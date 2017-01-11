11 Things You Must Do in MSP This September

We’ve already given you a list of sweet free things to do in the Twin Cities, but now we’re giving you some free advice: you’d better have as much fun as possible before summer’s over and it starts to snow, which is why we’ve rounded up 11 things you’ve gotta do in MSP this September...
Sep 3 Thu
Party… err, one time with Andrew W.K. Catch this party-song virtuoso on a rare solo tour -- like it’s literally just a man and his keyboard -- along with special guest and local favorite, Mark Mallman.
Triple Rock Social Club, West Bank
Sep 4 Fri
Get your geek on at MetaCon Nerd alert! Put on your best cosplay get up and head to the Twin Cities’ premier hybrid convention, which promises to be a collision of all things comics, sci-fi, anime, and gaming. Special guests include voice actors from several of your favorite anime series, top-shelf comic artists, and a variety of musical acts.
Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Downtown
Sep 7 Mon
Array What better way to celebrate Labor Day than a nice, leisurely brunch with all-you-can-drink mimosas? Brunch will run from 10am-3pm with sound-slinger, DJ Shiek, spinning from 11am. Make your reservations for this one ASAP.
Marin Restaurant, Downtown
Sep 10 Thu
Crash the party at Fashionopolis Tickets to MSP Mag’s annual fall fashion fete include seats at the runway show featuring looks from several of the Twin Cities' foremost boutiques, and entrance to the after-party, where local musician and The Voice semifinalist, Kat Perkins, will be performing.
Aria, North Loop
Sep 11 Fri
Get your Greek on at Greek Fest Experience a weekend filled with incredible Greek food, music, and culture without having to book an incredibly expensive flight.
St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, South Minneapolis
Sep 11 Fri
Drink some cocktails in a castle What’s better than a few cocktails? A few cocktails in a castle… err, the gorgeous and historic Turnblad Mansion, where they’ll have lots of food, cocktails, live music, and all kinds of other festivities to help wind the summer down.
Turnblad Mansion, Phillips
Sep 12 Sat
Don’t miss the Beer & Bacon Classic Look, if a shton of craft beer isn’t enough for you… then you’re in luck ‘cause there will also be local restaurants sharing their best bacon dishes at what might just be the best event ever.
Target Field, North Loop
Sep 13 Sun
Celebrate Birchwood Café’s 20th Birthday Bash Everyone’s favorite neighborhood café is turning 20 (!), so help it celebrate the start of its third decade with food, drinks, and live music courtesy of 89.3 The Current and the Electric Fetus!
Birchwood Cafe, Seward
Sep 18-19
Drink up at the 15th Annual St. Paul Oktoberfest Dust off your lederhosen and your giant beer stein and get ready for the fall beer season at St. Paul’s 15th annual Oktoberfest celebration, where there will be drinking, dancing, more drinking, more dancing, and hopefully some sausage. And then more drinking.
Rice Park
Sep 19 Sat
Say goodbye to a Cruel Summer This Transmission-style party was supposed to go down in August, but then the roof collapsed at First Avenue, so you had to wait until now to hear DJ Jake Rudh… um, tear the roof off the place.
First Avenue Main Room, Downtown
Sep 27 Sun
Attack Ramen Attack 2015 Zen Box Izakaya’s annual Ramen throwdown at the Mill City Museum includes top Twin Cities chefs Jake Riebel, Jorge Guzman, Thomas Boemer, and Spoon & Stable’s pastry queen, Diane Yang. In addition to all of the local talent, we’ll also be treated to some out of town guests, including this year’s James Beard Best Chef Midwest, Justin Carlisle; ramen burger inventor, Chef Keizo Shimamoto; and Kenshiro Uki of the legendary Sun Noodle Factory.
Mill City Museum, Downtown
