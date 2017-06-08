Every Outdoor Summer Movie Screening in the Twin Cities This Summer

The Twin Cities have been dunked headfirst into summer, which means plenty of mosquitos, but also rooftop drinking and outdoor movies. Grab a blanket and some buddies, and hit one or more of all the al fresco film screenings happening in Minneapolis and St. Paul this season.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Fri
I Am Legend Will Smith is the last man in a world filled with carnivorous zombies, working to save humanity from its disgustingly diseased self.
Cedar Avenue Field Park
I Am Legend Cedar Avenue Field Park Will Smith is the last man in a world filled with carnivorous zombies, working to save humanity from its disgustingly diseased self.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Fri
Muppet Treasure Island Muppets. Pirates. That’s all you need to know.
Martin Luther King Recreation Center
Muppet Treasure Island Martin Luther King Recreation Center Muppets. Pirates. That’s all you need to know.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
Neither Wolf Nor Dog An author reminisces about his travels with a Native American elder in Lakota country.
Lake Calhoun Park
Neither Wolf Nor Dog Lake Calhoun Park An author reminisces about his travels with a Native American elder in Lakota country.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Mon
The Martian Matt Damon becomes the first man to survive on Mars (by growing potatoes in his own crap). Presented with Spanish subtitles.
Bryant Square Park
The Martian Bryant Square Park Matt Damon becomes the first man to survive on Mars (by growing potatoes in his own crap). Presented with Spanish subtitles.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Tue
The NeverEnding Story Fly away again with Bastian and Falkor as they battle The Nothing.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
The NeverEnding Story Father Hennepin Bluff Park Fly away again with Bastian and Falkor as they battle The Nothing.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Wed
Hidden Figures Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae lead the inspiring, Oscar-nominated charge about the black female NASA scientists who got John Glenn into orbit.
Pearl Park
Hidden Figures Pearl Park Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae lead the inspiring, Oscar-nominated charge about the black female NASA scientists who got John Glenn into orbit.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
The Sandlot Spend a summer evening with Smalls and the gang.
Keewaydin Park
The Sandlot Keewaydin Park Spend a summer evening with Smalls and the gang.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
Jurassic World The third sequel to the summer blockbuster once again makes you wonder why nobody there learns any lessons.
Hidden Falls Regional Park
Jurassic World Hidden Falls Regional Park The third sequel to the summer blockbuster once again makes you wonder why nobody there learns any lessons.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Mon
Pee-wee's Big Adventure Watch Pee-wee outdoors, and try not to think of what he did indoors at the movies...
Armatage Park
Pee-wee's Big Adventure Armatage Park Watch Pee-wee outdoors, and try not to think of what he did indoors at the movies...
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Wed
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Action, adventure, more Star Wars -- we crave all these things.
Farview Park
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Farview Park Action, adventure, more Star Wars -- we crave all these things.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
42 The riveting story behind Jackie Robinson’s groundbreaking career with the Brooklyn Dodgers, presented here with Spanish subtitles.
Brackett Field Park
42 Brackett Field Park The riveting story behind Jackie Robinson’s groundbreaking career with the Brooklyn Dodgers, presented here with Spanish subtitles.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Fri
Sing Matthew McConaughey plays a congenial Koala trying to save his failing theater with a singing competition. What’s not to love?
Oxford Community Center
Sing Oxford Community Center Matthew McConaughey plays a congenial Koala trying to save his failing theater with a singing competition. What’s not to love?
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Fri
Kenwood Park
Hidden Figures Kenwood Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Sat
Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Say, “This is the worst film in the franchise” and see what happens. We dare you.
Como Dockside
Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Como Dockside Say, “This is the worst film in the franchise” and see what happens. We dare you.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Tue
Twin Cities Black Film Festival Celebrate local filmmakers of color with selections including Remnants, Westbound, The Mermaid, The Big Chop. has a playground, and also some grass (for sitting).
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Twin Cities Black Film Festival Father Hennepin Bluff Park Celebrate local filmmakers of color with selections including Remnants, Westbound, The Mermaid, The Big Chop. has a playground, and also some grass (for sitting).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Wed
The Princess Bride In need of a cult classic that features swashbuckling pirates, filial revenge, giants, and the medieval Claire Underwood? As you wish.
Van Cleve Park
The Princess Bride Van Cleve Park In need of a cult classic that features swashbuckling pirates, filial revenge, giants, and the medieval Claire Underwood? As you wish.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Thu
Back to the Future Make like a tree and get the hell out of your house to see this classic.
Lyndale Farmstead Park
Back to the Future Lyndale Farmstead Park Make like a tree and get the hell out of your house to see this classic.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Fri
Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor splash their way through the greatest musical of all time. Hopefully the weather cooperates for this event.
Lake Harriet Park
Singin' in the Rain Lake Harriet Park Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor splash their way through the greatest musical of all time. Hopefully the weather cooperates for this event.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Sat
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Another fun argument to be had is whether or not the ewoks are annoying. Bring it up at the screening. We dare you.
Como Dockside
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Como Dockside Another fun argument to be had is whether or not the ewoks are annoying. Bring it up at the screening. We dare you.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Mon
Captain America: Civil War The Avengers fight each other this time. It is fun.
Nicollet Island Park
Captain America: Civil War Nicollet Island Park The Avengers fight each other this time. It is fun.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Wed
Hidden Figures Presented with Spanish subtitles.
Powderhorn Park
Hidden Figures Powderhorn Park Presented with Spanish subtitles.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Luxton Park
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Luxton Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
Fences Denzel Washington and Viola Davis spar over their well-worn marriage in St. Paulite August Wilson’s Oscar-winning masterpiece.
Lake Calhoun Park
Fences Lake Calhoun Park Denzel Washington and Viola Davis spar over their well-worn marriage in St. Paulite August Wilson’s Oscar-winning masterpiece.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Sat
Lynnhurst Park
The Princess Bride Lynnhurst Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Mon
Mrs. Doubtfire Yes, the cross-dressing nanny movie holds up, thanks to Robin Williams’ terrific performance.
Shingle Creek Park
Mrs. Doubtfire Shingle Creek Park Yes, the cross-dressing nanny movie holds up, thanks to Robin Williams’ terrific performance.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Sat
The Queen of Katwe A gorgeous film about the unlikely success of Phiona, a chess prodigy from the slum of Katwe in Uganda starring David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o.
Hampden Park
The Queen of Katwe Hampden Park A gorgeous film about the unlikely success of Phiona, a chess prodigy from the slum of Katwe in Uganda starring David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Sat
Windom Northeast Park
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Windom Northeast Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Tue
Inside Out A magnificent animated explanation of how emotions work that’ll have you laughing and weeping then laughing again.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Inside Out Father Hennepin Bluff Park A magnificent animated explanation of how emotions work that’ll have you laughing and weeping then laughing again.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Wed
Raiders of the Lost Ark Erase all your memories of Crystal Skull with the original. Presented with Spanish subtitles
Corcoran Park
Raiders of the Lost Ark Corcoran Park Erase all your memories of Crystal Skull with the original. Presented with Spanish subtitles
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Thu
Finding Nemo Fish are friends, not food, at least when they’re adorable cartoons.
Raspberry Island Regional Park
Finding Nemo Raspberry Island Regional Park Fish are friends, not food, at least when they’re adorable cartoons.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Sat
Batman Lego Movie Will Arnett is a top three Batman, no question
Palace Community Center
Batman Lego Movie Palace Community Center Will Arnett is a top three Batman, no question
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Sat
Matthews Park
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Matthews Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Tue
Hayden Heights Recreation Center
Batman Lego Movie Hayden Heights Recreation Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Tue
Twin Cities Black Film Festival Celebrate local filmmakers of color with selections including Marianne, The Example, and 22 Years.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Twin Cities Black Film Festival Father Hennepin Bluff Park Celebrate local filmmakers of color with selections including Marianne, The Example, and 22 Years.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Thu
Kubo and the Two Strings Young Kubo uses magic to learn his identity and battle the Moon King and other magical creatures after he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit. Typical Thursday.
Jackson Square Park
Kubo and the Two Strings Jackson Square Park Young Kubo uses magic to learn his identity and battle the Moon King and other magical creatures after he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit. Typical Thursday.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Fri
Finding Dory A sequel every bit as good as the original.
Northwest Como Recreation Center
Finding Dory Northwest Como Recreation Center A sequel every bit as good as the original.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Sat
Dickman Park
Finding Dory Dickman Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Tue
National Night Out/The Queen of Katwe
Hancock Recreation Center
National Night Out/The Queen of Katwe Hancock Recreation Center
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Tue
Passengers Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are the hottest two people awake on a spaceship.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Passengers Father Hennepin Bluff Park Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are the hottest two people awake on a spaceship.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Wed
The Secret Life of Pets Find out what your pet is doing while you’re not home.
Homecroft Park
The Secret Life of Pets Homecroft Park Find out what your pet is doing while you’re not home.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Wed
Linden Hills Park
Finding Dory Linden Hills Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Fri
Sweet Land A young German mail-order bride tries to build a happy Minnesota life with her Norwegian immigrant lover.
Lake Harriet Park
Sweet Land Lake Harriet Park A young German mail-order bride tries to build a happy Minnesota life with her Norwegian immigrant lover.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Sat
Victory Park
Secret Life of Pets Victory Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Mon
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Relax outside and ponder how messed up this great movie is for kids.
Bohanon Park
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Bohanon Park Relax outside and ponder how messed up this great movie is for kids.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Tue
The Good Lie Reese Witherspoon helps two Sudanese orphans grow accustomed to life in Kansas.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
The Good Lie Father Hennepin Bluff Park Reese Witherspoon helps two Sudanese orphans grow accustomed to life in Kansas.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Wed
Ghostbusters (1984) Hopefully you can make it through the park without a giant demon dog trying to possess you.
Kenny Park
Ghostbusters (1984) Kenny Park Hopefully you can make it through the park without a giant demon dog trying to possess you.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Thu
Storks An animated story about storks who no longer deliver babies but deliver packages for a global internet retail giant. Thanks, Amazon.
Rice Recreation Center
Storks Rice Recreation Center An animated story about storks who no longer deliver babies but deliver packages for a global internet retail giant. Thanks, Amazon.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Fri
Drop Dead Gorgeous An annual small-town Minnesota beauty pageant gets way out of hand with a hilarious cast including Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, and Kirstie Alley. Highly underrated.
Lake Harriet Park
Drop Dead Gorgeous Lake Harriet Park An annual small-town Minnesota beauty pageant gets way out of hand with a hilarious cast including Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, and Kirstie Alley. Highly underrated.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Sat
Ghostbusters (2016) The 2016 update is presented with Spanish subtitles.
Phelps Field Park
Ghostbusters (2016) Phelps Field Park The 2016 update is presented with Spanish subtitles.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Tue
La La Land Ryan Gosling teaches John Legend how to be a “pure” jazz artist while Emma Stone seeks acting fame.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
La La Land Father Hennepin Bluff Park Ryan Gosling teaches John Legend how to be a “pure” jazz artist while Emma Stone seeks acting fame.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Thu
Dayton's Bluff Recreation Center
Kuboana of the Two Strings Dayton's Bluff Recreation Center
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Thu
1920s Experimental Short Films by Iconic Dada Artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling, accompanied by Ryan Olson of Polica and the Marijuana Deathsquads This free event takes place in the redesigned Wurtele Upper Garden adjacent to the Walker. For this special commission, Ryan Olson (Polica, Gayngs) and his all-star ensemble Marijuana Deathsquads present intriguing new live cinematic scores set to 1920s experimental short films by iconic Dada artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling.
Walker Art Center, Vineland Place, Minneapolis, MN
1920s Experimental Short Films by Iconic Dada Artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling, accompanied by Ryan Olson of Polica and the Marijuana Deathsquads Walker Art Center, Vineland Place, Minneapolis, MN This free event takes place in the redesigned Wurtele Upper Garden adjacent to the Walker. For this special commission, Ryan Olson (Polica, Gayngs) and his all-star ensemble Marijuana Deathsquads present intriguing new live cinematic scores set to 1920s experimental short films by iconic Dada artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Thu
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Matthew Broderick lives out every high schooler’s dream.
Beltrami Park
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Beltrami Park Matthew Broderick lives out every high schooler’s dream.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Fri
Grumpy Old Men Put a little wintry chill in your summer with Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon.
Lake Harriet Park
Grumpy Old Men Lake Harriet Park Put a little wintry chill in your summer with Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Mon
North Commons Park
Hidden Figures North Commons Park