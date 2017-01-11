Everything You Should Absolutely Do in the Twin Cities This Spring

Date
Event
Location
Mar 1 Tue
Get out and vote We’re not about to get all preachy on you, but seriously, you’ve got one (big) job to do this spring -- vote! If you’ve got someone in mind who you’d like to see in office, now is your chance to vote in the primary election and have your voice be heard... or something like that.
Various Locations
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Sat
Experience some Food & Wine One of the biggest food events in all of the Twin Cities, the Food & Wine Experience, is coming up quickly, so you should get your tickets now. Sample food from hundreds of restaurants, craft food producers, and cheesemakers while sipping on a variety of delicious wines all while being at one of the best event spots in Minneapolis.
Target Field
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Hit up the Northern Lights Rare Beer Fest This event focuses on your not-so-ordinary run-of-the-mill brews. Get your tickets now to sample rare, vintage, and specialty beers from over 30 different breweries, including 10 local ones, along with a selection of catered food items.
MN History Center
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Celebrate the 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade It’s that time of year again to bust out your best green outfit, your "Kiss Me I’m Irish" buttons, and take to the streets of St. Paul for a day filled with Irish celebration. The parade starts at noon, but come on, we all know that the festivities are going to continue well after it ends.
Downtown St. Paul
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Spend St. Patrick’s Day night with Dillinger Four After you’re done with the parade or your various other daytime St. Patrick's Day activities, head on over and check out one of the Twin Cities' seminal punk bands and pogo your face off. Dillinger Four are always a good time. Plus, they don’t play all that often these days, so seize the day and go punk rock for St. Patrick’s Day!
Turf Club
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25 Fri
Hang out with Chef Erick Harcey and Chef Doug Flicker Two of the Twin Cities top chefs are getting together for a night of culinary debauchery. Get in on this 10-course extravaganza (or more if they feel like it) with optional drink pairings before it sells out. This is definitely one of those food events that you won’t want to miss out on.
Upton 43
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25 Fri
Celebrate Mark Mallman's album release Twin City’s alt-rock man, Mark Mallman has got a new album coming out and you can celebrate with him and his special guests, The Rope, at 11pm on March 25th. Rumor has it his new record takes inspiration from both John Lennon and Brian Eno, so this is a late night show you’ll definitely want to see.
Icehouse
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Hit up Firkin Fest If specialty cask beers are your thing then strap on your drinking shoes and check out this annual event celebrating the much coveted firkin. Featuring over 70 different small casks from around the country, this event poses to be a great one for all you brew enthusiasts out there.
Happy Gnome
Date
Event
Location
Apr 4 Mon
See Iggy Pop Legendary rocker Iggy Pop is finally coming to the Twin Cities. Now 68 years old, he is on tour for his new record, Post Pop Depression. He’ll be taking to the stage alongside Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme.
Northrop Auditorium
Date
Event
Location
Apr 8 Fri
Experience Har Mar Superstar The man, the myth, and the local naked legend is getting ready to tear the walls of First Ave down with his own sensual brand of soul and spirit. When Har Mar takes the stage, there’s no telling what exactly will happen... except for the fact that he’ll probably lose his pants at some point.
First Avenue
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Sat
Check out Caroline Smith One of the Twin Cities' favorite R&B laden indie rock queens will be taking to the main stage this spring with special guests Harriet Brown and DJ duo, Lip Lap. If you’re looking to get your dance on, checking out Caroline Smith would be a great place to start.
First Avenue
Date
Event
Location
Apr 22 Fri
Watch Bob Mould do his thing It’s all about the local rockers this spring season. Hüsker Dü and Sugar alumni, Bob Mould, takes to the stage with some of his incredible solo jams this coming April 22nd at First Ave. He’ll be playing with local punk rock squadron, The Suicide Commandos, and local indie-trio, Fury Things.
First Avenue
Date
Event
Location
Apr 23 Sat
Visit the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival In case you’re the type of person who just can’t get enough craft beers, here’s another event designed just for you... and your insatiable thirst. The Craft Beer Festival features unlimited 3oz pours from over 120 breweries from around the world. So yeah, come thirsty.
Convention Center
Date
Event
Location
Apr 29 Fri
Grab tickets (soon) to see Del the Funky Homosapien You might know his solo stuff, or you might know him from one of his many other collaborative projects, including Gorillaz, Wu-Tang Clan, and Dinosaur Jr. -- or maybe it's from the work he did with Dan the Automator and Kid Koala on his post-apocalyptic record Deltron 3030. Either way, you know this guy’s got the goods, so set the date aside and make sure to nab your tickets ASAP!
Turf Club
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Head to the MayDay Parade Celebrate spring in the most Minneapolis way possible: with a bunch of giant puppets and masks in the 42nd annual MayDay Parade. Come and scope out the community scene and then hang in the park after the parade is done. Sounds pretty great, right?
Powderhorn Park
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Catch The Who in Minneapolis Who knows the last time The Who came through the TC, and who knows when they’ll be back? Therefore, grab those tickets and help them celebrate turning 50 years old in style.
Target Center
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Sat
Enjoy some beer and bacon We probably shouldn’t have to say anything more than “beer and bacon” to get you to bust out that wallet and secure yourself some tickets to this event. But it’s cool, we will. At Stanley's Beer & Bacon Fest, you can sample beers from over 40 breweries and build your own pretzel necklace... all while eating bacon. It sounds like a win-win-win for everybody.
Stanley’s Beer & Barroom
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Sat
Attend Grillfest The ultimate way to celebrate the end of winter is to bust out the old grill. At Grillfest, it’s an entire festival filled with grills and chefs from a variety of local restaurants. Also, there will be beer. Again, this one is kind of a no-brainer.
CHS Field
Date
Event
Location
May 20 Fri
Spend a weekend at the 21st Annual Art-A-Whirl This heavily anticipated Twin Cities art event is coming up so you might want to start planning your weekend now. Featuring a ton of local artists, bands, crafters, and food, Art-a-Whirl always turns into the talk of the town. Make sure you don’t miss out.
Northeast
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Mon
See Queen Bey... enough said Is there a better way to celebrate spring than seeing Beyoncé in concert? (Actually, that could go for any season.) Queen Bey will be stopping by the TCF Stadium later on in May. So if you’re into it, grab them tickets soon!
TCF Bank Stadium
