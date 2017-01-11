Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Milwaukee This Spring

Thu

Drink with elephants at Wines and Beers of the World Finally, it's appropriate to drink at the zoo. Wine, beer, and food stations will be set up throughout the zoo, so you can enjoy refreshments while you hang out with giraffes. Yes.

Milwaukee County Zoo

