Every Single Thing to Do in the Twin Cities to Get the Most Out of Your Summer

If you're hanging around the Twin Cities this summer, one thing is certain: you definitely won't be bored. We grabbed all of the must-see, must-try, and must-attend events -- block parties, beer festivals, Prince tributes, 10-course dinner offerings (OK, just one of those) -- and tossed 'em all in one calendar for ya (kind of like those outdoor concerts). So how are you going to spend your summer days in the Twin Cities? You sure as hell have options...
June
Jun 1 Wed
Hit up the new farmers market Grab your finest canvas tote, head over to the brand new Riverplace Farmers Market, and pick up a load of fresh veggies in order to help keep yourself healthy for the summer season.
Northeast
Jun 1-3
Get Chappelled Dave Chappelle is coming to town for a three-night stint at the nightclub Prince helped make famous, First Avenue. Given his history with the Purple One, you should probably expect some stories. Or at least a couple of pancake jokes (and maybe an impression).
First Avenue
Jun 2 Thu
See Netflix's two most popular lawyers Infamous defense attorneys Dean Strang and Jerry Buting (Netflix's Making a Murder) are coming to town to discuss the case and the overarching effects on the criminal justice system. If you loved the show (and you know you did), this is a perfect follow up.
Northrop Auditorium
Jun 4 Sat
Drink all of the beer in St. Paul The St. Paul Summer Beer Fest is back and offering samples from over 100 different craft breweries. Expect some live music, tasty snacks, and even a few educational seminars to help you learn even more about beer.
MN State Fair Grounds
Jun 4 Sat
Go Crazy! The Twin Cities' premier alternative dance celebration, Transmission is hosting a huge Prince tribute. Hang out with DJ Jake Rudh as he pays homage to the Purple One by spinning his music and celebrating everything he did for the Twin Cities.
First Avenue
Jun 4 Sat
Rock the Block It’s block party season! Head over to Uptown and enjoy the local sounds of Phillip Morris, Viva Knievel, The Honeydogs, and more. Food is provided by Coup d’etat, Borough, and Monello.
Coup d’etat
Jun 4-5
Celebrate St. Paul St. Paul’s biggest street party, Grand Old Day, is getting even bigger this year by becoming Grand Old Days. Now a two-day festival, this event delivers double the fun with live music, street food, and all kinds of other shenanigans.
Grand Ave.
Jun 6-9
Enjoy some BBQ from a fine dining restaurant The folks at one of everybody’s favorite North Loop restaurants, Haute Dish, are getting ready for the annual BBQ takeover. At this event, the restaurant features a variety of delicious smoked and cured meats. So if you're a BBQ fan, you've found your plans.
Haute Dish
Jun 7 Tue
Get Cured It's time to get morose, '80s style, when The Cure comes to town this summer. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to hear classics like "Friday I’m in Love," "Boys Don’t Cry," and "Just Like Heaven."
First Ave
Jun 7 Tue
Wine and dine at Somm Slam This is the ultimate vino dinner. Eight wines. Eight sommeliers. Four courses. One winner. At Somm Slam, eight wine experts will pair eight different wines over four different courses. And the best part: you get to pick the winner. Naturally, the tickets are a bit pricy ($125/person), but hey, it'll be a night to remember.
Monello
Jun 10 Fri
Dance with the Elephants Indie rockers Cage the Elephant are coming to town for a one-night takeover of the Target Center with special guests Portugal. The Man and Twin Peaks.
Target Center
Jun 11 Sat
Get Sparked! Head over to the Northeast for an all-night celebration of Twin Cities art and culture. Northern Spark is an event that features live music and a variety of different art installations. Come down to toast local talent while enjoying some good food and beer in the process.
Various locations
Jun 17-19
Pretend to be German for a couple of days It's time to bust out your fanciest pair of lederhosen and become the best German you can be at GermanFest. This weekend celebrates all the beer, music, and food of the culture, so you can probably expect to see a bratwurst (or two).
Schmidt Brewery
Jun 19-26
Have some pride The Twin Cities is home to one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the country, so come out and celebrate the joys of diversity during this weeklong festival that features a host of live music, beer (including the summer Beer Dabbler), food, festivities, and one of the most fun parades in town.
Various locations
Jun 24 Fri
Let two chefs make you more stuffed than ever before Chef Erick Harcey of Victory 44 and the newly opened Upton 34 is inviting Surly Brewing’s executive chef, Jorge Guzman, to help create a full-on 10-course feast. Can you handle it?
Upton 43
July
Jul 5 Tue
Femme Out The Violent Femmes are coming to town! The Violent Femmes are coming to town! Check out a band that’s spanned over three decades with smash hits like "Blister in the Sun," "Gone Daddy Gone," and "Add It Up" in the Twin Cities most iconic music venue.
First Ave
Jul 6-9
Rock out at church Possibly the biggest party in the Twin Cities, the Basilica Block Party is back this year featuring little known acts as like Death Cab for Cutie, The Fray, and local rock hero Craig Finn of The Hold Steady.
Downtown
Jul 15-17
Celebrate art and music at Highland Fest Highland Fest is a summer event perfect for an outing with family or friends. Join in the community picnic catered by The Nook or check out some of the live music and a variety of activities.
Highland Park
Jul 22-24
Race your fixie & drink beer during Big Waters Classic This is the perfect event for all you beer and bike nerds out there. Kicking off with a fixed gear bike race at the Fulton Brewery in the North Loop, this three-day celebration comes with a giant party and plenty of brews.
Fulton Brewery
Jul 30 Sat
Get Nershed with Summit Brewery Stop by and celebrate Summit Brewery’s 5th annual Nersh Music Fest. This year's event features five live bands, a Prince-themed dance party, food trucks, and of course, tons of Summit.
Summit Brewery
August
Aug 5-7
Try and fool people into thinking you know about art The Uptown Art Fair is one of the state's biggest art festivals. It fills several blocks of Uptown’s Hennepin Ave with live art demos and some killer street food. Who knows: maybe you'll buy a piece of art while you’re there and support some local artists.
Uptown
Aug 7 Sun
Eat your way through some block-rockin' beats Borough's annual block party is a big deal for a couple of reasons: the music and the food. Stop by to experience some great live talent while chowing down on some killer food from the MSP favorite.
Northloop
Aug 20 Sat
Bang your head at the new US Bank Stadium The second ever concert at the newly built US Bank Stadium will be none other than Metallica. Bust out your best sleeveless shirt and torn jeans and get ready to headbang the night away to all their biggest, baddest hits including "Master of Puppets," "One," and "For Whom the Bell Tolls."
US Bank Stadium
Aug 26-Sep 5
Eat corn dogs at the MN State Fair (and never stop) The biggest summertime event opens up shop at the end of August: the Minnesota State Fair! This thing draws in people from all across the state and doles out plenty of events to keep everyone busy, from amusement rides, to SO. MANY. CORNDOGS.
MN State Fair Grounds
Aug 31 Wed
Remember the '90s at First Avenue Round out your summer with '90s rock legends Guided by Voices in the legendary First Avenue main room. Make sure to wear your finest flannel.
First Avenue
