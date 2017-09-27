Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Milwaukee This Fall

A film festival, rolling thunder, and lots and lots of beer: That's how Milwaukee does fall. There are still plenty of fests, parades, and events going on through November, so don't let the cooler weather stop you -- get out there and explore your city.
Monday - Wednesday
Sep 11-20
Multiple locations
Head to 30+ Wauwatosa restaurants and food markets for dining deals, drink specials, and event-only prix-fixe menus. It's like MKE's Downtown Dining Week, but suburban.
What it costs: Prices vary by location.
Saturday
Sep 16
25th and Canal
This 3-mile regatta race through Downtown will feature over 900 participants; check out the map for primo viewing locations and course information.
What it costs: Free
Saturday
Sep 16
Bay View
This street festival features food, art, music, and entertainment on five different stages, as well as books and local vendors; it’s also partnered with local business Kompost Kids to make this a zero-waste event.
What it costs: Free
Monday
Sep 18
Get ready for an all-ages psychedelic show, with special guest Mac DeMarco.
What it costs: $42-$52
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Eat fall goodies, buy a pumpkin to carve, and listen to some cover bands at this annual event. If gourds everywhere and apple pie don't get you into the fall spirit, nothing will. Kids can even make scarecrows from used clothing and piles of straw.
What it costs: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
A gathering of all things nerdy, scientific, robotic, and crafty for you to browse and participate in; watch T-shirts get screen printed (and then buy one!), cheer on battling robots, and head to the dark zone in the back for interactive light shows.
What it costs: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
Multiple locations
Historic and interesting buildings that are normally closed to the public open their doors for exploring and tours during this, one of MKE's most unique and beloved events.
What it costs: Free, $10 for some group tours
Saturday
Sep 23
For those of us who treat pets like kids, this is the festival for you. Who doesn't want to see Kitty City, dogs diving off docks, and a pet costume contest?
What it costs: Free
Thursday - Thursday
Sep 28-Oct 12
Head to the movies during the Milwaukee Film Festival
Multiple locations
Our film festival includes screenings, educational sessions, bowling tournaments, and parties with plenty of drinks. A panel on the state of cinema in Milwaukee is a must for film buffs.
What it costs: $66 for a six-pack of tickets
Friday - Sunday
Sep 29-Oct 8
Pere Marquette Park
On weekends, head to the park for German beer, food, activities, and frolicking. The Downtown location always makes this one of the most bustling Oktoberfest celebrations in the city.
What it costs: Free, including free beer on Sept 29 at 5pm
Saturday
Oct 7
Go on a tomato binge at Heat It Up! Bloody Mary and Chili Challenge
Cathedral Square Park
Get unlimited samples of bloody marys and chili from local restaurants -- you'll need to pace yourself for this hours-long event, or risk a dreaded tomato overdose.
What it costs: $30
Saturday
Oct 7
Sure, Milwaukee’s got lots of beer events, but this is the only one focused on ciders: throw back unlimited samples of over 40 ciders, cider cocktails, and small-batch nano brews. And don't worry, the Wisconsin Badger game will be playing.
What it costs: $45-$65
Sunday
Oct 8
Laugh your pants off at Steve Martin and Martin Short
Riverside Theater
It's "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of your Life." You shouldn't pass up a chance to see two Saturday Night Live legends in one place.
What it costs: Tickets start at $175
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 14-15
Multiple locations
Officially qualify for the Boston Marathon, or choose a shorter route; no matter which distance you run, though, you'll pass by MKE landmarks like the Harley-Davidson Museum, Veterans Park, and Art Museum.
What it costs: $30-110, depending on the distance you sign up for
Friday - Saturday
Oct 20-21
Multiple locations
Head to the Third Ward to browse galleries, sip cocktails, and experience art. Museums, organizations, shops, and even distilleries all get in on the action by hosting local artists' work.
What it costs: Free
Friday - Sunday
Oct 20-22
Celebrate Native American culture at the Hunting Moon Pow Wow
Experience three days of traditional singing, drumming, and dancing at this event sponsored by the Forest County Potawatomi, where competitors from around the country will compete for an array of prizes.
What it costs: Free
Sunday
Oct 22
This tour, State of the World, is making up for a previously scheduled tour that was canceled two years ago due to Jackson's pregnancy.
What it costs: $26.95+
Saturday
Oct 28
Embrace your inner skeleton at Dia de los Muertos Milwaukee
Walkers Square Park
Watch the parade, shop, or participate in the 5K run at this eighth annual event. It's one of the most colorful, interesting, and diverse ways to celebrate around Halloween.
What it costs: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 28-29
Get spooky with 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Riverside Theater
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will score the film live as it plays on the big screen. There was a similar concert with E.T. that was a huge success, so expectations are high for this one.
What it costs: $29.50-$55
Sunday
Oct 29
Chow down on wings and vote for your favorite; most of Milwaukee's well-known wing slingers will participate again, including previous champs TomKen's, Spitfire's, and Double B's.
What it costs: $25+
Saturday
Nov 4
Downtown
Support and honor our local veterans as this parade snakes through Downtown, where you’re sure to see plenty of local television news hosts, sports mascots, and color guards.
What it costs: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 4-5
Eat your way through the Journal Sentinel Food & Wine Experience
Celebrity chefs attending this year include Duff Goldman and Shaun O'Neale; you can chat with food vendors, attend chef meet-and-greets, watch cooking demonstrations, and of course, taste plenty of samples.
What it costs: $50+
Tuesday
Nov 7
It's been 30 years since GNR's debut album hit the airwaves, so what better time to celebrate with Slash & co.? Mullet and bandana are optional.
What it costs: $149.50+
Friday
Nov 10
It's called the Rant, White & Blue tour, so you can probably expect some polarizing political viewpoints. Watching someone else get angry has never been so cathartic.
What it costs: $55+
Friday
Nov 17
Riverside Theater
This indie songwriter takes influences like David Bowie and David Byrne, and turns them into experimental pop that's sure to impress (and confuse).
What it costs: $69+
Friday - Monday
Nov 17-Jan 1
Get in the holiday spirit at the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival
Downtown
The festival kicks off with the official Milwaukee Christmas tree lighting at City Hall and fireworks. Once everything is lit, take a ride on the Jingle Bus and see all the displays in style.
What it costs: Free, or $1 for the Jingle Bus
Friday - Sunday
Nov 17-19
Get cultured at the Holiday Folk Fair International
State Fair Park Expo Center
Learn about world cultures through food, art, crafts, music, and good old retail therapy. Besides learning a thing or two, it's a great spot to start your Christmas shopping -- especially for those hard-to-buy-for people.
What it costs: $12
Saturday
Nov 18
There will be giant balloons in cartoon character shapes, vintage cars, floats, and marching bands, plus the Big Guy himself, Santa. It might be a little early, but it'll get you in the holiday spirit.
What it costs: Free
