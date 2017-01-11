Every Single Thing You Need to Do This Winter in the Twin Cities

Winter may be here, but in true Twin Cities form, we’re definitely not going to let it get us down. Instead, we’ll power through the cold temps and mountains of snow to take advantage of all of the great events going on this season. And there are A LOT. Here’s what’s happening all around the city, all winter long...
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 3 Thu
Get yourself into the holiday spirit What was once the city’s biggest holiday parade, Holidazzle has now become the premier Twin Cities’ holiday market featuring dozens of local vendors, live music, movies, ice skating, and more. Focusing on the stories of local people, products, and places that showcase the food scene, art districts, the park system, active lifestyle, and local entertainers, this free event is open to the public every Thursday through Sunday until Sunday, Dec. 20th.
Loring Park
Get yourself into the holiday spirit Loring Park What was once the city’s biggest holiday parade, Holidazzle has now become the premier Twin Cities’ holiday market featuring dozens of local vendors, live music, movies, ice skating, and more. Focusing on the stories of local people, products, and places that showcase the food scene, art districts, the park system, active lifestyle, and local entertainers, this free event is open to the public every Thursday through Sunday until Sunday, Dec. 20th.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 3 Thu
See if you’re capable of surviving a zombie apocalypse! Have you ever wondered which of your friends might actually be of use to you during a zombie apocalypse? If so, the Big Thrill Factory’s "Trapped in a Room With a Zombie" is the perfect opportunity to test their merits, as you and up to 11 other people will get locked in a room with a chained-up, ravenous zombie. You’ll get exactly one hour to find a key that will allow you to escape, all the while the zombie's chain will increase by 1ft every five minutes. Do you think you have what it takes to not get eaten?
See if you’re capable of surviving a zombie apocalypse! Big Thrill Factory Have you ever wondered which of your friends might actually be of use to you during a zombie apocalypse? If so, the Big Thrill Factory’s "Trapped in a Room With a Zombie" is the perfect opportunity to test their merits, as you and up to 11 other people will get locked in a room with a chained-up, ravenous zombie. You’ll get exactly one hour to find a key that will allow you to escape, all the while the zombie's chain will increase by 1ft every five minutes. Do you think you have what it takes to not get eaten?
Date
Event
Location
Dec 4 Fri
Laugh at dry British humor you may or may not understand Are you a fan of classic British wit? Do you have an affinity for foreign commercials? If you answered yes to those questions, then this annual showing of the British Arrows Awards at the Walker Art Center is definitely for you. Featuring the best of the best in British advertising, this yearly show is always a crowd pleaser and quick to sell out.
Laugh at dry British humor you may or may not understand Walker Art Center Are you a fan of classic British wit? Do you have an affinity for foreign commercials? If you answered yes to those questions, then this annual showing of the British Arrows Awards at the Walker Art Center is definitely for you. Featuring the best of the best in British advertising, this yearly show is always a crowd pleaser and quick to sell out.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 10 Thu
Drink fancy cocktails with fancy people The Cocktailian is the one cocktail party to rule them all. This unique event features sampling from over 20 premium local spirits served up by a variety of top-shelf local mixologists. You’ll also be able to taste some fine morsels from a variety of the Twin Cities’ best restaurants all accompanied by live music.
Drink fancy cocktails with fancy people The Depot The Cocktailian is the one cocktail party to rule them all. This unique event features sampling from over 20 premium local spirits served up by a variety of top-shelf local mixologists. You’ll also be able to taste some fine morsels from a variety of the Twin Cities’ best restaurants all accompanied by live music.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 11 Fri
Get seasonably naughty with some burlesque There’s nothing like a little titillating holiday treat, and this year the recently renovated Ritz Theater is offering up a very unique opportunity to see a modern burlesque interpretation of a true holiday classic titled, Visions of Sugarplums: A Burlesque Nutcracker.
Get seasonably naughty with some burlesque The Ritz Theater There’s nothing like a little titillating holiday treat, and this year the recently renovated Ritz Theater is offering up a very unique opportunity to see a modern burlesque interpretation of a true holiday classic titled, Visions of Sugarplums: A Burlesque Nutcracker.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 12 Sat
Don your least-embarrassing clothing and drink fashionably Liquor & Lace is inspired by New York’s legendary Fashion Week. So this one is for all of you fashionably inclined folks out there. Here’s your chance to check out which local designers have got the goods this year all while sipping on a delicious variety of cocktails from one of the Twin Cities’ newest small batch distillers. There’s an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and a slew of local celebrity bartenders, making this one of the winter’s most uniquely posh events.
Don your least-embarrassing clothing and drink fashionably Norseman Distillery Liquor & Lace is inspired by New York’s legendary Fashion Week. So this one is for all of you fashionably inclined folks out there. Here’s your chance to check out which local designers have got the goods this year all while sipping on a delicious variety of cocktails from one of the Twin Cities’ newest small batch distillers. There’s an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and a slew of local celebrity bartenders, making this one of the winter’s most uniquely posh events.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 8 Fri
Watch a weird wrestling/burlesque hybrid show For fans of live music, burlesque, and wrestling, this crazy mashup event is definitely a do-not-miss. Wrestlepalooza VII will feature live music from Masked Intruder and performances from local burlesque performers Queenie Von Curves and SweetPea. This event promises to bring Minnesota professional wrestling to a whole new level.
Watch a weird wrestling/burlesque hybrid show First Avenue For fans of live music, burlesque, and wrestling, this crazy mashup event is definitely a do-not-miss. Wrestlepalooza VII will feature live music from Masked Intruder and performances from local burlesque performers Queenie Von Curves and SweetPea. This event promises to bring Minnesota professional wrestling to a whole new level.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 8 Fri
Get inked up Come out for a celebration of all things inked at the Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention. Show off your tats, get some new ones, and see what the pros have got going on. The event features a laundry list of professional tattoo artists from around the country, including James Vaughn (Season 1 finalist of Ink Master), Alli Baker (Best Ink), and Justin Coppolino (Tattoos After Dark), and performances by the legendary Enigma, Marlo Marquise, and Olde City Sideshow. Although this is certainly an event of a different color, you are asked to leave all motorcycle club or gang-related colors at home.
Get inked up Hyatt Regency Come out for a celebration of all things inked at the Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention. Show off your tats, get some new ones, and see what the pros have got going on. The event features a laundry list of professional tattoo artists from around the country, including James Vaughn (Season 1 finalist of Ink Master), Alli Baker (Best Ink), and Justin Coppolino (Tattoos After Dark), and performances by the legendary Enigma, Marlo Marquise, and Olde City Sideshow. Although this is certainly an event of a different color, you are asked to leave all motorcycle club or gang-related colors at home.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 16 Sat
Enjoy some religiously rooted... humor? For all you fans of Jewish comedy, consider checking out the seventh annual Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival. The event features a top-notch roster of stand-up comedians from around the country, a community art exhibit examining how we see humor, and a celebration of Global Belly Laugh Day.
Enjoy some religiously rooted... humor? Sabes Jewish Community Center For all you fans of Jewish comedy, consider checking out the seventh annual Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival. The event features a top-notch roster of stand-up comedians from around the country, a community art exhibit examining how we see humor, and a celebration of Global Belly Laugh Day.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 28-Feb 7
Celebrate the season (even though you might not want to) Easily one of the biggest celebrations of winter in the Twin Cities, The St. Paul Winter Carnival features a variety of parades, a snow park full of ice sculptures, an annual treasure hunt, the disc golf ice bowl, and of course, the incredible ice palace.
Downtown St. Paul
Celebrate the season (even though you might not want to) Downtown St. Paul Easily one of the biggest celebrations of winter in the Twin Cities, The St. Paul Winter Carnival features a variety of parades, a snow park full of ice sculptures, an annual treasure hunt, the disc golf ice bowl, and of course, the incredible ice palace.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 31 Sat
Show off your best jazz hands Twin Cities jazz lovers unite for this cold-weather celebration of all things classy and jazzy. This year, the St. Paul Winter Jazz Festival features headliners Cyrus Chestnut, Francisco Mela, and Gerald Cannon along with three full stages dedicated to nothing but jazz with portions of the proceeds going to the Leigh Kamman Legacy Foundation.
Show off your best jazz hands The St. Paul Hotel Twin Cities jazz lovers unite for this cold-weather celebration of all things classy and jazzy. This year, the St. Paul Winter Jazz Festival features headliners Cyrus Chestnut, Francisco Mela, and Gerald Cannon along with three full stages dedicated to nothing but jazz with portions of the proceeds going to the Leigh Kamman Legacy Foundation.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 6 Sat
Drink cold beer in the cold weather This is technically part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, but really, the Winter Beer Dabbler is an event unto itself. Featuring over 120 different varieties of craft beer, food trucks, live music, and a variety of wintery activities, the Dabbler has easily become one of the Twin Cities' best celebrations of specially brewed suds.
State Fair Grounds
Drink cold beer in the cold weather State Fair Grounds This is technically part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, but really, the Winter Beer Dabbler is an event unto itself. Featuring over 120 different varieties of craft beer, food trucks, live music, and a variety of wintery activities, the Dabbler has easily become one of the Twin Cities' best celebrations of specially brewed suds.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 26 Fri
Watch people risk their lives for sport Since 2012, St. Paul has played host to one of the craziest (and most extreme) winter sports out there: Red Bull’s Crashed Ice. And this year, for the first time ever, it will host the event’s season finale. Go watch as people with blades strapped to their feet reach breakneck speeds careening down a steep and terrifying icy hill (500 meters), all the while trying to stay alive.
Watch people risk their lives for sport St. Paul Cathedral Since 2012, St. Paul has played host to one of the craziest (and most extreme) winter sports out there: Red Bull’s Crashed Ice. And this year, for the first time ever, it will host the event’s season finale. Go watch as people with blades strapped to their feet reach breakneck speeds careening down a steep and terrifying icy hill (500 meters), all the while trying to stay alive.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 27 Sat
Dress up in a costume and donate to charity "The Wishes & More Winter Ball: A Gathering of Superheroes" is a fundraising gala that is definitely unlike anything you’ve attended in the past. Get your tickets now for this black tie “Bruce Wayne” gala (or come in full superhero costume) and help raise money to grant wishes for children with terminal illnesses or other life-threatening conditions.
Dress up in a costume and donate to charity Marriott City Center "The Wishes & More Winter Ball: A Gathering of Superheroes" is a fundraising gala that is definitely unlike anything you’ve attended in the past. Get your tickets now for this black tie “Bruce Wayne” gala (or come in full superhero costume) and help raise money to grant wishes for children with terminal illnesses or other life-threatening conditions.