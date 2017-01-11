Events

Every Free Outdoor Movie in Milwaukee This Summer

Discovery World’s Chris Winters

Who wants to sit in a movie theater with sticky floors and air conditioning set to “North Pole” when you can hang outside in the lake breeze instead? Milwaukee’s got a bunch of outdoor movies going on this summer. Grab that picnic blanket and watch al fresco.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Big Hero 6 Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the first five movies.

LaFollette Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Star Wars The good one, not the prequels.

Butler Community Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Big Hero 6 Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the first five movies.

Veterans Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

The Boxtrolls Drive-in style.

Malone Park, New Berlin

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Annie (2014) The new, diverse version.

11th and Madison, South Milwaukee

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Coming to America McDowell’s not served.

Tire Swing Park, Water and Holton

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Probably more interesting than visiting a museum.

4303 W Vliet St

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Divergent Food and drink available at the kite store.

Veterans Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Dress up in Wonka-themed attire, get a free popcorn.

Malone Park, New Berlin

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Beetlejuice Fish fry served.

Discovery World

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Food and drink available at the kite store.

Veterans Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Finding Nemo Just keep swimming.

11th and Madison, South Milwaukee

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Wayne’s World Excellent! Fish fry served.

Discovery World

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

The Mighty Ducks Food/drink service starts at 6pm.

Peck Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Cinderella At the bandshell.

Humboldt Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Back to the Future Food/drink service starts at 6pm.

Peck Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Phone home.

Peck Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Guardians of the Galaxy Bring your dancing baby Groot. Fish fry served.

Discovery World

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Big Hero 6 Drive-in style.

Malone Park, New Berlin

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Tue

Annie (2014) At the performance stage.

Hart Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Guardians of the Galaxy Food and drink available at the kite store.

Veterans Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Big Hero 6 Restaurants will have dinner specials before the movie.

11th and Madison, South Milwaukee

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Field of Dreams If you play it, they will come.

Peck Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Labyrinth Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie. Enough said.

Humboldt Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Mad Max Fury Road Fish fry served.

Discovery World

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Despicable Me 2 Food and drink available at the kite store.

Veterans Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Sat

The NeverEnding Story Who doesn’t want a giant flying dog?

Humboldt Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 6 Sun

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Reaching out, touching me, touching you.

Veterans Park

