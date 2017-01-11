Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Milwaukee This Spring

Date
Mar 3 Thu
Drink with elephants at Wines and Beers of the World Milwaukee County Zoo Finally, it's appropriate to drink at the zoo. Wine, beer, and food stations will be set up throughout the zoo, so you can enjoy refreshments while you hang out with giraffes. Yes.
Mar 12 Sat
Celebrate pie day (early) at the Great Milwaukee Pi Run Boerner Botanical Gardens If pie at the end of a 5k won't make you run, we don't know what will.
Mar 12 Sat
Milwaukee County Sports Complex
Shop til you drop at Rummage-a-Rama Milwaukee County Sports Complex You can find everything you didn't know you needed (and so many things you don’t have room for, but just completely crave) -- from nightstands to discount video games. Hipsters and grandmothers alike love this monthly event, which has a long history in MKE.
Mar 19 Sat
Cheer on the women of Brewcity Bruisers roller derby Wisconsin State Fair Park The Bruisers take on the Madison Dairyland Dolls for a little city rivalry bout. These girls are seriously tough cookies -- and always entertaining.
Apr 1 Fri
Revive your inner child at the Tripoli Shrine Circus UW-Milwaukee Panthers Arena Get over your fear of clowns, dude: human cannonballs and trapeze artists are just too crazy fun to pass up.
Apr 4 Mon
Welcome the Brew Crew back to Miller Park at Opening Day Miller Park Remember, this is a rebuilding period for the Brewers. They will get better. They will. Until then, we're just going to tailgate extra hard.
Apr 4 Mon
Multiple locations
Celebrate all things local on Milwaukee Day Multiple locations Super fun events and activities will be taking place all over the 414 on 4/14. Show your love for MKE by drinking beer at City Hall, then cleaning up your neighborhood park (nothing like a brew or two to make civic duties a little more palatable).
May 15 Sun
Milwaukee County Sports Complex
Enjoy a constant stream of puppies at Pugfest Milwaukee County Sports Complex Um, we can only imagine what the talent and costume portions of this event are going to be like.
May 20 Fri
Watch The Godfather with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Riverside Theater The orchestra will actually be playing while the film plays simultaneously in high-def on the big screen. It'll be just like a midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but with less dancing. And more horse heads.
May 28 Sat
Go fly a kite at the Family Kite Festival Lakefront near Gift of Wings What could make chilling out at the lakefront with a picnic even better? Watching a bunch of cool-ass kites flutter overhead. Bring a date.
Jun 10-12
Break out the rainbow tie-dye for PrideFest Summerfest grounds Support Milwaukee's thriving LGBT community while dancing the night away with some killer drag queens. It's the perfect place to go after the Pride Parade on June 12.
Jun 17 Fri
Eat pierogi at Polish Fest Summerfest grounds Polka your dupa off while snacking on kielbasa. Then learn about traditional Polish folk art and history in the cultural village.
Jun 17 Fri
Buy a painting at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts Milwaukee Art Museum grounds This juried art festival is put on by the Milwaukee Art Museum, so you know you're going to see some seriously good stuff. This is probably the only time you'll ever be able to afford works from artists who have pieces in museums, so bring your ATM card.
Jun 18 Sat
Down some locally made brews at the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival Bayshore Town Center Your ticket gets you unlimited beer samples and lots of tasty food from local restaurants, all in the late spring sunshine. It's one of the best beer festivals in the city.