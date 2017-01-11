Every Single Thing You Need to Do This Winter in the Twin Cities

Thu

See if you’re capable of surviving a zombie apocalypse! Have you ever wondered which of your friends might actually be of use to you during a zombie apocalypse? If so, the Big Thrill Factory’s "Trapped in a Room With a Zombie" is the perfect opportunity to test their merits, as you and up to 11 other people will get locked in a room with a chained-up, ravenous zombie. You’ll get exactly one hour to find a key that will allow you to escape, all the while the zombie's chain will increase by 1ft every five minutes. Do you think you have what it takes to not get eaten?

