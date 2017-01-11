Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Milwaukee This Spring

Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

Date

Event

Location

Mar 3 Thu

Drink with elephants at Wines and Beers of the World Finally, it's appropriate to drink at the zoo. Wine, beer, and food stations will be set up throughout the zoo, so you can enjoy refreshments while you hang out with giraffes. Yes.

Milwaukee County Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Celebrate pie day (early) at the Great Milwaukee Pi Run If pie at the end of a 5k won't make you run, we don't know what will.

Boerner Botanical Gardens

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Shop til you drop at Rummage-a-Rama You can find everything you didn't know you needed (and so many things you don’t have room for, but just completely crave) -- from nightstands to discount video games. Hipsters and grandmothers alike love this monthly event, which has a long history in MKE.

Milwaukee County Sports Complex

Flickr/Matt Baran

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Cheer on the women of Brewcity Bruisers roller derby The Bruisers take on the Madison Dairyland Dolls for a little city rivalry bout. These girls are seriously tough cookies -- and always entertaining.

Wisconsin State Fair Park

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1 Fri

Revive your inner child at the Tripoli Shrine Circus Get over your fear of clowns, dude: human cannonballs and trapeze artists are just too crazy fun to pass up.

UW-Milwaukee Panthers Arena

Flickr/Stephen Kallao

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Mon

Welcome the Brew Crew back to Miller Park at Opening Day Remember, this is a rebuilding period for the Brewers. They will get better. They will. Until then, we're just going to tailgate extra hard.

Miller Park

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Mon

Celebrate all things local on Milwaukee Day Super fun events and activities will be taking place all over the 414 on 4/14. Show your love for MKE by drinking beer at City Hall, then cleaning up your neighborhood park (nothing like a brew or two to make civic duties a little more palatable).  

Multiple locations

Flickr/Jesse Draper

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Sun

Enjoy a constant stream of puppies at Pugfest Um, we can only imagine what the talent and costume portions of this event are going to be like.

Milwaukee County Sports Complex

Date

Event

Location

May 20 Fri

Watch The Godfather with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra The orchestra will actually be playing while the film plays simultaneously in high-def on the big screen. It'll be just like a midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but with less dancing. And more horse heads.

Riverside Theater

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Go fly a kite at the Family Kite Festival What could make chilling out at the lakefront with a picnic even better? Watching a bunch of cool-ass kites flutter overhead. Bring a date.

Lakefront near Gift of Wings

Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10-12

Break out the rainbow tie-dye for PrideFest Support Milwaukee's thriving LGBT community while dancing the night away with some killer drag queens. It's the perfect place to go after the Pride Parade on June 12.

Summerfest grounds

Flickr/Lynn Friedman

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Eat pierogi at Polish Fest Polka your dupa off while snacking on kielbasa. Then learn about traditional Polish folk art and history in the cultural village.

Summerfest grounds

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Buy a painting at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts This juried art festival is put on by the Milwaukee Art Museum, so you know you're going to see some seriously good stuff. This is probably the only time you'll ever be able to afford works from artists who have pieces in museums, so bring your ATM card.

Milwaukee Art Museum grounds

Wisconsin Beer Lovers

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Down some locally made brews at the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival Your ticket gets you unlimited beer samples and lots of tasty food from local restaurants, all in the late spring sunshine. It's one of the best beer festivals in the city.

Bayshore Town Center

