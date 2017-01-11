must-dos
Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Milwaukee This Fall, in One Calendar

River Challenge competition
River Challenge Competition

Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Milwaukee This Fall, in One Calendar

A film festival, rolling thunder, and lots and lots of beer: that's how Milwaukee does fall. There are still plenty of fests, parades, and events going on through November, so don't let the cooler weather stop you -- get out there and explore your city.

Milwaukee Film Festival
September
Milwaukee Film Festival
September
Thursday - Monday
Sep 1-5
Get revved up at the Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Rally
Various locations
Live music, food, and beer bring biker dudes together at all the area's H-D dealerships and the Museum.
Sunday
Sep 4
Check out the Lakefront Movies Double Feature
Veterans Park
It's a double-feature night with two classics: Galaxy Quest and Ferris Bueller's Day Off… so you win twice.
It's a double-feature night with two classics: Galaxy Quest and Ferris Bueller's Day Off… so you win twice.
Sunday
Sep 4
Gorge yourself at the Big Gig BBQ
Summerfest Grounds
Sure, there's going to be beer and music, but it's the barbecue that everyone cares about. Ten restaurants will be smoking meat, including many that made our roundup of the best barbecue in MKE.
Sure, there's going to be beer and music, but it's the barbecue that everyone cares about. Ten restaurants will be smoking meat, including many that made our roundup of the best barbecue in MKE.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 9-11
Experience Indian Summer
Summerfest Grounds
This is the 30th year of this Native American festival, so now's the time to learn about traditional dances, tribes, crafts, and cooking. Plus, boxing!
This is the 30th year of this Native American festival, so now's the time to learn about traditional dances, tribes, crafts, and cooking. Plus, boxing!
Saturday
Sep 10
Enjoy rotten fruit far more than usual at the Tomato Romp
East Side
You get to throw rotten tomatoes at everyone, and proceeds go to the Hunger Task Force.
You get to throw rotten tomatoes at everyone, and proceeds go to the Hunger Task Force.
Saturday
Sep 17
Catch the action at the Milwaukee River Challenge
Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers
Nine hundred rowers and coxswains compete on a 3-mile stretch of river in the Menomonee Valley and Downtown. The water might even be cleaner than Rio's... maybe.
Nine hundred rowers and coxswains compete on a 3-mile stretch of river in the Menomonee Valley and Downtown. The water might even be cleaner than Rio's... maybe.
Saturday
Sep 17
Get down (as environmentally responsibly as possible) at the Bay View Bash
Kinnickinnic Ave
A street festival of art, music, food, and books. They also strive to be a zero-waste festival; how very Bay View of them.
A street festival of art, music, food, and books. They also strive to be a zero-waste festival; how very Bay View of them.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
Experience parts of your city you've never seen before at Doors Open Milwaukee
Various locations
You get to tour behind-the-scenes areas of 150 historic or interesting buildings that are normally off-limits, for free. It's way cooler than it sounds, we swear.
You get to tour behind-the-scenes areas of 150 historic or interesting buildings that are normally off-limits, for free. It's way cooler than it sounds, we swear.
Thursday - Thursday
Sep 22-Oct 6
Check out the local talent at the Milwaukee Film Festival
Various locations
Screenings! Panels! Parties! Random local celeb sightings! It's everything you ever wanted in a film festival.
Screenings! Panels! Parties! Random local celeb sightings! It's everything you ever wanted in a film festival.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Get your pumpkin spice fix at Harvest Fair
Wisconsin State Fair Park
OD on everything pumpkin and apple while you put together a life-sized scarecrow to take home.
OD on everything pumpkin and apple while you put together a life-sized scarecrow to take home.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-25
Learn how to use lasers and 3-D printers at Maker Faire Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Park
Check out this expo of makers, including inventors, tinkerers, crafters, engineers, and everything in between. You can see and make a bunch of weird stuff… and maybe even make a robot friend.
Check out this expo of makers, including inventors, tinkerers, crafters, engineers, and everything in between. You can see and make a bunch of weird stuff… and maybe even make a robot friend.
Monday - Sunday
Sep 26-Oct 2
Throw back a cocktail (or three) at Milwaukee Cocktail Week
Various locations
Cocktails so good, they need to be celebrated for a full week. There's a distilled spirits tasting fest, and events at bars all around town.
Cocktails so good, they need to be celebrated for a full week. There's a distilled spirits tasting fest, and events at bars all around town.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 29-Oct 2
Dust off your stein collection: it's MKE Oktoberfest
Downtown
Music, food, craft market, Hofbräu beers, and a beer hall... if you want an excuse to break out the lederhosen, now's the time.
Music, food, craft market, Hofbräu beers, and a beer hall... if you want an excuse to break out the lederhosen, now's the time.
dia de los muertos
October
Dia De Los Muertos Festival
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Explore your spicy side at the Heat It Up Bloody Mary and Chili Challenge
Cathedral Square Park
Sample local Bloody Marys and chili, then vote for your favorites. For serious tomato lovers only.
Sample local Bloody Marys and chili, then vote for your favorites. For serious tomato lovers only.
Saturday
Oct 1
Throw down at the Milwaukee Cider & Nano Beer Fest
Schlitz Park
If you're not much of a beer drinker and have been feeling left out of all the brewfests, this one's for you. (There's some beer to keep everyone happy, though… this is Milwaukee, after all.)
If you're not much of a beer drinker and have been feeling left out of all the brewfests, this one's for you. (There's some beer to keep everyone happy, though… this is Milwaukee, after all.)
Sunday
Oct 2
Honor our local wing champions at the Milwaukee Wing Fest
Harley-Davidson Museum
Will TomKen's defend its title of wing champ for the fifth year in a row? Very important note: this is a Packers bye week.
Will TomKen's defend its title of wing champ for the fifth year in a row? Very important note: this is a Packers bye week.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 21-22
Pretend you're cultured at Gallery Night and Day
Third Ward
Wander through 50 venues and shops housing pop-up art galleries.
Wander through 50 venues and shops housing pop-up art galleries.
Saturday
Oct 29
Experience the Dia de los Muertos Festival
Walker's Point
Preserve the traditions and significance of the Day of the Dead with a parade, 5K run, art market, piñata-making party, and vigil.
Preserve the traditions and significance of the Day of the Dead with a parade, 5K run, art market, piñata-making party, and vigil.
Milwaukee Holiday Parade
November
Santa at the Milwaukee Holiday Parade
November
Friday - Sunday
Nov 4-6
Eat your way through Savor Milwaukee
Wisconsin Center
Eat and drink your way through a convention center full of food and booze from local restaurants. There's even a thing called cheese island… which is perhaps the best kind of island ever invented.
Eat and drink your way through a convention center full of food and booze from local restaurants. There's even a thing called cheese island… which is perhaps the best kind of island ever invented.
Saturday
Nov 5
Turn out for the Veteran's Day Parade
Downtown
Go show some respect, will ya?
Go show some respect, will ya?
Friday - Sunday
Nov 18-20
Snack and shop at the Holiday Folk Fair International
Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center
This festival features more cultures than you can count. Sample traditional foods, watch dancing, shop crafts, and play giant chess... for some reason. We're not sure where that's traditional.
This festival features more cultures than you can count. Sample traditional foods, watch dancing, shop crafts, and play giant chess... for some reason. We're not sure where that's traditional.
Saturday
Nov 19
Enjoy the Milwaukee Holiday Parade
Downtown
Santa's coming, and he's checking to make sure you closed Wolski's this year.
Santa's coming, and he's checking to make sure you closed Wolski's this year.
Lacey Muszynski is a Milwaukee writer who really appreciates the amount of annual Bloody Mary events in MKE. Follow her on Twitter @worthhersalt.

