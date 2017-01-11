Every Free Outdoor Movie in Milwaukee This Summer

Who wants to sit in a movie theater with sticky floors and air conditioning set to “North Pole” when you can hang outside in the lake breeze instead? Milwaukee’s got a bunch of outdoor movies going on this summer. Grab that picnic blanket and watch al fresco.
Big Hero 6 LaFollette Park Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the first five movies.
Big Hero 6 Veterans Park Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the first five movies.
The Boxtrolls Malone Park, New Berlin Drive-in style.
Annie (2014) 11th and Madison, South Milwaukee The new, diverse version.
Coming to America Tire Swing Park, Water and Holton McDowell’s not served.
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb 4303 W Vliet St Probably more interesting than visiting a museum.
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Malone Park, New Berlin Dress up in Wonka-themed attire, get a free popcorn.
Beetlejuice Discovery World Fish fry served.
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Veterans Park Food and drink available at the kite store.
Finding Nemo 11th and Madison, South Milwaukee Just keep swimming.
Wayne’s World Discovery World Excellent! Fish fry served.
The Mighty Ducks Peck Pavilion Food/drink service starts at 6pm.
Cinderella Humboldt Park At the bandshell.
Back to the Future Peck Pavilion Food/drink service starts at 6pm.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Peck Pavilion Phone home.
Guardians of the Galaxy Discovery World Bring your dancing baby Groot. Fish fry served.
Big Hero 6 Malone Park, New Berlin Drive-in style.
Annie (2014) Hart Park At the performance stage.
Guardians of the Galaxy Veterans Park Food and drink available at the kite store.
Big Hero 6 11th and Madison, South Milwaukee Restaurants will have dinner specials before the movie.
Field of Dreams Peck Pavilion If you play it, they will come.
Mad Max Fury Road Discovery World Fish fry served.
Despicable Me 2 Veterans Park Food and drink available at the kite store.
The NeverEnding Story Humboldt Park Who doesn’t want a giant flying dog?
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Veterans Park Reaching out, touching me, touching you.