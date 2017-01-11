Events

10 Things You Must Do in Milwaukee This Winter

Published On 01/13/2016
Lacey Muszynski/Thrillist

Have you started hibernating yet? No? Good, because there's still stuff worth doing in Milwaukee between snow storms. Like Bloody Marys to be drinking and Brewers to be high-fiving. So shovel your car out and get moving to these 10 winter events.

Flickr/eric molina

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15 Fri

Relive your favorite Full House memories with Dave Coulier Cut. It. Out. 

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Riverwest FemFest

Date

Event

Location

Jan 21 Thu

Unleash your girl power at Riverwest FemFest See some bands, buy some art, and support your community. In total Riverwest style, proceeds go to MKE organizations that protect and empower women, including providing all Riverwest bars with date-rape drug-test strips. 

Multiple Riverwest locations

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Show you're not a fair-weather fan at Brewers on Deck Get yourself acquainted with the newest Brewers, because there are a lot of them. Boost their confidence by actually getting an autograph, even if you have no idea who they are. 

Wisconsin Center

Burnhearts

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6 Sat

Clog the streets of Bay View at Mitten Fest Burnheart's annual winter celebration jams as many people as possible into a short stretch of road. Keep warm with barrel-aged Old Fashioneds from "Brandy Land" while jamming to live music. There will also be lots of rare keg tappings, because Burnhearts. 

Burnhearts

Greater Milwaukee Auto Show

Date

Event

Location

Feb 20 Sat

Drool over cars you can't afford at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show Feel free to check out that Lambo while your wife reminds you that you're probably going to end up with another Toyota. Maybe she'll let you take something sporty for a test drive.

Wisconsin Center

Date

Event

Location

Feb 28 Sun

Drink Bloodies for blood disorders at Milwaukee's Best Bloody 2016 Sip your way through Serb Hall deciding which local bar has the best tasting Bloody and the most ridiculous garnish. Then appreciate the fact that the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation has enough of a sense of humor to host a Bloody fundraiser.

American Serb Hall

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Sports Show

Date

Event

Location

Mar 2 Wed

Earn your man card at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show Boats, blaze-orange jackets, guns, trucks, sausages... everything a man needs for up north. You probably won't even be looked at twice if you let off a Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor-style grunt. 

Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 5 Sat

Practice drinking for St. Patrick's Day at the Shamrock Shuffle Choose your bar area -- Brady St, North Ave, Water St, or 3rd St -- throw your kelly-green event T-shirt on and get to bar-hopping. It's the second day of the year to pretend you're Irish in Milwaukee. 

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Mar 11 Fri

Cosplay as Sailor Moon at Anime Milwaukee Finally, an event where no one will think you're nuts when you dress up as your hero, the red Power Ranger. You may even find your true love in the form of Hello Kitty at speed dating. 

Wisconsin Center

Gaelic Storm 

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Party like you're Irish at a Gaelic Storm concert Remember that band in steerage from Titanic where Jack and Rose were dancing on a table? This is that band, just many years, a few members, and some actual lyrics later. This is a rockin' St. Patrick's Day tradition because they love MKE, so show them some love back. Then meet them at the pub afterwards. 

Pabst Theater

