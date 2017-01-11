MSP’s 11 Best Summer Block Parties, Now in One Calendar

Why are summers in the Twin Cities so great? Well, as if all the outdoor movies, and sweet festivals, and sunny days by the lake weren’t enough, MSP also has block parties. Lots and lots of block parties. Luckily we’ve rounded up the 11 best, right here...
Jun 28 Sun
The Prevail Travail Lakeside Party Last year’s party was the talk of the town, so you’ll want to be sure to get in on this North Minneapolis throwdown. General admission runs $10 with most of Travail’s sweet eats running in the $3-$6 range. Of course there will also be live music and plenty of beer to help you get the most out of your day.
Lakeview Terrace Park, North Minneapolis
Jul 4 Sat
D4'th of July at The Triple Rock Come out and celebrate the 21st birthday of one of the Twin Cities' most seminal pop-punk bands as they take to the outdoors for a Fourth of July block party of untold proportions. Along with D4, bands like Against Me!, Toys That Kill, and Off With Their Heads will be delivering explosive performances that you can enjoy with a new variety of Surly suds they’re brewing special for the event.
Jul 12 Sun
Barbette's Bastille Day Celebration There’s no better way to celebrate French independence than by heading over to Uptown and spending a day indulging on delicious, local, organic food stuffs and washing all of it down with a selection of refreshingly cold beers while listening to sweet local music. Or at least so we’ve been told. Food is provided by Barbette with music from Gramma's Boyfriend, Toki Wright & Big Cats, and PaviElle.
Barbette, Uptown
Jul 18 Sat
Rock the Cause This year, Rock the Cause is taking over the Acadia Cafe for a full day of local rocking. Come out and hear the likes of Communist Daughter, Farewell Milwaukee, and Red Daughters while enjoying a beer garden overflowing with local brews provided by Acadia. Food trucks will also be on hand along with a community village featuring local artists peddling their wares.
The corner of Cedar & Riverside, West Bank
Jul 26 Sun
Sociable Cider Werks NE Brewer’s Block Party
Come out and celebrate summer in style with a smattering of your favorite Northeast brewers including the folks from Indeed, Fulton, 56 Brewing, Insight, Bauhaus, 612, and many, many others. Live music and entertainment will be provided by Glue Groove, Sam Cassidy, Enemy Planes, Baby Shel, and more along with food from local food trucks like Anchor Fish & Chips, Simply Steve’s, and Curious Goat.
Sociable Cider Werks
Come out and celebrate summer in style with a smattering of your favorite Northeast brewers including the folks from Indeed, Fulton, 56 Brewing, Insight, Bauhaus, 612, and many, many others. Live music and entertainment will be provided by Glue Groove, Sam Cassidy, Enemy Planes, Baby Shel, and more along with food from local food trucks like Anchor Fish & Chips, Simply Steve’s, and Curious Goat.
Aug 1 Sat
The Bachelor Farmer’s KRÄFTSKIVA! 2015 Get ready to cram you maw full of crayfish at the fourth annual Bachelor Farmer block party. Along with all of the crustaceans you can possibly imagine stuffing into your tummy, you’ll also be treated to music from some of the best bands in the Twin Cities including Ra Ra Riot, Rouge Valley, and Poliça! Also, 100% of the proceeds will go the Mississippi River Fund, so it’s for a good cause!
Aug 2 Sun
Array While the full details have yet to be released, the ninth annual iteration of this beer lover’s block party is an event not to be missed! Several Minnesota breweries will again be paired up to create special, brand-new, collaborative brews just for the event. Of course there will also be a lot of delicious food and excellent local music too, obviously.
Aug 8 Sat
Smack Shack’s Crayfest 2015 Easily one of the most indulgent block parties of the summer, Crayfest features an all-you-can-eat Louisiana-style crayfish boil complete with all-you-can-drink Hurricanes, one of New Orleans' strongest signature cocktails.
Aug 8 Sat
North Loop Fest Enjoy a day full of food, music, and beer courtesy of several North Loop establishments including Fulton, Cuzzy’s, The Loop, and JD Hoyts. Live music will be provided by Oklahoma, High and Mighty, and Jeff Borg Entertainment.
Aug 16 Sun
Borough's Block Party While the details on this one have yet to be fully released, we do know that it’s going down and if it’s anything at all like last year, expect great food, fantastic drinks, excellent beer, and a lot of kickass live music.
Oct 11 Sun
Meritage's Oysterfest 2015 Okay, this one might be a little premature, but it’s worth marking your calendar for. Come out for the biggest celebration of bivalves in the entire Twin Cities, plus live music, an oyster shucking competition, and of course, plenty of beer.
