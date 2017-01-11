10 Things You Must Do in Milwaukee This Winter

Have you started hibernating yet? No? Good, because there's still stuff worth doing in Milwaukee between snow storms. Like Bloody Marys to be drinking and Brewers to be high-fiving. So shovel your car out and get moving to these 10 winter events.
Jan 15 Fri
Relive your favorite Full House memories with Dave Coulier Cut. It. Out.
Jan 21 Thu
Unleash your girl power at Riverwest FemFest See some bands, buy some art, and support your community. In total Riverwest style, proceeds go to MKE organizations that protect and empower women, including providing all Riverwest bars with date-rape drug-test strips.
Multiple Riverwest locations
Jan 31 Sun
Show you're not a fair-weather fan at Brewers on Deck Get yourself acquainted with the newest Brewers, because there are a lot of them. Boost their confidence by actually getting an autograph, even if you have no idea who they are.
Feb 6 Sat
Clog the streets of Bay View at Mitten Fest Burnheart's annual winter celebration jams as many people as possible into a short stretch of road. Keep warm with barrel-aged Old Fashioneds from "Brandy Land" while jamming to live music. There will also be lots of rare keg tappings, because Burnhearts.
Feb 20 Sat
Drool over cars you can't afford at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show Feel free to check out that Lambo while your wife reminds you that you're probably going to end up with another Toyota. Maybe she'll let you take something sporty for a test drive.
Feb 28 Sun
Drink Bloodies for blood disorders at Milwaukee's Best Bloody 2016 Sip your way through Serb Hall deciding which local bar has the best tasting Bloody and the most ridiculous garnish. Then appreciate the fact that the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation has enough of a sense of humor to host a Bloody fundraiser.
Mar 2 Wed
Earn your man card at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show Boats, blaze-orange jackets, guns, trucks, sausages... everything a man needs for up north. You probably won't even be looked at twice if you let off a Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor-style grunt.
Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center
Mar 5 Sat
Practice drinking for St. Patrick's Day at the Shamrock Shuffle Choose your bar area -- Brady St, North Ave, Water St, or 3rd St -- throw your kelly-green event T-shirt on and get to bar-hopping. It's the second day of the year to pretend you're Irish in Milwaukee.
Multiple locations
Mar 11 Fri
Cosplay as Sailor Moon at Anime Milwaukee Finally, an event where no one will think you're nuts when you dress up as your hero, the red Power Ranger. You may even find your true love in the form of Hello Kitty at speed dating.
Mar 17 Thu
Party like you're Irish at a Gaelic Storm concert Remember that band in steerage from Titanic where Jack and Rose were dancing on a table? This is that band, just many years, a few members, and some actual lyrics later. This is a rockin' St. Patrick's Day tradition because they love MKE, so show them some love back. Then meet them at the pub afterwards.
Party like you're Irish at a Gaelic Storm concert Pabst Theater Remember that band in steerage from Titanic where Jack and Rose were dancing on a table? This is that band, just many years, a few members, and some actual lyrics later. This is a rockin' St. Patrick's Day tradition because they love MKE, so show them some love back. Then meet them at the pub afterwards.