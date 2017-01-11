Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop. The cooler weather is coming in to give us a little reprieve from the oppressive summer heat and while beach season might be on its way out, we’ve got a laundry list of ways you can still enjoy the last of the warm weather -- before winter swoops in and plays its icy hand.
Events
Everything You Must Do in the Twin Cities This Fall
September
Thursday
Sep 8
Xcel Energy Center
Remember back in 1999 when Blink-182 was utterly inescapable? Well, they’re back, and this time they’re bringing Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba along for the ride (in lieu of longtime Blink singer Tom DeLonge). Bust out your old Chuck Taylors and get ready for a bounce fest of epic proportions.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 9-11
Carag
As the weather cools, it’s hard not to want to head to the Mediterranean. While that might not be possible for most of us, you can at least enjoy three full days of delicious Greek food, live music, and Greek-themed entertainment at Taste of Greece.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 9-Oct 30
Shakopee
This year, the Sever's Fall Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary. In honor of this, there will be a variety of fun activities going on from September through the end of October -- but we know that it’s really all about that big corn maze.
Sunday
Sep 11
Bryant-Lake Bowl
In Adam Green’s Aladdin, your favorite fairytale hero is portrayed as an out-of-work indie rock singer living in a video game world run by a technological and sexual deviant. The show stars Macaulay Culkin, Zoe Kravitz, Alia Shawkat, Natasha Lyonne, Devendra Banhart, and Har Mar Superstar. Yeah, you’re not going to want to miss this.
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 15-Oct 15
Anywhere
Don’t pretend that you don’t like seeing the fall colors -- use this handy fall colors guide from the Department of Natural Resources to get the most bang for your colorful buck. The guide updates throughout the season and lets you know where the colors are showing the best, and it’s a great excuse for a nice little day trip.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 16-18
Rice Park
One of the best things about the fall is that it’s beer celebrating season. As always, St. Paul is celebrating its German heritage with lots of local beer, food from Black Forest Inn, and live music and local craft brewers Schell’s, Tin Whisker’s, and Paulaner will all compete for Best Oktoberfest Beer.
Saturday
Sep 17
Canterbury Park
The Twin Cities' biggest American roots festival recently announced a change in locations for this year's event. Due to delayed construction at Canterbury Park, the show will now take place at Minneapolis’ Hall Island, right along the banks of the beautiful Mississippi River, where you can see bands like Trampled by Turtles, Andrew Bird, Jake Bugg, and the Cactus Blossoms. The annual festival will feature 17 bands on three stages, plus horse racing.
Thursday
Sep 22
Aria
You’ve got to dress up fancy sometime, so why not bust out your finest black tie attire for the Twin Cities fashion event, Fashionopolis. The area’s prettiest people will strut down the runway in the latest threads while fashion fans ogle what’s in store for next season. Afterwards, stick around for the luxurious after party where you can hobnob with all of TC’s premier fashionistas.
Saturday
Sep 24
The folks behind Dixie’s on Grand, Saji-Ya, and Emmett’s Public House are throwing a block party of multi-cultural proportions! Prepare yourself for some live-action sumo wrestling, giant beer pong, a mechanical bull, and karaoke.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 30-Oct 2
Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Advertised as “not your grandma’s garage sale,” this event features vendors from all across the great state of Minnesota peddling their amazing wares. Wander the new West End Market at the State Fairgrounds and sip on beer from Bent Paddle Brewery while perusing goods from local vendors like Forage Modern Workshop and Fjall Raven.
Friday - Monday
Sep 30-Oct 31
Get horrified at The Haunted Basement
The Soap Factory
This year everybody’s favorite haunted basement turns 10, so you know they’ll be upping their game when it comes to scaring the smile straight off your face. This year the basement will feature a twisted view of real-life horrors, themed “a day in the life of a typical tortured soul.”
October
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-16
Afton Apple Orchard
Everybody loves picking apples, so head to just outside the Cities and make a day of picking your favorite fall fruits through the end of October. You can also celebrate during the annual Apple Festival, held on weekends from Oct 1st-16th.
Saturday
Oct 1
Bauhaus Brew Labs
The Bauhaus folks are getting ready for their third annual Oktoberfest celebration, which will feature multiple beer tents, delicious meats from Gerhard’s Brats, Bavarian pretzels from Aki’s BreadHaus, and a full load of excellent local bands.
Saturday - Monday
Oct 1-3
Watch The Animals
Dakota Jazz Club
If you’re a fan ‘60s rock, these are some shows that aren't worth missing. Check out the legendary singer Eric Burdon as he reunites with his band to perform classic mega-hits like “House of the Rising Sun," “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood," and “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.”
Saturday
Oct 15
Downtown Minneapolis
It’s the world’s biggest gathering of drunken zombies, so bust out your buckets of fake blood and latex scars to join 30,000 other members of the living dead for a night full of unholy debauchery. With 12 different venues and stages for you and your undead friends to explore you’ll be able to see the likes (or eat the brains) of Smash Mouth, Andrew W.K., and Ja Rule.
Monday
Oct 24
Target Center
WWE’s Monday Night Raw is coming to town this fall with a lineup of heroes and villains who are ready to pound each other into submission all for your personal enjoyment.
November
Wednesday
Nov 2
Stem Wine Bar & Eatery
Have you ever wanted to know what all the wine nerds are talking about? Are you looking to impress someone by increasing your wino vernacular? If so, check out this event featuring Mpls. St. Paul Magazine’s Bill Coy, who will help educate you about the wonderful world of wine.
Tuesday
Nov 8
Presidential Election 2016
Look, no matter who you’re voting for, this year is clearly a big election. It’s time to get out there and participate in that thing you’ve been aggressively spamming your family and friends on social media about for the last year or so. Please, make a difference and check out your local polling place.
