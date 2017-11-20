The Most Festive Things to Do in Milwaukee This Holiday Season

“Bring on the cold and snow” isn’t exactly a common sentiment, but let’s face it: Without those things, ice skating would just be uncomfortable swimming, and the lights of Candy Cane Lane would just feel out of place. With that in mind, let’s embrace the winter weather and get out there to celebrate the holidays at Milwaukee’s merriest holiday events, ranging from a ride on the Jingle Bus to a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker.
Recommended Video
News
Party Like It's the End of the World
Thursday - Monday
Nov 16-Jan 1
Go light-gazing at the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival
Go light-gazing at the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival
Downtown
A half million Christmas lights will be lit all around downtown, including the official city Christmas tree outside City Hall. No word yet if the Bronze Fonz will be wearing a wreath or not.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Thursday - Monday
Nov 16-Jan 1
Downtown
If it's too chilly out, or you're just plain lazy, hop on the Jingle Bus as a way of seeing downtown's holiday lights without freezing to death. It departs from Grand Avenue, so no need to worry about parking.
Cost: $2
Cost: $2
Friday - Monday
Nov 17-Jan 8
Celebrate the holidays like a beer baron at the Pabst Mansion
Celebrate the holidays like a beer baron at the Pabst Mansion
Marquette
Tour the historic Pabst Mansion when it goes all out with glittering decorations on all three floors for Christmas, then be sure to stop at a bar and throw back a few PBRs -- it’s what Colonel Pabst would have wanted.
Cost: $12.50
Cost: $12.50
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 18-Jan 7
Visit the Domes for the Naughty or Nice Holiday Floral Show
Visit the Domes for the Naughty or Nice Holiday Floral Show
Mitchell Park
Just in time for the season, the show dome at the Horticultural Conservatory will be transformed into Santa's elves' workshop, with plenty of poinsettias and a Christmas tree (naturally). You can also pop into the tropical and desert domes to warm your bones for a few minutes as well.
Cost: $7
Cost: $7
Friday
Nov 24
Drink beer at the 6th annual Black Friday Beerfest
Drink beer at the 6th annual Black Friday Beerfest
Harley Davidson Museum
Who needs crowded shopping malls when you can be drinking beer with a bunch of HOGs instead? Tickets to the Harley Museum’s recurring beerfest include unlimited beer samples and one food item (which you'll absolutely need).
Cost: $45+
Cost: $45+
Friday - Tuesday
Nov 24-Dec 26
West Allis
This neighborhood has been going overboard with Christmas lights for decades, all to benefit the MACC Fund. Stay warm in your car while you drive slowly through the streets and take in the sights.
Cost: Free, but you should definitely make a donation
Cost: Free, but you should definitely make a donation
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 25-26
Get a head start on your Christmas shopping at the Urban Garage Sale
Get a head start on your Christmas shopping at the Urban Garage Sale
Mitchell Park Domes
Sixty local artists, craftspeople, and makers will be exhibiting their wares at this popular sale, with everything from screen-printed tees to ceramic incense holders on offer.
Cost: $5 donation at the door
Cost: $5 donation at the door
Tuesday - Sunday
Nov 28-Dec 24
Revisit the ghost of Christmas past at 'A Christmas Carol'
Revisit the ghost of Christmas past at 'A Christmas Carol'
The Pabst Theater
Take your favorite Scrooge with you and scare them into embracing the holiday spirit -- or, just take your niece and nephew to experience a classic for the first time and get them out of your sister's hair.
Cost: $40-$129
Cost: $40-$129
Friday - Saturday
Dec 1-2
West Allis Farmer's Market
Bundle up to do some more Christmas shopping from dozens of local vendors at this public market, plus listen to carolers, sip on hot mulled gluhwein, and hopefully avoid the snowflakes.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Friday - Saturday
Dec 1-2
Take in some winter fireworks at Christmas in the Ward
Take in some winter fireworks at Christmas in the Ward
Third Ward
This two-day holiday celebration includes a Christmas tree lighting, live music and performances, horse-drawn carriage rides, a cookie bake sale, shopping specials, reindeer, and a rare winter fireworks show.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Friday - Saturday
Dec 1-2
Learn about European holiday traditions at the Milwaukee Public Museum
Learn about European holiday traditions at the Milwaukee Public Museum
Juneau Town
The European Village exhibit will come alive with costumed interpreters that are way more educational/less creepy than the mannequins inside the houses. Plus, the Streets of Old Milwaukee will be decked out for the holidays, too.
Cost: $18
Cost: $18
Saturday
Dec 2
Amtrak Depot
This train decked out in Christmas lights only makes a quick stop for a performance from 6:50-7:45pm, so don't be late. If you are late, you can also race to watch it in Wauwatosa and other cities as the train heads out of town, too.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Saturday
Dec 2
Brady Street
Complete a one-mile Feats of Strength beer run, then grab some free beers. Winners of the Feats of Strength competitions will be awarded the coveted Festivus pole.
Cost: $35
Cost: $35
Saturday
Dec 2
Run with hundreds of santas in the Santa Hustle 5K
Run with hundreds of santas in the Santa Hustle 5K
Veteran's Park
Nothing says Christmas like a St. Nick-themed footrace, right? You’ll get a Santa shirt, beard and hat, and (new this year) a pair of candy cane socks, plus candy, cookies, and Christmas music all along the route.
Cost: $50
Cost: $50
Thursday
Dec 7
Riverside Theater
Forget ballet; this version of the classic Nutcracker includes an on-stage DJ, electronic violinist, and totally reimagined music in a contemporary style.
Cost: $35.50-$65.50
Cost: $35.50-$65.50
Saturday
Dec 9
Cathedral Square Park
Sure, it's a free event geared towards kids who want to sit on Santa's lap, but consider this: There's also going to be free cookies, hot cocoa, and DJ Shawna spinning holiday sets. Maybe you’re not too old for Santa after all?
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Saturday
Dec 16
Downtown
Grab your three most inebriated friends and join this bar hop that benefits Toys for Tots. You'll get a drinking mug good to use at 12 bars on Water and Old World Third Streets downtown, a lanyard, and a bar passport to keep track of where you’ve been.
Cost: $15
Cost: $15
Sunday - Thursday
Dec 17-Feb 1
Red Arrow Park
Milwaukee's downtown public skating rink kicks off mid-December (weather permitting), and is a perfect spot to re-enact your favorite holiday romcom skating scene -- provided, of course, you’ve got someone to skate with.
Cost: $8 to rent skates
Cost: $8 to rent skates
Sunday
Dec 31
BMO Harris Bradley Center
Why is there a Harlem Globetrotters show in MKE every New Year's Eve? Nobody knows, but it’s an annual institution, and you don't have to be a kid to enjoy their antics.
Cost: $21-120
Cost: $21-120
Sunday
Dec 31
Milwaukee Athletic Club
Swanky is the watchword at this NYE party with two floors of live music and DJs. Attendees get a four-hour open bar, an appetizer buffet, and the privilege of paying Uber's surge pricing at the end of the night.
Cost: $99-$119
Cost: $99-$119
Sign up here for our daily Milwaukee email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Brew City.