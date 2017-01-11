Events

Here's Every Outdoor Summer Movie Screening You Need to Attend in the Twin Cities

By Published On 06/01/2016 By Published On 06/01/2016
movies in the park minneapolis
Flickr/Marcus Metropolis (edited)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

Kicking back at home with a movie usually leads to a good night. But let’s be real: it’s (almost) summer. Don’t you want to get outside, grill some burgers, and maybe play a quick pickup game (or just watch other people play while you enjoy a few)? There’s plenty of outdoor movie screenings going on around the Twin Cities this season. When you’re not busy with the concerts or other summer happenings we've already covered, dedicate a few hours to one of these showings.

Related

related

Every Single Thing to Do in the Twin Cities to Get the Most Out of Your Summer

related

38 Things to Do in the Twin Cities for Under $10

related

The Best Places to See Stand-Up in the Twin Cities, Ranked by a Comedian

related

Every Single Thing to Do in the Twin Cities to Get the Most Out of Your Summer
Up movie Pixar Animation Studios
Up! | Pixar Animation Studios

June

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Mon

Spectre On-site restrooms, a wading pool, and plenty of grass for sitting.

Peavey Park

Spectre Peavey Park On-site restrooms, a wading pool, and plenty of grass for sitting.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Finding Nemo Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Finding Nemo Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes On-site bathrooms, a picnic area, and a musical playground for the kids.

Jackson Square Park

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Jackson Square Park On-site bathrooms, a picnic area, and a musical playground for the kids.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Up A beautiful greenway space with on-site bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Victory Memorial Drive

Up Victory Memorial Drive A beautiful greenway space with on-site bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Frozen A playground, bathrooms, and even a drinking fountain.

Fuller Park

Frozen Fuller Park A playground, bathrooms, and even a drinking fountain.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Big Hero 6 Grills, a horseshoe pit, and a volleyball court.

Waite Park

Big Hero 6 Waite Park Grills, a horseshoe pit, and a volleyball court.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Mon

Goosebumps Lots of surrounding pine trees, a picnic area, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Keewaydin Park

Goosebumps Keewaydin Park Lots of surrounding pine trees, a picnic area, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

Casablanca Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Casablanca Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Jurassic World Seven acres of park filled with baseball diamonds, basketball courts, picnic areas, a skate park, and plenty of seating space.

Bottineau Park

Jurassic World Bottineau Park Seven acres of park filled with baseball diamonds, basketball courts, picnic areas, a skate park, and plenty of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

The Martian Beautiful walking paths, lots of roses and wildflowers, a wading pool, and on-site restrooms.

Sibley State Park

The Martian Sibley State Park Beautiful walking paths, lots of roses and wildflowers, a wading pool, and on-site restrooms.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lake Harriet Bandshell Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

The Martian Nice biking paths, a playground, a wading pool, and onsite bathrooms.

Lynnhurst Park

The Martian Lynnhurst Park Nice biking paths, a playground, a wading pool, and onsite bathrooms.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

Glory Road One of the Twin Cities' oldest parks, Franklin Steele features a playground, a wading pool, and on-site grills.

Franklin Steele Park

Glory Road Franklin Steele Park One of the Twin Cities' oldest parks, Franklin Steele features a playground, a wading pool, and on-site grills.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Comme un lion Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Comme un lion Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Adventures of Tintin Wandering paths, prairie land, and on-site bathrooms.

McRae Park

Adventures of Tintin McRae Park Wandering paths, prairie land, and on-site bathrooms.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Goosebumps This park is known for its giant 35ft rock sculpture, but it also has a skate park, a wading pool, and a public bike pump just in case you score a flat on your ride in.

Brackett Field Park

Goosebumps Brackett Field Park This park is known for its giant 35ft rock sculpture, but it also has a skate park, a wading pool, and a public bike pump just in case you score a flat on your ride in.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Jurassic World Picnic areas with grills, a playground, a wading pool, and on-site bathrooms. Spanish subtitles, English audio.

Phelps Park

Jurassic World Phelps Park Picnic areas with grills, a playground, a wading pool, and on-site bathrooms. Spanish subtitles, English audio.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

The Mighty Ducks This rec center sports an indoor gym and craft room along with a playground, a baseball field, and a basketball half-court.

Linwood Rec Center

The Mighty Ducks Linwood Rec Center This rec center sports an indoor gym and craft room along with a playground, a baseball field, and a basketball half-court.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial A bocce ball court, picnic areas, and grills.

Beltrami Park

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Beltrami Park A bocce ball court, picnic areas, and grills.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

Mr. Holmes This place has its own skate park, playground, and picnic areas complete with grills.

Elliot Park

Mr. Holmes Elliot Park This place has its own skate park, playground, and picnic areas complete with grills.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Top Gun Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Top Gun Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Minions This quaint St. Paul park has its own basketball half-court, benches, a picnic area, a playground, and even tennis courts.

Mattocks Park

Minions Mattocks Park This quaint St. Paul park has its own basketball half-court, benches, a picnic area, a playground, and even tennis courts.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Pixels This park has a playground, and also some grass (for sitting).

Windom South Park

Pixels Windom South Park This park has a playground, and also some grass (for sitting).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

The Martian Biking paths, a football field, on-site grills, and restrooms for the win.

Farview Park

The Martian Farview Park Biking paths, a football field, on-site grills, and restrooms for the win.

Add
42 Legendary Pictures
42 | Legendary Pictures

July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

The Princess Bride It's right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Princess Bride Lake Harriet Bandshell It's right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Minions Multiple beaches, biking paths, fishing piers, grills, and a pickleball court round out the features at this South Minneapolis park.

Lake Nokomis Park

Minions Lake Nokomis Park Multiple beaches, biking paths, fishing piers, grills, and a pickleball court round out the features at this South Minneapolis park.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

La belle vie Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

La belle vie Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Pixels Multiple playing fields for a variety of sports, picnic areas, and a wading pool.

Hiawatha School Park

Pixels Hiawatha School Park Multiple playing fields for a variety of sports, picnic areas, and a wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Furious 7 Basketball court, playground, picnic areas, grills, and a drinking fountain.

Cedar Field Park

Furious 7 Cedar Field Park Basketball court, playground, picnic areas, grills, and a drinking fountain.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Pan This St. Paul rec center has several indoor gyms, a craft room, and picnic areas.

North Dale Rec Center

Pan North Dale Rec Center This St. Paul rec center has several indoor gyms, a craft room, and picnic areas.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Diary of a Wimpy Kid A playground, a picnic area, a wading pool, and bathrooms.

Whittier Park

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Whittier Park A playground, a picnic area, a wading pool, and bathrooms.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

42 This park has a beautiful decorative fountain, picnic areas, and bike paths.

North Commons Park

42 North Commons Park This park has a beautiful decorative fountain, picnic areas, and bike paths.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

Young Frankenstein Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Young Frankenstein Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Raiders of the Lost Ark A picnic area, a playground, and a volleyball court. Spanish subtitles, English audio.

Corcoran Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark Corcoran Park A picnic area, a playground, and a volleyball court. Spanish subtitles, English audio.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Back to the Future Beautiful greenway space with onsite bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Victory Memorial Drive

Back to the Future Victory Memorial Drive Beautiful greenway space with onsite bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Enchanted Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Enchanted Lake Harriet Bandshell Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Jurassic Park Part of the annual St. Paul summer festival that features a variety of food and drink options along with a host of other community events, including a picnic with burgers from The Nook for just $10.

Highland Fest

Jurassic Park Highland Fest Part of the annual St. Paul summer festival that features a variety of food and drink options along with a host of other community events, including a picnic with burgers from The Nook for just $10.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

The Martian Beautiful greenway space with onsite bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Victory Park

The Martian Victory Park Beautiful greenway space with onsite bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Mon

Inside Out A beautiful park with a host of different playing fields, a playground, and a wading pool.

Pershing Park

Inside Out Pershing Park A beautiful park with a host of different playing fields, a playground, and a wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Tue

He Named Me Malala Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

He Named Me Malala Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

The Mighty Ducks A beautiful park right off Lake of the Isles complete with its own picnic areas and grills.

Kenwood Park

The Mighty Ducks Kenwood Park A beautiful park right off Lake of the Isles complete with its own picnic areas and grills.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

We Bought a Zoo A skate park, picnic area, grills, and a wading pool.

Morris Park

We Bought a Zoo Morris Park A skate park, picnic area, grills, and a wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Monsters, Inc. A baseball diamond, a playground, on-site bathrooms, and drinking fountains.

Stewart Park

Monsters, Inc. Stewart Park A baseball diamond, a playground, on-site bathrooms, and drinking fountains.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Goonies A craft room, a dance studio, a gym, and an outdoor playground.

MLK Rec Center

Goonies MLK Rec Center A craft room, a dance studio, a gym, and an outdoor playground.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

The Sandlot Picnic areas, public art, a wading pool, and a broomball rink.

Van Cleve Park

The Sandlot Van Cleve Park Picnic areas, public art, a wading pool, and a broomball rink.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Inside Out Picnic areas, grills, biking paths, and a broomball rink.

Matthews Park

Inside Out Matthews Park Picnic areas, grills, biking paths, and a broomball rink.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Big Hero 6 A craft room, a game room, a playground, and picnic tables.

Hayden Heights Rec Center

Big Hero 6 Hayden Heights Rec Center A craft room, a game room, a playground, and picnic tables.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

The Goonies A variety of fields that include a broomball rink, picnic areas (with grills), and a playground.

Windom Park (NE)

The Goonies Windom Park (NE) A variety of fields that include a broomball rink, picnic areas (with grills), and a playground.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

Inside Out Multiple beaches, food and drinks available from Tin Fish, a playground, and walking and biking paths.

West Calhoun Neighborhood

Inside Out West Calhoun Neighborhood Multiple beaches, food and drinks available from Tin Fish, a playground, and walking and biking paths.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

Good Dinosaur A craft room, a game room, a gym, and a playground.

Edgcumbe Rec Center

Good Dinosaur Edgcumbe Rec Center A craft room, a game room, a gym, and a playground.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Rio 2 Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Rio 2 Lake Harriet Bandshell Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Zookeeper This St. Paul rec center has an indoor gym along with a variety of playing fields and an outdoor playground.

Northwest Como Rec Center

Zookeeper Northwest Como Rec Center This St. Paul rec center has an indoor gym along with a variety of playing fields and an outdoor playground.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

Frozen Basketball and volleyball courts, a horseshoe pit, picnic areas, and a playground.

Dickman Park

Frozen Dickman Park Basketball and volleyball courts, a horseshoe pit, picnic areas, and a playground.

Add
Where the Wild Things Are
Where the Wild Things Are | Legendary Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Mon

Up A beautiful park complete with its own wading pool, playground, and onsite grills.

Linden Hills Park

Up Linden Hills Park A beautiful park complete with its own wading pool, playground, and onsite grills.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Pitch Perfect 2 Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Pitch Perfect 2 Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Good Dinosaur Two (count 'em, two!) indoor gyms, a craft room, a playground, and bike racks.

McDonough Rec Center

Good Dinosaur McDonough Rec Center Two (count 'em, two!) indoor gyms, a craft room, a playground, and bike racks.

Add

August

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Minions Lots of playing fields for some pre-movie sports along with picnic areas, a wading pool, and a public bike pump.

Pearl Park

Minions Pearl Park Lots of playing fields for some pre-movie sports along with picnic areas, a wading pool, and a public bike pump.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

The Goonies A nice view of Powderhorn Lake along with a fishing pier, grills, and all kinds of other on-site goodies.

Powderhorn Park

The Goonies Powderhorn Park A nice view of Powderhorn Lake along with a fishing pier, grills, and all kinds of other on-site goodies.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Open Season: Scared Silly Multiple horseshoe pits, softball fields, and tennis courts along with an on-site playground and picnic area.

Homecroft

Open Season: Scared Silly Homecroft Multiple horseshoe pits, softball fields, and tennis courts along with an on-site playground and picnic area.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Heavyweights Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Heavyweights Lake Harriet Bandshell Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Heavyweights Featuring picnic tables, a playground, a skate park, and its very own batting cage.

Merriam Park Rec Center

Heavyweights Merriam Park Rec Center Featuring picnic tables, a playground, a skate park, and its very own batting cage.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

The Martian Check out the beautiful garden, the walking path, and the pickleball court.

Lyndale Farmstead Park

The Martian Lyndale Farmstead Park Check out the beautiful garden, the walking path, and the pickleball court.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Mon

Where the Wild Things Are This park has its own public art display, picnic area, and drinking fountain.

Armatage Park

Where the Wild Things Are Armatage Park This park has its own public art display, picnic area, and drinking fountain.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Tue

Jaws Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jaws Father Hennepin Bluff Park Nice walking paths and lots of seating space.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

Rocky A broomball rink, a picnic area, soccer fields, and a drinking fountain.

Logan Park

Rocky Logan Park A broomball rink, a picnic area, soccer fields, and a drinking fountain.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

Inside Out An indoor craft room and gym along with outdoor playing fields and multiple playgrounds.

Groveland Rec Center

Inside Out Groveland Rec Center An indoor craft room and gym along with outdoor playing fields and multiple playgrounds.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Jurassic World Beautiful greenway space with on-site bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Victory Memorial Drive

Jurassic World Victory Memorial Drive Beautiful greenway space with on-site bathrooms, walking paths, and a wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Troop Beverly Hills Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Troop Beverly Hills Lake Harriet Bandshell Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Inside Out An indoor game room and gym along with outdoor horseshoe pits and a playground.

Langford Rec Center

Inside Out Langford Rec Center An indoor game room and gym along with outdoor horseshoe pits and a playground.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Akeelah and the Bee Tree-lined walking paths, an open green space, and on-site restrooms.

Sumner Field Park

Akeelah and the Bee Sumner Field Park Tree-lined walking paths, an open green space, and on-site restrooms.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Mon

Ferris Bueller's Day Off An on-site rec center, a basketball court, a garden, picnic areas with grills, and a public bike pump.

Luxton Park

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Luxton Park An on-site rec center, a basketball court, a garden, picnic areas with grills, and a public bike pump.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

Inside Out Play a quick pre-movie pickup game on the basketball court and check out the public art displays.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Park

Inside Out Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Park Play a quick pre-movie pickup game on the basketball court and check out the public art displays.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Jurassic World This park has its own amphitheater, playground, and wading pool.

Bryant Square Park

Jurassic World Bryant Square Park This park has its own amphitheater, playground, and wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

Moonrise Kingdom Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Moonrise Kingdom Lake Harriet Bandshell Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

Fear No Fruit Check out the beautiful gardens and walking paths before the movie.

JD Rivers’ Children’s Garden

Fear No Fruit JD Rivers’ Children’s Garden Check out the beautiful gardens and walking paths before the movie.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Mon

Minions A basketball court, a playground, and restrooms.

Painter Park

Minions Painter Park A basketball court, a playground, and restrooms.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Tue

The Hunger Games Features include a 50-meter, eight-lane lap pool; a large two-story water slide; and various pool toys available for rent.

Highland Park Pool House

The Hunger Games Highland Park Pool House Features include a 50-meter, eight-lane lap pool; a large two-story water slide; and various pool toys available for rent.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Wed

Annie (2014) Picnic areas, grills, and a nice wading pool.

Kenny Park

Annie (2014) Kenny Park Picnic areas, grills, and a nice wading pool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Furious 7 Take in some pre-movie tennis. Then use the grills to prep all of your food (and pack on the calories you just burned off).

Central Gym Park

Furious 7 Central Gym Park Take in some pre-movie tennis. Then use the grills to prep all of your food (and pack on the calories you just burned off).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

The Parent Trap (1961) Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Parent Trap (1961) Lake Harriet Bandshell Right on Lake Harriet with plenty of food, drinks, and beer available for purchase from Bread & Pickle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water An indoor craft room, multiple indoor gyms, an outdoor bocce ball court, horseshoe pits, and two playgrounds.

Battle Creek Rec Center

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Battle Creek Rec Center An indoor craft room, multiple indoor gyms, an outdoor bocce ball court, horseshoe pits, and two playgrounds.

Add

Sign up here for our daily MSP email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Twin Cities have to offer.

Keane Amdahl is a veteran Twin Cities writer who likes to watch movies sometimes. Follow his antics on Twitter @FoodStoned.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like