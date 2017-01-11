Every Single Thing to Do in the Twin Cities This Winter

Minnesota Zoo

While we don’t know if there will be any reindeer, you can visit the zoo and get a Christmas-card-worthy photo of the kids (or yourself, or your friends) with Santa each Saturday in December. Other cold-weather animals like moose and caribou are usually out on the Northern Trail, and there are twice-daily penguin feedings too.

While we don’t know if there will be any reindeer, you can visit the zoo and get a Christmas-card-worthy photo of the kids (or yourself, or your friends) with Santa each Saturday in December. Other cold-weather animals like moose and caribou are usually out on the Northern Trail, and there are twice-daily penguin feedings too.