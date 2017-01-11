MSP’s 11 Best Summer Block Parties, Now in One Calendar

Sun

The Prevail Travail Lakeside Party Last year’s party was the talk of the town, so you’ll want to be sure to get in on this North Minneapolis throwdown. General admission runs $10 with most of Travail’s sweet eats running in the $3-$6 range. Of course there will also be live music and plenty of beer to help you get the most out of your day.

Lakeview Terrace Park, North Minneapolis

The Prevail Travail Lakeside Party Lakeview Terrace Park, North Minneapolis Last year’s party was the talk of the town, so you’ll want to be sure to get in on this North Minneapolis throwdown. General admission runs $10 with most of Travail’s sweet eats running in the $3-$6 range. Of course there will also be live music and plenty of beer to help you get the most out of your day.