Every Outdoor Summer Movie Screening in the Twin Cities This Summer

By Updated On 06/07/2017 at 06:38PM EST By Updated On 06/07/2017 at 06:38PM EST
Outdoor Summer Movie Screenings Twin Cities
Back To The Future | Universal Pictures

The Twin Cities have been dunked headfirst into summer, which means plenty of mosquitos, but also rooftop drinking and outdoor movies. Grab a blanket and some buddies, and hit one or more of all the al fresco film screenings happening in Minneapolis and St. Paul this season.

Clueless
Clueless | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

I Am Legend Will Smith is the last man in a world filled with carnivorous zombies, working to save humanity from its disgustingly diseased self.

Cedar Avenue Field Park

I Am Legend Cedar Avenue Field Park Will Smith is the last man in a world filled with carnivorous zombies, working to save humanity from its disgustingly diseased self.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

Muppet Treasure Island Muppets. Pirates. That’s all you need to know.

Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Muppet Treasure Island Martin Luther King Recreation Center Muppets. Pirates. That’s all you need to know.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

Zootopia A masterful explanation of male privilege wrapped in an adorable, animal-filled world.

Hampden Park

Zootopia Hampden Park A masterful explanation of male privilege wrapped in an adorable, animal-filled world.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

Neither Wolf Nor Dog An author reminisces about his travels with a Native American elder in Lakota country.

Lake Calhoun Park

Neither Wolf Nor Dog Lake Calhoun Park An author reminisces about his travels with a Native American elder in Lakota country.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

E.T. A kind alien named E.T. makes new friends and gets hounded by the government.

Como Dockside

E.T. Como Dockside A kind alien named E.T. makes new friends and gets hounded by the government.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 12 Mon

The Martian Matt Damon becomes the first man to survive on Mars (by growing potatoes in his own crap). Presented with Spanish subtitles.

Bryant Square Park

The Martian Bryant Square Park Matt Damon becomes the first man to survive on Mars (by growing potatoes in his own crap). Presented with Spanish subtitles.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

The NeverEnding Story Fly away again with Bastian and Falkor as they battle The Nothing.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park  

The NeverEnding Story Father Hennepin Bluff Park   Fly away again with Bastian and Falkor as they battle The Nothing.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

Hidden Figures Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae lead the inspiring, Oscar-nominated charge about the black female NASA scientists who got John Glenn into orbit.

Pearl Park

Hidden Figures Pearl Park Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae lead the inspiring, Oscar-nominated charge about the black female NASA scientists who got John Glenn into orbit.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

The Sandlot Spend a summer evening with Smalls and the gang.

Keewaydin Park

The Sandlot Keewaydin Park Spend a summer evening with Smalls and the gang.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Jurassic World The third sequel to the summer blockbuster once again makes you wonder why nobody there learns any lessons.

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Jurassic World Hidden Falls Regional Park The third sequel to the summer blockbuster once again makes you wonder why nobody there learns any lessons.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Trolls Don’t be afraid to sing along to Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and the rest of this cartoon’s excellent cast.

Sheridan Memorial Park

Trolls Sheridan Memorial Park Don’t be afraid to sing along to Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and the rest of this cartoon’s excellent cast.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Star Wars The classic is meant to be seen on the big screen.

Como Dockside

Star Wars Como Dockside The classic is meant to be seen on the big screen.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Mon

Pee-wee's Big Adventure Watch Pee-wee outdoors, and try not to think of what he did indoors at the movies...

Armatage Park

Pee-wee's Big Adventure Armatage Park Watch Pee-wee outdoors, and try not to think of what he did indoors at the movies...

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Clueless It absolutely holds up, just like Paul Rudd’s youthful complexion.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Clueless Father Hennepin Bluff Park It absolutely holds up, just like Paul Rudd’s youthful complexion.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Wed

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Action, adventure, more Star Wars -- we crave all these things.

Farview Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Farview Park Action, adventure, more Star Wars -- we crave all these things.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Jumanji Revisit the Robin Williams fantasy adventure before the sequel hits theaters in six months.

El Rio Vista Recreation Center

Jumanji El Rio Vista Recreation Center Revisit the Robin Williams fantasy adventure before the sequel hits theaters in six months.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

42 The riveting story behind Jackie Robinson’s groundbreaking career with the Brooklyn Dodgers,  presented here with Spanish subtitles.

Brackett Field Park

42 Brackett Field Park The riveting story behind Jackie Robinson’s groundbreaking career with the Brooklyn Dodgers,  presented here with Spanish subtitles.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Sing Matthew McConaughey plays a congenial Koala trying to save his failing theater with a singing competition. What’s not to love?

Oxford Community Center

Sing Oxford Community Center Matthew McConaughey plays a congenial Koala trying to save his failing theater with a singing competition. What’s not to love?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Hidden Figures

Kenwood Park

Hidden Figures Kenwood Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Sing

Waite Park

Sing Waite Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Say, “This is the worst film in the franchise” and see what happens. We dare you.

Como Dockside

Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Como Dockside Say, “This is the worst film in the franchise” and see what happens. We dare you.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 26 Mon

Trolls

Audubon Park

Trolls Audubon Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Twin Cities Black Film Festival Celebrate local filmmakers of color with selections including Remnants, Westbound, The Mermaid, The Big Chop. has a playground, and also some grass (for sitting).

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Twin Cities Black Film Festival Father Hennepin Bluff Park Celebrate local filmmakers of color with selections including Remnants, Westbound, The Mermaid, The Big Chop. has a playground, and also some grass (for sitting).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

The Princess Bride In need of a cult classic that features swashbuckling pirates, filial revenge, giants, and the medieval Claire Underwood? As you wish.

Van Cleve Park

The Princess Bride Van Cleve Park In need of a cult classic that features swashbuckling pirates, filial revenge, giants, and the medieval Claire Underwood? As you wish.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Jaws Well, at least Minnesotans don’t have to worry about great whites in our lakes.

Raspberry Island Regional

Jaws Raspberry Island Regional Well, at least Minnesotans don’t have to worry about great whites in our lakes.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Back to the Future Make like a tree and get the hell out of your house to see this classic.

Lyndale Farmstead Park

Back to the Future Lyndale Farmstead Park Make like a tree and get the hell out of your house to see this classic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Sing

Palace Community Center

Sing Palace Community Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor splash their way through the greatest musical of all time. Hopefully the weather cooperates for this event.

Lake Harriet Park

Singin' in the Rain Lake Harriet Park Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor splash their way through the greatest musical of all time. Hopefully the weather cooperates for this event.

Inside Out
Inside Out | Walt Disney Studios

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Sat

Jaws

Lake Nokomis Park

Jaws Lake Nokomis Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Sat

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Another fun argument to be had is whether or not the ewoks are annoying. Bring it up at the screening. We dare you.

Como Dockside

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Como Dockside Another fun argument to be had is whether or not the ewoks are annoying. Bring it up at the screening. We dare you.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 3 Mon

Captain America: Civil War The Avengers fight each other this time. It is fun.

Nicollet Island Park

Captain America: Civil War Nicollet Island Park The Avengers fight each other this time. It is fun.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

Hidden Figures Presented with Spanish subtitles.

Powderhorn Park

Hidden Figures Powderhorn Park Presented with Spanish subtitles.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Luxton Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Luxton Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Fences Denzel Washington and Viola Davis spar over their well-worn marriage in St. Paulite August Wilson’s Oscar-winning masterpiece.

Lake Calhoun Park

Fences Lake Calhoun Park Denzel Washington and Viola Davis spar over their well-worn marriage in St. Paulite August Wilson’s Oscar-winning masterpiece.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

The Princess Bride

Lynnhurst Park

The Princess Bride Lynnhurst Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Mon

Mrs. Doubtfire Yes, the cross-dressing nanny movie holds up, thanks to Robin Williams’ terrific performance.

Shingle Creek Park

Mrs. Doubtfire Shingle Creek Park Yes, the cross-dressing nanny movie holds up, thanks to Robin Williams’ terrific performance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Tue

Jumanji

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jumanji Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

42

Hiawatha School Park

42 Hiawatha School Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Fences

Victory Memorial Drive

Fences Victory Memorial Drive

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Zootopia

Lake Harriet Park

Zootopia Lake Harriet Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Top Gun We prefer Iceman.

Highland Park Community Center

Top Gun Highland Park Community Center We prefer Iceman.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Sat

The Queen of Katwe A gorgeous film about the unlikely success of Phiona, a chess prodigy from the slum of Katwe in Uganda starring David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o.

Hampden Park

The Queen of Katwe Hampden Park A gorgeous film about the unlikely success of Phiona, a chess prodigy from the slum of Katwe in Uganda starring David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Sat

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Windom Northeast Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Windom Northeast Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

Sing

Folwell Park

Sing Folwell Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

Inside Out A magnificent animated explanation of how emotions work that’ll have you laughing and weeping then laughing again.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Inside Out Father Hennepin Bluff Park A magnificent animated explanation of how emotions work that’ll have you laughing and weeping then laughing again.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Raiders of the Lost Ark Erase all your memories of Crystal Skull with the original. Presented with Spanish subtitles

Corcoran Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark Corcoran Park Erase all your memories of Crystal Skull with the original. Presented with Spanish subtitles

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

Finding Nemo Fish are friends, not food, at least when they’re adorable cartoons.

Raspberry Island Regional Park

Finding Nemo Raspberry Island Regional Park Fish are friends, not food, at least when they’re adorable cartoons.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

Pan Hugh Jackman brings his swagger to the role of Captain Hook in this Peter Pan origin story.

Sibley Park

Pan Sibley Park Hugh Jackman brings his swagger to the role of Captain Hook in this Peter Pan origin story.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Sing

North Dale Recreation Center

Sing North Dale Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Minions Ever heard of them?

Pershing Park

Minions Pershing Park Ever heard of them?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

Batman Lego Movie Will Arnett is a top three Batman, no question

Palace Community Center

Batman Lego Movie Palace Community Center Will Arnett is a top three Batman, no question

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Matthews Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Matthews Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 24 Mon

Space Jam Maybe Michael Jordan should’ve stuck to baseball...

Whittier Park

Space Jam Whittier Park Maybe Michael Jordan should’ve stuck to baseball...

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Tue

Batman Lego Movie

Hayden Heights Recreation Center

Batman Lego Movie Hayden Heights Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Tue

Twin Cities Black Film Festival Celebrate local filmmakers of color with selections including Marianne, The Example, and 22 Years.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Twin Cities Black Film Festival Father Hennepin Bluff Park Celebrate local filmmakers of color with selections including Marianne, The Example, and 22 Years.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

Space Jam

Edgcumbe

Space Jam Edgcumbe

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

Kubo and the Two Strings Young Kubo uses magic to learn his identity and battle the Moon King and other magical creatures after he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit. Typical Thursday.

Jackson Square Park

Kubo and the Two Strings Jackson Square Park Young Kubo uses magic to learn his identity and battle the Moon King and other magical creatures after he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit. Typical Thursday.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Finding Dory A sequel every bit as good as the original.

Northwest Como Recreation Center

Finding Dory Northwest Como Recreation Center A sequel every bit as good as the original.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Top Gun

Lake Harriet Park

Top Gun Lake Harriet Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Sat

Finding Dory

Dickman Park

Finding Dory Dickman Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 31 Mon

Space Jam

Logan Park

Space Jam Logan Park

Willy Wonka
Willy Wonka | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 1 Tue

National Night Out/The Queen of Katwe

Hancock Recreation Center

National Night Out/The Queen of Katwe Hancock Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 1 Tue

Passengers Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are the hottest two people awake on a spaceship.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Passengers Father Hennepin Bluff Park Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are the hottest two people awake on a spaceship.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Wed

The Secret Life of Pets Find out what your pet is doing while you’re not home.

Homecroft Park

The Secret Life of Pets Homecroft Park Find out what your pet is doing while you’re not home.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Wed

Finding Dory

Linden Hills Park

Finding Dory Linden Hills Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3 Thu

Moana The newest Disney princess hangs with The Rock and gets to sing Lin-Manuel Miranda songs. We’re jealous!

Merriam Park Recreation Center

Moana Merriam Park Recreation Center The newest Disney princess hangs with The Rock and gets to sing Lin-Manuel Miranda songs. We’re jealous!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3 Thu

Sing

Bottineau Park

Sing Bottineau Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Sweet Land A young German mail-order bride tries to build a happy Minnesota life with her Norwegian immigrant lover.

Lake Harriet Park

Sweet Land Lake Harriet Park A young German mail-order bride tries to build a happy Minnesota life with her Norwegian immigrant lover.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Sat

Secret Life of Pets

Victory Park

Secret Life of Pets Victory Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 7 Mon

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Relax outside and ponder how messed up this great movie is for kids.

Bohanon Park

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Bohanon Park Relax outside and ponder how messed up this great movie is for kids.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Tue

The Good Lie Reese Witherspoon helps two Sudanese orphans grow accustomed to life in Kansas.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Good Lie Father Hennepin Bluff Park Reese Witherspoon helps two Sudanese orphans grow accustomed to life in Kansas.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

Ghostbusters (1984) Hopefully you can make it through the park without a giant demon dog trying to possess you.

Kenny Park

Ghostbusters (1984) Kenny Park Hopefully you can make it through the park without a giant demon dog trying to possess you.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Storks An animated story about storks who no longer deliver babies but deliver packages for a global internet retail giant. Thanks, Amazon.

Rice Recreation Center

Storks Rice Recreation Center An animated story about storks who no longer deliver babies but deliver packages for a global internet retail giant. Thanks, Amazon.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Moana

Victory Memorial Drive

Moana Victory Memorial Drive

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Moana

Langford Park Recreation Center

Moana Langford Park Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Drop Dead Gorgeous An annual small-town Minnesota beauty pageant gets way out of hand with a hilarious cast including Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, and Kirstie Alley. Highly underrated.

Lake Harriet Park

Drop Dead Gorgeous Lake Harriet Park An annual small-town Minnesota beauty pageant gets way out of hand with a hilarious cast including Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, and Kirstie Alley. Highly underrated.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 12 Sat

Sing

Hampden Park

Sing Hampden Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 12 Sat

Ghostbusters (2016) The 2016 update is presented with Spanish subtitles.

Phelps Field Park

Ghostbusters (2016) Phelps Field Park The 2016 update is presented with Spanish subtitles.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 14 Mon

42

Painter Park

42 Painter Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 15 Tue

La La Land Ryan Gosling teaches John Legend how to be a “pure” jazz artist while Emma Stone seeks acting fame.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

La La Land Father Hennepin Bluff Park Ryan Gosling teaches John Legend how to be a “pure” jazz artist while Emma Stone seeks acting fame.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 16 Wed

Moana

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Moana Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

Kuboana of the Two Strings

Dayton's Bluff Recreation Center

Kuboana of the Two Strings Dayton's Bluff Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

1920s Experimental Short Films by Iconic Dada Artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling, accompanied by Ryan Olson of Polica and the Marijuana Deathsquads This free event takes place in the redesigned Wurtele Upper Garden adjacent to the Walker. For this special commission, Ryan Olson (Polica, Gayngs) and his all-star ensemble Marijuana Deathsquads present intriguing new live cinematic scores set to 1920s experimental short films by iconic Dada artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling.

Walker Art Center, Vineland Place, Minneapolis, MN

1920s Experimental Short Films by Iconic Dada Artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling, accompanied by Ryan Olson of Polica and the Marijuana Deathsquads Walker Art Center, Vineland Place, Minneapolis, MN This free event takes place in the redesigned Wurtele Upper Garden adjacent to the Walker. For this special commission, Ryan Olson (Polica, Gayngs) and his all-star ensemble Marijuana Deathsquads present intriguing new live cinematic scores set to 1920s experimental short films by iconic Dada artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Matthew Broderick lives out every high schooler’s dream.

Beltrami Park

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Beltrami Park Matthew Broderick lives out every high schooler’s dream.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

Toy Story Feel like a kid again with Woody, Buzz, and the gang.

Linwood Recreation

Toy Story Linwood Recreation Feel like a kid again with Woody, Buzz, and the gang.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

Grumpy Old Men Put a little wintry chill in your summer with Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon.

Lake Harriet Park

Grumpy Old Men Lake Harriet Park Put a little wintry chill in your summer with Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 19 Sat

Sing

McRae Park

Sing McRae Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 21 Mon

Hidden Figures

North Commons Park

Hidden Figures North Commons Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 23 Wed

Sing

McDonough Recreation Center

Sing McDonough Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 23 Wed

Fences

Central Gym

Fences Central Gym

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 24 Thu

E.T.

Groveland Recreation Center

E.T. Groveland Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Storks

Battle Creek Recreation Center

Storks Battle Creek Recreation Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  