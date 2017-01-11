Events

11 Things You Must Do in MSP This September

By Published On 08/31/2015 By Published On 08/31/2015
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

We’ve already given you a list of sweet free things to do in the Twin Cities, but now we’re giving you some free advice: you’d better have as much fun as possible before summer’s over and it starts to snow, which is why we’ve rounded up 11 things you’ve gotta do in MSP this September...

Related

related

The Twin Cities’ Best Brunch Spots, According to 11 of MSP’s Top Chefs

related

25 Totally Free Things to Do in the Twin Cities

related

25 Actually Great Twin Cities Dates for Under $25

related

The Twin Cities’ Best Brunch Spots, According to 11 of MSP’s Top Chefs
Andrew W.K.

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

Party… err, one time with Andrew W.K. Catch this party-song virtuoso on a rare solo tour -- like it’s literally just a man and his keyboard -- along with special guest and local favorite, Mark Mallman.

Triple Rock Social Club, West Bank

Party… err, one time with Andrew W.K. Triple Rock Social Club, West Bank Catch this party-song virtuoso on a rare solo tour -- like it’s literally just a man and his keyboard -- along with special guest and local favorite, Mark Mallman.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

Get your geek on at MetaCon Nerd alert! Put on your best cosplay get up and head to the Twin Cities’ premier hybrid convention, which promises to be a collision of all things comics, sci-fi, anime, and gaming. Special guests include voice actors from several of your favorite anime series, top-shelf comic artists, and a variety of musical acts.

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Downtown

Get your geek on at MetaCon Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Downtown Nerd alert! Put on your best cosplay get up and head to the Twin Cities’ premier hybrid convention, which promises to be a collision of all things comics, sci-fi, anime, and gaming. Special guests include voice actors from several of your favorite anime series, top-shelf comic artists, and a variety of musical acts.

Add
Marin Restaurant & Bar

Date

Event

Location

Sep 7 Mon

Array What better way to celebrate Labor Day than a nice, leisurely brunch with all-you-can-drink mimosas? Brunch will run from 10am-3pm with sound-slinger, DJ Shiek, spinning from 11am. Make your reservations for this one ASAP.

Marin Restaurant, Downtown

Array Marin Restaurant, Downtown What better way to celebrate Labor Day than a nice, leisurely brunch with all-you-can-drink mimosas? Brunch will run from 10am-3pm with sound-slinger, DJ Shiek, spinning from 11am. Make your reservations for this one ASAP.

Add
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Thu

Crash the party at Fashionopolis Tickets to MSP Mag’s annual fall fashion fete include seats at the runway show featuring looks from several of the Twin Cities' foremost boutiques, and entrance to the after-party, where local musician and The Voice semifinalist, Kat Perkins, will be performing.

Aria, North Loop

Crash the party at Fashionopolis Aria, North Loop Tickets to MSP Mag’s annual fall fashion fete include seats at the runway show featuring looks from several of the Twin Cities' foremost boutiques, and entrance to the after-party, where local musician and The Voice semifinalist, Kat Perkins, will be performing.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Get your Greek on at Greek Fest Experience a weekend filled with incredible Greek food, music, and culture without having to book an incredibly expensive flight.

St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, South Minneapolis

Get your Greek on at Greek Fest St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, South Minneapolis Experience a weekend filled with incredible Greek food, music, and culture without having to book an incredibly expensive flight.

Add
American Swedish Institute

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Drink some cocktails in a castle What’s better than a few cocktails? A few cocktails in a castle… err, the gorgeous and historic Turnblad Mansion, where they’ll have lots of food, cocktails, live music, and all kinds of other festivities to help wind the summer down.

Turnblad Mansion, Phillips

Drink some cocktails in a castle Turnblad Mansion, Phillips What’s better than a few cocktails? A few cocktails in a castle… err, the gorgeous and historic Turnblad Mansion, where they’ll have lots of food, cocktails, live music, and all kinds of other festivities to help wind the summer down.

Add

related

25 Totally Free Things to Do in the Twin Cities
Bacon and Beer Classic

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Don’t miss the Beer & Bacon Classic Look, if a shton of craft beer isn’t enough for you… then you’re in luck ‘cause there will also be local restaurants sharing their best bacon dishes at what might just be the best event ever.

Target Field, North Loop

Don’t miss the Beer & Bacon Classic Target Field, North Loop Look, if a shton of craft beer isn’t enough for you… then you’re in luck ‘cause there will also be local restaurants sharing their best bacon dishes at what might just be the best event ever.

Add
Birchwood Cafe

Date

Event

Location

Sep 13 Sun

Celebrate Birchwood Café’s 20th Birthday Bash Everyone’s favorite neighborhood café is turning 20 (!), so help it celebrate the start of its third decade with food, drinks, and live music courtesy of 89.3 The Current and the Electric Fetus!

Birchwood Cafe, Seward

Celebrate Birchwood Café’s 20th Birthday Bash Birchwood Cafe, Seward Everyone’s favorite neighborhood café is turning 20 (!), so help it celebrate the start of its third decade with food, drinks, and live music courtesy of 89.3 The Current and the Electric Fetus!

Add
Saint Paul Oktoberfest

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18-19

Drink up at the 15th Annual St. Paul Oktoberfest Dust off your lederhosen and your giant beer stein and get ready for the fall beer season at St. Paul’s 15th annual Oktoberfest celebration, where there will be drinking, dancing, more drinking, more dancing, and hopefully some sausage. And then more drinking.

Rice Park

Drink up at the 15th Annual St. Paul Oktoberfest Rice Park Dust off your lederhosen and your giant beer stein and get ready for the fall beer season at St. Paul’s 15th annual Oktoberfest celebration, where there will be drinking, dancing, more drinking, more dancing, and hopefully some sausage. And then more drinking.

Add
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Say goodbye to a Cruel Summer This Transmission-style party was supposed to go down in August, but then the roof collapsed at First Avenue, so you had to wait until now to hear DJ Jake Rudh… um, tear the roof off the place.

First Avenue Main Room, Downtown

Say goodbye to a Cruel Summer First Avenue Main Room, Downtown This Transmission-style party was supposed to go down in August, but then the roof collapsed at First Avenue, so you had to wait until now to hear DJ Jake Rudh… um, tear the roof off the place.

Add

related

25 Actually Great Twin Cities Dates for Under $25
Keane Amdahl/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Attack Ramen Attack 2015 Zen Box Izakaya’s annual Ramen throwdown at the Mill City Museum includes top Twin Cities chefs Jake Riebel, Jorge Guzman, Thomas Boemer, and Spoon & Stable’s pastry queen, Diane Yang. In addition to all of the local talent, we’ll also be treated to some out of town guests, including this year’s James Beard Best Chef Midwest, Justin Carlisle; ramen burger inventor, Chef Keizo Shimamoto; and Kenshiro Uki of the legendary Sun Noodle Factory.

Mill City Museum, Downtown

Attack Ramen Attack 2015 Mill City Museum, Downtown Zen Box Izakaya’s annual Ramen throwdown at the Mill City Museum includes top Twin Cities chefs Jake Riebel, Jorge Guzman, Thomas Boemer, and Spoon & Stable’s pastry queen, Diane Yang. In addition to all of the local talent, we’ll also be treated to some out of town guests, including this year’s James Beard Best Chef Midwest, Justin Carlisle; ramen burger inventor, Chef Keizo Shimamoto; and Kenshiro Uki of the legendary Sun Noodle Factory.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like