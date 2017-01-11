must-dos
Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Milwaukee This Winter

Published On 11/29/2016
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Milwaukee This Winter

Published On 11/29/2016

From holiday lights to ska bands, there's a little something for everyone this winter. Plus bar crawls. Lots and lots of bar crawls.

Milwaukee Downtown
November
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival | Dan Bishop
November
Tuesday - Sunday
Nov 29-Jan 1
Gaze at a half million twinkling lights at the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival
Gaze at a half million twinkling lights at the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival
Downtown
Downtown will be decked out in lights for the holidays. See it all from the Jingle Bus for a warmer/lazier alternative to walking around outside in the cold.
Downtown will be decked out in lights for the holidays. See it all from the Jingle Bus for a warmer/lazier alternative to walking around outside in the cold.
Tuesday - Monday
Nov 29-Dec 26
Take a ride down Candy Cane Lane
Take a ride down Candy Cane Lane
West Allis
Remember driving through a neighborhood that went all out with Christmas decorations when you were a kid? That was probably Candy Cane Lane. Yes, it's still going strong, and no, you really don’t want to see their electric bills.
Remember driving through a neighborhood that went all out with Christmas decorations when you were a kid? That was probably Candy Cane Lane. Yes, it's still going strong, and no, you really don't want to see their electric bills.
Snoop Dogg
December
Snoop Dogg
December
Thursday
Dec 1
Work on your beer belly at the Boerner BREWtanical series
Work on your beer belly at the Boerner BREWtanical series
Boerner Botanical Gardens
Sample beers from Biloba Brewing Company, presumably inside and not in the snow-covered gardens, and learn a little bit about the history and process of some of MKE’s local breweries.
Sample beers from Biloba Brewing Company, presumably inside and not in the snow-covered gardens, and learn a little bit about the history and process of some of MKE's local breweries.
Friday - Saturday
Dec 2-3
Pet a reindeer at Christmas in the Ward
Pet a reindeer at Christmas in the Ward
Third Ward
See a rare winter fireworks display, pick out a Christmas tree, take a horse-drawn carriage ride and listen to some live music, all crammed into the Third Ward for your convenience.
See a rare winter fireworks display, pick out a Christmas tree, take a horse-drawn carriage ride and listen to some live music, all crammed into the Third Ward for your convenience.
Friday - Sunday
Dec 2-4
Sing carols along with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops
Sing carols along with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
Sure, that was a rousing rendition of Deck the Halls, but the handbells always steal the show. You know the words, so sing along now!
Sure, that was a rousing rendition of Deck the Halls, but the handbells always steal the show. You know the words, so sing along now!
Friday - Friday
Dec 2-23
Mix beer and Christmas at the MillerCoors Holiday Lites
Mix beer and Christmas at the MillerCoors Holiday Lites
Miller Brewery
A tradition dating back to the 1950s, Miller updated their lighting display recently to synchronize with holiday music that makes for a much more interesting Facebook live video than season’s past.
A tradition dating back to the 1950s, Miller updated their lighting display recently to synchronize with holiday music that makes for a much more interesting Facebook live video than season's past.
Saturday
Dec 3
Celebrate the end of Prohibition at Miller Time Pub
Celebrate the end of Prohibition at Miller Time Pub
Miller Time Pub
In recognition of the 83rd anniversary of the 21st amendment, celebrate Repeal Day by imbibing some cost-effective booze. It’s your patriotic duty, right?
In recognition of the 83rd anniversary of the 21st amendment, celebrate Repeal Day by imbibing some cost-effective booze. It's your patriotic duty, right?
Saturday
Dec 3
Celebrate the end of Prohibition with burlesque dancers
Celebrate the end of Prohibition with burlesque dancers
Iron Horse Hotel
Because burlesque dancers are always a good idea, whether it’s the 1933 or 2017, as are 5-cent tap beers. Happy days are here again!
Because burlesque dancers are always a good idea, whether it's the 1933 or 2017, as are 5-cent tap beers. Happy days are here again!
Saturday
Dec 3
Throwdown at Pundamonium Pun Slam
Throwdown at Pundamonium Pun Slam
Shank Hall
We’ll spare you any puns here, you’ll need all that strength whether you’re competing in the Milwaukee Pun Slam or just a spectator.
We'll spare you any puns here, you'll need all that strength whether you're competing in the Milwaukee Pun Slam or just a spectator.
Saturday
Dec 3
Run 5K at the Santa Hustle
Run 5K at the Santa Hustle
Veteran's Park
Historically St. Nick’s workouts tend to include a greater deal of power lifting than cardio but participants in this run receive a Santa-suit hoodie, hat and beard which can’t possibly offer any form of sweat wicking.
Historically St. Nick's workouts tend to include a greater deal of power lifting than cardio but participants in this run receive a Santa-suit hoodie, hat and beard which can't possibly offer any form of sweat wicking.
Saturday
Dec 3
Kick off the holidays in 'Stallis at Christmas on the Avenue
Kick off the holidays in 'Stallis at Christmas on the Avenue
West Allis
Crafts, music, hayrides, the lighting of the Christmas tree and the West Allis Community Christmas Parade make for a full day of super festive cheer. Grinches not welcome.
Crafts, music, hayrides, the lighting of the Christmas tree and the West Allis Community Christmas Parade make for a full day of super festive cheer. Grinches not welcome.
Friday - Sunday
Dec 9-11
Learn how to look for bluegills at the Milwaukee Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show
Learn how to look for bluegills at the Milwaukee Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show
Wisconsin State Fair Park
At this rate, the ice fishers will be lucky to get thick enough ice by February.
At this rate, the ice fishers will be lucky to get thick enough ice by February.
Saturday
Dec 10
Size up some 'staches on the Milwaukee Mustache Pub Crawl
Size up some 'staches on the Milwaukee Mustache Pub Crawl
Downtown
For the most hirsute of individuals, vie for awards in in four categories including Best Mustache, Most Elaborate Mustache, Best Lady Mustache and Best Creeper Mustache.
For the most hirsute of individuals, vie for awards in in four categories including Best Mustache, Most Elaborate Mustache, Best Lady Mustache and Best Creeper Mustache.
Sunday
Dec 11
Trip out with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trip out with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
BMO Harris Bradley Center
Traditional versions of Christmas songs just aren't good enough for the TSO, they've got to get all arena-prog rock on your favorite yuletide classics. Try your best not to air guitar.
Traditional versions of Christmas songs just aren't good enough for the TSO, they've got to get all arena-prog rock on your favorite yuletide classics. Try your best not to air guitar.
Wednesday - Sunday
Dec 14-18
Laugh your butt off at the Second City's Dysfunctional Holiday Revue
Laugh your butt off at the Second City's Dysfunctional Holiday Revue
Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
You just know they're going to make a ton of jokes about the in-laws staying over.
You just know they're going to make a ton of jokes about the in-laws staying over.
Saturday
Dec 17
Visit the 12 Bars of Christmas
Visit the 12 Bars of Christmas
Partake in this organized bar crawl of 12 downtown bars. It benefits the Hunger Task Force, so you can feel even better about drinking your day away.
Partake in this organized bar crawl of 12 downtown bars. It benefits the Hunger Task Force, so you can feel even better about drinking your day away.
Thursday
Dec 22
Chill with Snoop Dogg on the Puff Puff Pass Tour
Chill with Snoop Dogg on the Puff Puff Pass Tour
Riverside Theater
The air in the theater will probably be filled with...holiday spirit. Yes, that’s it. Everyone will be smoked, ah, stoked to see the D-O-double-G as an early Christmas gift. No word if Martha Stewart will be there to lend some verses or recipes.
The air in the theater will probably be filled with...holiday spirit. Yes, that's it. Everyone will be smoked, ah, stoked to see the D-O-double-G as an early Christmas gift. No word if Martha Stewart will be there to lend some verses or recipes.
Thursday
Dec 29
Laugh at a bunch of dummies and Jeff Dunham
Laugh at a bunch of dummies and Jeff Dunham
BMO Harris Bradley Center
We had no idea a ventriloquist could sell enough tickets for an arena tour, but there you have it.
We had no idea a ventriloquist could sell enough tickets for an arena tour, but there you have it.
Friday - Saturday
Dec 30-31
Watch Raiders of the Lost Ark with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Watch Raiders of the Lost Ark with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
Even if you're not into classical music, you gotta admit that live scoring a Spielberg film is pretty awesome. It might also be the only time all year you can get away with wearing a fedora...might.
Even if you're not into classical music, you gotta admit that live scoring a Spielberg film is pretty awesome. It might also be the only time all year you can get away with wearing a fedora...might.
Saturday
Dec 31
Bar hop on the NYE Limo Bus Crawl
Bar hop on the NYE Limo Bus Crawl
Keep safe and leave the driving to the pros. Hop on and off limo buses making loops between various bars all night long and never have to worry about parking.
Keep safe and leave the driving to the pros. Hop on and off limo buses making loops between various bars all night long and never have to worry about parking.
Saturday
Dec 31
Go all out for NYE at the Milwaukee Art Museum
Go all out for NYE at the Milwaukee Art Museum
Milwaukee Art Museum
Ring in the new year in your fanciest cocktail dresses and suits while treating yourself to lobster, truffles and chocolate. Then it’s back to take out for the rest of 2017.
Ring in the new year in your fanciest cocktail dresses and suits while treating yourself to lobster, truffles and chocolate. Then it's back to take out for the rest of 2017.
Saturday
Dec 31
Dance the night away at The Get Down
Dance the night away at The Get Down
Turner Hall
Party retro-style with funk and soul music playing directly from 45s and not some DJ’s laptop. You might even hear the needle drop.
Party retro-style with funk and soul music playing directly from 45s and not some DJ's laptop. You might even hear the needle drop.
Saturday
Dec 31
Cheer on the Harlem Globetrotters
Cheer on the Harlem Globetrotters
BMO Harris Bradley Center
Sweet Georgia Brown! A MKE NYE tradition continues as the Globetrotters come to town to close out another year and another opponent that’s not going to get any calls from the ref.
Sweet Georgia Brown! A MKE NYE tradition continues as the Globetrotters come to town to close out another year and another opponent that's not going to get any calls from the ref.
The Milwaukee Chili Bowl
January
The Milwaukee Chili Bowl
January
Saturday
Jan 7
Relive your ska/punk days with Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag
Relive your ska/punk days with Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag
The Rave
It seems like just yesterday you saw them in high school, but they're celebrating 20 years and now you’re feeling so much older than you did before reading that.
It seems like just yesterday you saw them in high school, but they're celebrating 20 years and now you're feeling so much older than you did before reading that.
Sunday
Jan 15
Remember MLK at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
Remember MLK at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
Uihlein Hall
Milwaukee, along with Atlanta are the only two cities to annually celebrate and honor Dr. King since 1984 (the holiday was first observed nationally in 1986). Keep the legacy of MLK alive at this important cultural event.
Milwaukee, along with Atlanta are the only two cities to annually celebrate and honor Dr. King since 1984 (the holiday was first observed nationally in 1986). Keep the legacy of MLK alive at this important cultural event.
Sunday
Jan 29
Eat your way through the Milwaukee Chili Bowl
Eat your way through the Milwaukee Chili Bowl
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
There might be no better cold weather food than a piping hot bowl of chili. Hope you brought some extra Tums.
There might be no better cold weather food than a piping hot bowl of chili. Hope you brought some extra Tums.
Sunday
Jan 29
Meet Brewers players at Brewers on Deck
Meet Brewers players at Brewers on Deck
Wisconsin Center
Get autographs and photos with your favorite members of the Brew Crew and, of course, the Racing Sausages will be there. Catch them while you can.
Get autographs and photos with your favorite members of the Brew Crew and, of course, the Racing Sausages will be there. Catch them while you can.
Lacey Muszynski is a Milwaukee writer who used to go to Red Lobster and the Harlem Globetrotters on NYE when she was a kid. Tell her about your NYE traditions on Twitter @worthhersalt.

