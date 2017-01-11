Here's Every Outdoor Summer Movie Screening You Need to Attend in the Twin Cities

Kicking back at home with a movie usually leads to a good night. But let’s be real: it’s (almost) summer. Don’t you want to get outside, grill some burgers, and maybe play a quick pickup game (or just watch other people play while you enjoy a few)? There’s plenty of outdoor movie screenings going on around the Twin Cities this season. When you’re not busy with the concerts or other summer happenings we've already covered, dedicate a few hours to one of these showings.
June
Jun 7 Tue
Finding Nemo Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jun 9 Thu
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes On-site bathrooms, a picnic area, and a musical playground for the kids.
Jackson Square Park
Jun 11 Sat
Big Hero 6 Grills, a horseshoe pit, and a volleyball court.
Waite Park
Jun 13 Mon
Goosebumps Lots of surrounding pine trees, a picnic area, walking paths, and a wading pool.
Keewaydin Park
Jun 14 Tue
Casablanca Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jun 15 Wed
Jurassic World Seven acres of park filled with baseball diamonds, basketball courts, picnic areas, a skate park, and plenty of seating space.
Bottineau Park
Jun 16 Thu
The Martian Beautiful walking paths, lots of roses and wildflowers, a wading pool, and on-site restrooms.
Sibley State Park
Jun 17 Fri
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jun 18 Sat
The Martian Nice biking paths, a playground, a wading pool, and onsite bathrooms.
Lynnhurst Park
Jun 20 Mon
Glory Road One of the Twin Cities' oldest parks, Franklin Steele features a playground, a wading pool, and on-site grills.
Franklin Steele Park
Jun 21 Tue
Comme un lion Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jun 22 Wed
Adventures of Tintin Wandering paths, prairie land, and on-site bathrooms.
McRae Park
Jun 23 Thu
Goosebumps This park is known for its giant 35ft rock sculpture, but it also has a skate park, a wading pool, and a public bike pump just in case you score a flat on your ride in.
Brackett Field Park
Jun 24 Fri
Jurassic World Picnic areas with grills, a playground, a wading pool, and on-site bathrooms. Spanish subtitles, English audio.
Phelps Park
Jun 24 Fri
The Mighty Ducks This rec center sports an indoor gym and craft room along with a playground, a baseball field, and a basketball half-court.
Linwood Rec Center
Jun 25 Sat
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial A bocce ball court, picnic areas, and grills.
Beltrami Park
Jun 27 Mon
Mr. Holmes This place has its own skate park, playground, and picnic areas complete with grills.
Elliot Park
Jun 28 Tue
Minions This quaint St. Paul park has its own basketball half-court, benches, a picnic area, a playground, and even tennis courts.
Mattocks Park
Jun 30 Thu
The Martian Biking paths, a football field, on-site grills, and restrooms for the win.
Farview Park
July
Jul 1 Fri
The Princess Bride It's right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jul 2 Sat
Minions Multiple beaches, biking paths, fishing piers, grills, and a pickleball court round out the features at this South Minneapolis park.
Lake Nokomis Park
Jul 5 Tue
La belle vie Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jul 9 Sat
Diary of a Wimpy Kid A playground, a picnic area, a wading pool, and bathrooms.
Whittier Park
Jul 12 Tue
Young Frankenstein Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jul 13 Wed
Raiders of the Lost Ark A picnic area, a playground, and a volleyball court. Spanish subtitles, English audio.
Corcoran Park
Jul 14 Thu
Back to the Future Beautiful greenway space with onsite bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.
Victory Memorial Drive
Jul 15 Fri
Jurassic Park Part of the annual St. Paul summer festival that features a variety of food and drink options along with a host of other community events, including a picnic with burgers from The Nook for just $10.
Highland Fest
Jul 16 Sat
The Martian Beautiful greenway space with onsite bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.
Victory Park
Jul 18 Mon
Inside Out A beautiful park with a host of different playing fields, a playground, and a wading pool.
Pershing Park
Jul 19 Tue
He Named Me Malala Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jul 20 Wed
The Mighty Ducks A beautiful park right off Lake of the Isles complete with its own picnic areas and grills.
Kenwood Park
Jul 21 Thu
We Bought a Zoo A skate park, picnic area, grills, and a wading pool.
Morris Park
Jul 22 Fri
Monsters, Inc. A baseball diamond, a playground, on-site bathrooms, and drinking fountains.
Stewart Park
Jul 23 Sat
The Sandlot Picnic areas, public art, a wading pool, and a broomball rink.
Van Cleve Park
Jul 25 Mon
Inside Out Picnic areas, grills, biking paths, and a broomball rink.
Matthews Park
Jul 26 Tue
Big Hero 6 A craft room, a game room, a playground, and picnic tables.
Hayden Heights Rec Center
Jul 27 Wed
The Goonies A variety of fields that include a broomball rink, picnic areas (with grills), and a playground.
Windom Park (NE)
Jul 28 Thu
Inside Out Multiple beaches, food and drinks available from Tin Fish, a playground, and walking and biking paths.
West Calhoun Neighborhood
Jul 28 Thu
Good Dinosaur A craft room, a game room, a gym, and a playground.
Edgcumbe Rec Center
Jul 29 Fri
Zookeeper This St. Paul rec center has an indoor gym along with a variety of playing fields and an outdoor playground.
Northwest Como Rec Center
Aug 2 Tue
Pitch Perfect 2 Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Aug 2 Tue
Good Dinosaur Two (count 'em, two!) indoor gyms, a craft room, a playground, and bike racks.
McDonough Rec Center
August
Aug 4 Thu
The Goonies A nice view of Powderhorn Lake along with a fishing pier, grills, and all kinds of other on-site goodies.
Powderhorn Park
Aug 4 Thu
Open Season: Scared Silly Multiple horseshoe pits, softball fields, and tennis courts along with an on-site playground and picnic area.
Homecroft
Aug 5 Fri
Heavyweights Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Aug 5 Fri
Heavyweights Featuring picnic tables, a playground, a skate park, and its very own batting cage.
Merriam Park Rec Center
Aug 6 Sat
The Martian Check out the beautiful garden, the walking path, and the pickleball court.
Lyndale Farmstead Park
Aug 8 Mon
Where the Wild Things Are This park has its own public art display, picnic area, and drinking fountain.
Armatage Park
Aug 10 Wed
Inside Out An indoor craft room and gym along with outdoor playing fields and multiple playgrounds.
Groveland Rec Center
Aug 11 Thu
Jurassic World Beautiful greenway space with on-site bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.
Victory Memorial Drive
Aug 12 Fri
Troop Beverly Hills Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Aug 12 Fri
Inside Out An indoor game room and gym along with outdoor horseshoe pits and a playground.
Langford Rec Center
Aug 13 Sat
Akeelah and the Bee Tree-lined walking paths, an open green space, and on-site restrooms.
Sumner Field Park
Aug 15 Mon
Ferris Bueller's Day Off An on-site rec center, a basketball court, a garden, picnic areas with grills, and a public bike pump.
Luxton Park
Aug 17 Wed
Inside Out Play a quick pre-movie pickup game on the basketball court and check out the public art displays.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Park
Aug 18 Thu
Jurassic World This park has its own amphitheater, playground, and wading pool.
Bryant Square Park
Aug 19 Fri
Moonrise Kingdom Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Aug 20 Sat
Fear No Fruit Check out the beautiful gardens and walking paths before the movie.
JD Rivers’ Children’s Garden
Aug 23 Tue
The Hunger Games Features include a 50-meter, eight-lane lap pool; a large two-story water slide; and various pool toys available for rent.
Highland Park Pool House
Aug 24 Wed
Annie (2014) Picnic areas, grills, and a nice wading pool.
Kenny Park
Aug 25 Thu
Furious 7 Take in some pre-movie tennis. Then use the grills to prep all of your food (and pack on the calories you just burned off).
Central Gym Park
Aug 26 Fri
The Parent Trap (1961) Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Aug 26 Fri
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water An indoor craft room, multiple indoor gyms, an outdoor bocce ball court, horseshoe pits, and two playgrounds.
Battle Creek Rec Center
