in May, when the Formula 1 Grand Prix Miami breaks in the new track in Miami Gardens. If you’ve never been to an F1 race, it's far more than cars driving in circles. Firstly, because the course is a twisting, turning test of a driver’s skill. But also because it’s more an event than a race. Hospitality tents, parties, after parties, and pit access are as much part of the experience as anything involving four wheels. Which makes us wonder—why hasn’t Miami had one sooner?

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger

Photo courtesy of Sanctuary Doral

Doral gets a major food hall If for some reason you still think of Doral as a far-flung suburb full of chain restaurants and cruise line corporate headquarters, you clearly don’t make it west of 95 much. Miami-Dade’s most improved city continues its development with the opening of Shoma Bazaar, a food hall boasting an all-star lineup of local culinary talent. Ash Pizza will have a stall at Shoma, as will BFF Burgers, Franks, and Fries from Prime 112 alum Todd Zimmer. Pubbelly Sushi, InRamen, and Poke MIA will also take up residence, and the main bar’s menu will feature drinks from BarLab.

A new John Martin’s hit arrives on Miracle Mile One of Miami’s saddest COVID-era closures was the departure of John Martin’s, the downtown Coral Gables mainstay who delighted us all with tall pints and decadent pub burgers. The afterwork hangout is slated to reopen in 2022, under new ownership from the folks behind The Wharf. While the original owners won’t have much to do with the new concept, it will set up shop in the old space along Miracle Mile, complete with a “reimagined” interior. We hope that includes the OG bar.

Smorgasburg brings outdoor eats to Wynwood Though we’ve welcomed almost as many food halls to South Florida over the past few years as we have condo towers, somehow it’s taken us until 2022 to realize we could try it outdoors. That all changes with Smorgasburg, which opens on NW 26th Street and 2nd Avenue in Wynwood this coming March. The 50,000-square foot open-air bonanza will feature the smash hit Ted’s Burgers, Drinking Pig BBQ, Eleventh Street Pizza’s sandwiches, Bona Bona Ice Cream, and a full liquor bar. The concept had warm-up runs in Los Angeles and Brooklyn before going big down here in South Florida.

Photo courtesy of “Beyond Monet”

More immersive art from Monet Claude Monet shoots his shot at the whole “immersive art” thing starting sometime in early 2022, when “Beyond Monet” opens at Ice Palace studios. Guests will experience 400 pieces of Monet’s works, including the Water Lilies series and Impressionism: Sunrise and Poppies. The journey begins in the Garden Gallery, then moves into the Infinity Room for a floor-to-ceiling, high-tech showcase of the artist’s masterpieces, where contemporary music and quotes from Monet accentuate the changing screens.

Salty Donut heads north to West Palm Beach With Brightline solidly back on the rails, day-drinking missions to West Palm are once again part of the weekend plan. And The Square (née Rosemary Square, née CityPlace) makes the trip north even more alluring with a slew of 2022 openings. Chief among them: Salty Donut, gracing The Square with its first location outside of Dade. Also on tap is El Camino, a high-end tequila and taco palace that’ll make the ride home that much easier to sleep through.

Sherlock Holmes brings Baker Street to Biscayne Boulevard If watching endless hours of CSI has taught us anything, it’s that solving crimes is very much rooted in science. But you know who knew that long before Horatio Crane? Sherlock freakin’ Holmes, whose methods were actually adopted by real-life police and are still in practice today. Beginning May 16, visitors to Frost Science will be transported to Holmes’ London, where they’ll participate in interactive activities to solve crimes like the master himself. Throughout the exhibit, they’ll also learn about Holmes’ methods, inspect artifacts and tools from his era, and take in a gallery of Sherlock Holmes memorabilia.

Miami plays host to Hades, Jesus, and a Russian princess Remember way back in 2020, when you scored those sick seats to see Hamilton on March 15? Well, you can finally put that refund credit to use when touring Broadway shows return to the Arsht Center in 2022. Dear Evan Hansen takes the stage from February 15 to 20, followed by Anastasia from March 22 to 27. Jesus Christ Superstar lands in Miami just after Memorial Day, running from May 31 to June 5, followed by Broadway’s latest rage, Hadestown, which closes out the season from December 6 to 11.

All our festivals are back on track Though not everyone is jumping for joy at the thought of Ultra being back at its old Bayfront Park stomping grounds, the world’s premiere electronic music festival’s return is, at least, symbolically exciting. It runs from March 25 to 27, but is far from the only festival back in action this year. South Beach Wine and Food relaunches its run from February 24 to the 27, putting a button on a totally revamped Coconut Grove Arts Festival, which takes over from February 19 to 21. Calle Ocho—which was the only Carnival in North America last year—kicks off in Little Havana on March 13. And, of course, the beloved Youth Fair also returns to spring, from March 17 to April 10.