A film festival, rolling thunder, and lots and lots of beer: that's how Milwaukee does fall. There are still plenty of fests, parades, and events going on through November, so don't let the cooler weather stop you -- get out there and explore your city.
Events
Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Milwaukee This Fall, in One Calendar
September
Thursday - Monday
Sep 1-5
Various locations
Live music, food, and beer bring biker dudes together at all the area's H-D dealerships and the Museum.
Sunday
Sep 4
Veterans Park
It's a double-feature night with two classics: Galaxy Quest and Ferris Bueller's Day Off… so you win twice.
Sunday
Sep 4
Summerfest Grounds
Sure, there's going to be beer and music, but it's the barbecue that everyone cares about. Ten restaurants will be smoking meat, including many that made our roundup of the best barbecue in MKE.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 9-11
Summerfest Grounds
This is the 30th year of this Native American festival, so now's the time to learn about traditional dances, tribes, crafts, and cooking. Plus, boxing!
Saturday
Sep 10
East Side
You get to throw rotten tomatoes at everyone, and proceeds go to the Hunger Task Force.
Saturday
Sep 17
Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers
Nine hundred rowers and coxswains compete on a 3-mile stretch of river in the Menomonee Valley and Downtown. The water might even be cleaner than Rio's... maybe.
Saturday
Sep 17
Kinnickinnic Ave
A street festival of art, music, food, and books. They also strive to be a zero-waste festival; how very Bay View of them.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
Various locations
You get to tour behind-the-scenes areas of 150 historic or interesting buildings that are normally off-limits, for free. It's way cooler than it sounds, we swear.
Thursday - Thursday
Sep 22-Oct 6
Various locations
Screenings! Panels! Parties! Random local celeb sightings! It's everything you ever wanted in a film festival.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Wisconsin State Fair Park
OD on everything pumpkin and apple while you put together a life-sized scarecrow to take home.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-25
Wisconsin State Fair Park
Check out this expo of makers, including inventors, tinkerers, crafters, engineers, and everything in between. You can see and make a bunch of weird stuff… and maybe even make a robot friend.
Monday - Sunday
Sep 26-Oct 2
Various locations
Cocktails so good, they need to be celebrated for a full week. There's a distilled spirits tasting fest, and events at bars all around town.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 29-Oct 2
Downtown
Music, food, craft market, Hofbräu beers, and a beer hall... if you want an excuse to break out the lederhosen, now's the time.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Cathedral Square Park
Sample local Bloody Marys and chili, then vote for your favorites. For serious tomato lovers only.
Saturday
Oct 1
Schlitz Park
If you're not much of a beer drinker and have been feeling left out of all the brewfests, this one's for you. (There's some beer to keep everyone happy, though… this is Milwaukee, after all.)
Sunday
Oct 2
Harley-Davidson Museum
Will TomKen's defend its title of wing champ for the fifth year in a row? Very important note: this is a Packers bye week.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 21-22
Third Ward
Wander through 50 venues and shops housing pop-up art galleries.
Saturday
Oct 29
Walker's Point
Preserve the traditions and significance of the Day of the Dead with a parade, 5K run, art market, piñata-making party, and vigil.
November
Friday - Sunday
Nov 4-6
Wisconsin Center
Eat and drink your way through a convention center full of food and booze from local restaurants. There's even a thing called cheese island… which is perhaps the best kind of island ever invented.
Saturday
Nov 5
Downtown
Go show some respect, will ya?
Friday - Sunday
Nov 18-20
Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center
This festival features more cultures than you can count. Sample traditional foods, watch dancing, shop crafts, and play giant chess... for some reason. We're not sure where that's traditional.
Saturday
Nov 19
Downtown
Santa's coming, and he's checking to make sure you closed Wolski's this year.
