11 Things You Must Do in MSP This July

D4'th of July The Triple Rock Social Club Punk-up your Fourth of July festivities with one of the Twin Cities' seminal punk bands, Dillinger Four, as they celebrate 21 years in the industry with special guests, Against Me!. Surly’s brewing up a special, brand-new beer for the event, so get your tickets ASAP or the mosh pit's gonna come for you!