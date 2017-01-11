Every Single Thing to Do in Milwaukee to Get the Most Out of Your Summer

The sun! It's finally here! The summer in Milwaukee is so short that we make the most of it, throwing festivals and parties for just about every occasion -- or none at all (what, the fact that we make beer here all year long is totally a reason to throw down in the summer). Here are the best things to keep you off the streets and out of trouble -- or in the streets and in trouble, more likely -- this summer.
June
Jun 2-5
Immerse yourself in the local music scene at Tasty Fest Tasty Tapes, a local record label, and Brenner Brewing Company teamed up and decided to host a music, food, and art festival. This is your chance to discover some seriously great local bands (plus free snacks!).
Riverwest
Jun 3 Fri
Cut a rug at the Bay View Gallery Night and Jazz Fest Hundreds of local artists, businesses, good food, live music, and a maker market in the parking lot of Colectivo... practically all of Bay View participates, so you can't miss it.
Bay View
Jun 4 Sat
Get your schnitzel on at the World of Beer Festival It's the 13th annual beer fest you've never heard of. Held at Schwabenhof outdoor pavilion, this festival features beers from around the world and German food.
Jun 4 Sat
Grab your kilt and hit the Milwaukee Highland Games Bagpipes! Sheepdogs! Kilts! "Heavy athletics"! Axe-throwing! Haggis taco-eating contest! Neat.
Hart Park
Jun 4 Sat
Check out the Spring on Brady 5th Annual Art Walk Interact with artists of all media as they create works from chalk drawings to blacksmithing at dozens of Brady St. businesses.
Brady St.
Jun 10-12
Get your pride on at Pridefest Headliners this year include Sarah Silverman, Blondie, and GGOOLLDD.
Summerfest grounds
Jun 11 Sat
Knock a few back at the Sierra Nevada Beer Camp Across America Try hundreds of beers, both local and national, at this traveling beer fest organized by Sierra Nevada.
Veterans Park
Jun 11 Sat
Fat Tire Tour of Milwaukee A 25-mile group bike ride through Milwaukee with plenty of stops at taverns along the way.
Historic Pabst Brewery
Jun 12 Sun
Daydrink for your health at the Locust Street Festival Start your day with the strenuous, 1.8-mile Riverwest Beer Run -- now in its 40th year -- with four mandatory beer stops, then keep the daydrinking going at six music stages.
Riverwest
Jun 15 Wed
Just keep acting normal at the Newaukee Night Market, and they'll never suspect you're a vampire Wisconsin Ave turns into a pedestrian thoroughfare with music, food trucks, art installations, and vendors. Other dates this summer: July 13, Aug 17, Sept 14.
Downtown
Jun 17-18
Throw down at HartFest Compete in a bags tournament and listen to headliners The Now, Love Monkeys, and Pat McCurdy.
Hart Park
Jun 17-19
Polish off a few brats at Polish Fest Eat your way through Poland while you explore the cultural village, polka, and attempt to pronounce things.
Summerfest grounds
Jun 17-19
Pretend you're cultured at the Lakefront Festival of Art A juried art show featuring all kinds of mediums: photography, sculpture, painting, fibers, ceramics. Plus, it benefits the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Milwaukee Art Museum
Jun 18 Sat
Throw down at the Milwaukee Bucks Summer Block Party and Arena Groundbreaking Enjoy local music, food, drinks, and vendors as you get ready for basketball season. Features appearances by current and former Bucks players and the new arena groundbreaking.
Bucks Arena
Jun 18 Sat
Drink and eat your way through the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival The beer and cider will be flowing, and the food is going to be substantial (you'll be able to sample everything from Mongolian barbecue to Devon Seafood).
Jun 24-26
Get your Greek Fest going This free festival highlights all things Greek with music and dancing, cultural exhibits, and most importantly, great food. Don't miss the fresh loukoumades with honey syrup. Opa!
State Fair Park
Jun 25 Sat
Get down at the Summer Soulstice Music Festival Three stages of local music are the highlight of this music fest in its 16th year... plus, there's an eggroll-eating contest, for some reason (which sounds way better than hot dogs to us).
North Ave
Jun 26 Sun
Don't even bother bringing mints to the Garlic Fest Eat and drink your way through this street festival dedicated to the stinking rose.
Braise
Jun 29-Jul 5
You guys you guys you guys, it's time for Summerfest! Does this one really need an explanation? OK, fine: music from Weird Al to Pitbull, expensive beer, free energy-drink samples... and epic people-watching.
Summerfest grounds
July
Jul 2 Sat
Sip a brandy slush at the Burnhearts Pabst Street Party Every Burnhearts street party is fantastic, including this one. Music, food, crafts, PBR, winning all around.
Jul 14-17
Storm the Bastille Days Crepes and wine are the main attraction, but the replica Eiffel Tower is a curious sight to behold.
Cathedral Square Park
Jul 15-17
Catch the fireworks show at the South Shore Frolics This is the 67th year (holy crap!) of this festival. Expect bands, classic cars, shopping, food, and lots of dudes with their shirts off.
South Shore Park
Jul 22-24
Nibble cannoli at the Festa Italiana Performances by lots of people you've never heard of but are super-Italian, like John Michael Coppola and The Sicilian Tenors. If that's not enough enticement, there's bocce ball and that tent with all the creepy religious statues (yay).
Summerfest grounds
Jul 23 Sat
Try some beer you've never heard of at Milwaukee Firkin Beer Fest Affectionately called Firkin Fest, this is one of the most popular beer fests around, thanks to the Downtown location and rare brews.
Cathedral Square Park
Jul 24 Sun
Have the best time for free at Milwaukee's Big Taste Enjoy unlimited food samples from local restaurants while you watch the Festa Italiana fireworks from the lakefront terrace.
Pier Wisconsin
Jul 29-31
Show off the pride of your stein collection at the German Fest All things German, including a million renditions of "zicke zacke zicke zacke hoi hoi hoi!"
Summerfest grounds
Jul 30 Sat
Check out the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival Celebrate Chinese culture and traditions through dance, folk music, martial arts, food, and dragon boat races on the lake.
Lakefront
Jul 30 Sat
Get eclectic at the Brady Street Festival An eclectic street festival with four stages, street performers, drag shows, and art.
Brady St.
Jul 30 Sat
Delight in the glory of the Milwaukee Brewfest Unlimited sampling of 200+ beers with your admission ticket. No food is included, though -- so be sure to budget for that.
Veterans Park
August
Aug 4-14
Order up deep-fried, pretzel-crusted brownies on a stick at the Wisconsin State Fair Check out lots of past-their-prime music acts, like Herman's Hermits and Here Come the Mummies. But everyone comes for the fattening food, pig races, $400 blender demonstrations, and cream puffs anyway... so who cares?
Wisconsin State Fair Park
Aug 6 Sat
Avoid injuring yourself at the Milwaukee Inflatable Obstacle Course Race A 5K course with 12 giant inflatable obstacles... what could go wrong?
Veterans Park
Aug 18-21
Compete in the "red hair and freckles contest" at Irish Fest This is the largest Irish festival outside Ireland, people. The emphasis is on great music and drinking, just what it should be.
Summerfest grounds
Aug 18-21
Hang out with animals at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel a la Carte at the Zoo Why they tout Subway and Applebee's, no one knows, but you can just stick to the local eats while you gaze at the warthogs.
Milwaukee County Zoo
Aug 20 Sat
Test your spice tolerance at IndiaFest Don't be put off by the fact that it's one of the few ethnic fests not at the lakefront; that just means it's free! Expect delicious curries and henna aplenty.
Humboldt Park
Aug 26-28
Get your mariachi going at the Mexican Fiesta "Fun, food, mariachi, and fiesta for everyone." That about sums it up.
Summerfest grounds
