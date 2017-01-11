Every Single Thing to Do in the Twin Cities to Get the Most Out of Your Summer

Sat

Bang your head at the new US Bank Stadium The second ever concert at the newly built US Bank Stadium will be none other than Metallica. Bust out your best sleeveless shirt and torn jeans and get ready to headbang the night away to all their biggest, baddest hits including "Master of Puppets," "One," and "For Whom the Bell Tolls."

US Bank Stadium

