The Ultimate Milwaukee Outdoor Summer Concert Guide

Fortunately, big name acts don't skip over MKE in favor of Chicago anymore, so we can get down all summer long... We've rounded up the all of the outdoor summer concerts you need to put on your calendar ASAP, to help you get going before and after the world's largest music festival, the grandaddy of them all, Summerfest.
Cage the Elephant BMO Harris Pavilion Eclectic, hipster-approved rock with high energy performances.
The Avett Brothers BMO Harris Pavilion Folk rockers that are actually brothers.
The Lumineers Marcus Amphitheater You'll never be able to get this folk rock band's "Ho! Hey!" out of your head.
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Miller Park Two powerhouse country acts team up. If the weather's bad, the roof will be closed.
Zac Brown Band Alpine Valley A bunch of dudes bring Southern rock to the Valley.
Selena Gomez Marcus Amphitheater She's not actually 15, she just looks it.
Dave Matthews Band Alpine Valley It's a summer tradition.
Blake Shelton Marcus Amphitheater He's a more than a little bit country.
Chris Stapleton and Alabama Shakes Marcus Amphitheater An accomplished songwriter with a hit debut album pairs up with soulful blues rock.
Tim McGraw Marcus Amphitheater Your mom would probably like this one.
Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, and Tesla Marcus Amphitheater It wouldn't be a Summerfest without an REO Speedwagon sighting.
Luke Bryan Marcus Amphitheater New-school country.
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Marcus Amphitheater He looks just like Buddy Holly.
Sting and Peter Gabriel Marcus Amphitheater Forget Sting, Gabriel better play Sledgehammer.
Dead and Company Alpine Valley This is as close to seeing Grateful Dead as you're going to get.
Jackie Evancho BMO Harris Pavilion Apparently, classical crossover is a thing.
Vans Warped Tour Summerfest Grounds Whoa, flashback.
Twenty One Pilots BMO Harris Pavilion There's only two guys in this alternative band, not 21.
Shawn Mendes State Fair The fair will be full of teenage girls this day.
Rascal Flatts State Fair Country without all the cowboy hats.
Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Melissa Etheridge State Fair Love really is a battlefield.
I Love the 90's State Fair Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Color Me Badd, and Rob Base. Dannnng.
Phillip Phillips and Matt Nathanson State Fair For the American Idol-loving crowd.
The Beach Boys State Fair Let's pretend we're on a beach.