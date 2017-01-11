Events

The Ultimate Milwaukee Outdoor Summer Concert Guide

By Published On 04/14/2016 By Published On 04/14/2016
alabama shakes in concert
Alabama Shakes | Flickr/NRK P3

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

Fortunately, big name acts don't skip over MKE in favor of Chicago anymore, so we can get down all summer long... We've rounded up the all of the outdoor summer concerts you need to put on your calendar ASAP, to help you get going before and after the world's largest music festival, the grandaddy of them all, Summerfest.

Related

related

Milwaukee's Brewery & Distillery Tours That Are Worth Your Time

related

An Inside Look at Why Milwaukee Is the Frozen Custard Capital of the World

related

The Best Supper Clubs in Wisconsin

related

Milwaukee's Brewery & Distillery Tours That Are Worth Your Time
cage the elephant in concert
Cage The Elephant | Flickr/Thomas hawk

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Cage the Elephant Eclectic, hipster-approved rock with high energy performances.

BMO Harris Pavilion

Cage the Elephant BMO Harris Pavilion Eclectic, hipster-approved rock with high energy performances.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

The Avett Brothers Folk rockers that are actually brothers.

BMO Harris Pavilion

The Avett Brothers BMO Harris Pavilion Folk rockers that are actually brothers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

GGOOLLDD Born out of the Tonic Tavern, this synthpop band is breaking out in a big way.

PrideFest

GGOOLLDD PrideFest Born out of the Tonic Tavern, this synthpop band is breaking out in a big way.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

The Lumineers You'll never be able to get this folk rock band's "Ho! Hey!" out of your head.

Marcus Amphitheater

The Lumineers Marcus Amphitheater You'll never be able to get this folk rock band's "Ho! Hey!" out of your head.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Two powerhouse country acts team up. If the weather's bad, the roof will be closed.

Miller Park

Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Miller Park Two powerhouse country acts team up. If the weather's bad, the roof will be closed.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Zac Brown Band A bunch of dudes bring Southern rock to the Valley.

Alpine Valley

Zac Brown Band Alpine Valley A bunch of dudes bring Southern rock to the Valley.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

How will we decide?!

Summerfest

Summerfest How will we decide?!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Selena Gomez She's not actually 15, she just looks it.

Marcus Amphitheater

Selena Gomez Marcus Amphitheater She's not actually 15, she just looks it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Has there ever been a year where Styx doesn't play Summerfest?

Summerfest

Summerfest Has there ever been a year where Styx doesn't play Summerfest?

Add
the roots live in concert
The Roots | Flickr/David burke

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Dave Matthews Band It's a summer tradition.

Alpine Valley

Dave Matthews Band Alpine Valley It's a summer tradition.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Look into my eyes, Richard.

Summerfest

Summerfest Look into my eyes, Richard.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Blake Shelton He's a more than a little bit country.

Marcus Amphitheater

Blake Shelton Marcus Amphitheater He's a more than a little bit country.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

I don't care if Billy Idol is a senior citizen, I'm going.

Summerfest

Summerfest I don't care if Billy Idol is a senior citizen, I'm going.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Chris Stapleton and Alabama Shakes An accomplished songwriter with a hit debut album pairs up with soulful blues rock.

Marcus Amphitheater

Chris Stapleton and Alabama Shakes Marcus Amphitheater An accomplished songwriter with a hit debut album pairs up with soulful blues rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

Of course the BoDeans are playing Summerfest, they're from Waukesha.

Summerfest

Summerfest Of course the BoDeans are playing Summerfest, they're from Waukesha.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

Tim McGraw Your mom would probably like this one.

Marcus Amphitheater

Tim McGraw Marcus Amphitheater Your mom would probably like this one.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

Yep, that's Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper's band.

Summerfest

Summerfest Yep, that's Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper's band.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Oh my god, Becky, look at her butt.

Summerfest

Summerfest Oh my god, Becky, look at her butt.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, and Tesla It wouldn't be a Summerfest without an REO Speedwagon sighting.

Marcus Amphitheater

Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, and Tesla Marcus Amphitheater It wouldn't be a Summerfest without an REO Speedwagon sighting.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

The Femmes belong at Summerfest.

Summerfest

Summerfest The Femmes belong at Summerfest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Luke Bryan New-school country.

Marcus Amphitheater

Luke Bryan Marcus Amphitheater New-school country.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Every Grey's Anatomy fan will be at The Fray, right?

Summerfest

Summerfest Every Grey's Anatomy fan will be at The Fray, right?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

If I had a million dollars, I'd quit my job just to go to every day of Summerfest.

Summerfest

Summerfest If I had a million dollars, I'd quit my job just to go to every day of Summerfest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco He looks just like Buddy Holly.

Marcus Amphitheater

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Marcus Amphitheater He looks just like Buddy Holly.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Relive your high school days with 311.

Summerfest

Summerfest Relive your high school days with 311.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Sting and Peter Gabriel Forget Sting, Gabriel better play Sledgehammer.

Marcus Amphitheater

Sting and Peter Gabriel Marcus Amphitheater Forget Sting, Gabriel better play Sledgehammer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Dead and Company This is as close to seeing Grateful Dead as you're going to get.

Alpine Valley

Dead and Company Alpine Valley This is as close to seeing Grateful Dead as you're going to get.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Jackie Evancho Apparently, classical crossover is a thing.

BMO Harris Pavilion

Jackie Evancho BMO Harris Pavilion Apparently, classical crossover is a thing.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Vans Warped Tour Whoa, flashback.

Summerfest Grounds

Vans Warped Tour Summerfest Grounds Whoa, flashback.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

Twenty One Pilots There's only two guys in this alternative band, not 21.

BMO Harris Pavilion

Twenty One Pilots BMO Harris Pavilion There's only two guys in this alternative band, not 21.

Add
salt n pepa live in concert
Salt 'N' Pepa | Flickr/Daniel gregory

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Shawn Mendes The fair will be full of teenage girls this day.

State Fair

Shawn Mendes State Fair The fair will be full of teenage girls this day.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Halestorm They pretty much just tour constantly.

State Fair

Halestorm State Fair They pretty much just tour constantly.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Rascal Flatts Country without all the cowboy hats.

State Fair

Rascal Flatts State Fair Country without all the cowboy hats.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Melissa Etheridge Love really is a battlefield.

State Fair

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Melissa Etheridge State Fair Love really is a battlefield.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

I Love the 90's Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Color Me Badd, and Rob Base. Dannnng.

State Fair

I Love the 90's State Fair Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Color Me Badd, and Rob Base. Dannnng.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Phillip Phillips and Matt Nathanson For the American Idol-loving crowd.

State Fair

Phillip Phillips and Matt Nathanson State Fair For the American Idol-loving crowd.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Sun

The Beach Boys Let's pretend we're on a beach.

State Fair

The Beach Boys State Fair Let's pretend we're on a beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Kip Moore AND you get to see a Brewers game!

Miller Park

Kip Moore Miller Park AND you get to see a Brewers game!

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like