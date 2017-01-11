11 Things You Must Do in MSP This September

Fri

Get your geek on at MetaCon Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Downtown Nerd alert! Put on your best cosplay get up and head to the Twin Cities’ premier hybrid convention, which promises to be a collision of all things comics, sci-fi, anime, and gaming. Special guests include voice actors from several of your favorite anime series, top-shelf comic artists, and a variety of musical acts.