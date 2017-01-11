Events

11 Things You Must Do in MSP This July

By Published On 07/01/2015 By Published On 07/01/2015
Wikimedia

We’ve already told you about the worst mistakes you can make on Minnesota’s lakes, but we actually left off the worst mistake of ‘em all: spending so much time on the lake you miss these 11 sweet Twin Cities events...

Flickr/badjonni

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

D4'th of July Punk-up your Fourth of July festivities with one of the Twin Cities' seminal punk bands, Dillinger Four, as they celebrate 21 years in the industry with special guests, Against Me!. Surly’s brewing up a special, brand-new beer for the event, so get your tickets ASAP or the mosh pit's gonna come for you!

The Triple Rock Social Club

Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Salt-N-Pepa Just when you thought that you might not ever get the chance to see '90s hip-hoppers Salt-N-Pepa live in concert, they announce they’re hitting up the Minnesota Zoo. So lace up your high-tops and bust out your baggiest clothing because this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Minnesota Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Basilica Block Party The Twin Cities' biggest block party is back featuring an array of top-tier rock bands. Catch acts like Weezer, Wilco, Motion City Soundtrack, and Fitz and the Tantrums as they take over Hennepin Ave for a weekend full of block rocking.

Downtown

Way Cool Cooking School

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Way-Cool Cooking School: Cooking with Beer in Summer If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to cook with beer, this is one summer class for you. Learn how to make honey balsamic beer shrimp skewers, roasted herb and beer mustard potato salad, and lemon shanty beer cupcakes... and then bring us some.

Eden Prairie

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

The Color Run The brightest and messiest 5k fun run out there involves getting splashed with paint, and... um, running, presumably.

Minnesota State Fair Grounds

Flickr/El Hulmilde Fotero Del Pánico

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Stiff Little Fingers At the forefront of the British punk rock movement with bands like The Clash, The Sex Pistols, and the Buzzcocks, iconic Irish punk-rockers Stiff Little Fingers helped to define the genre and now they’re coming to MSP. DO NOT miss this extremely rare chance to let these guys punch you in the face with their catchy hooks, driving bass lines, and infectious lyrics.

Mill City Nights

Flickr/Hugo A. Quintero G.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Pints for Pit Bulls Come out, drink some beer, and help these little guys out as NorthGate Brewing donates $1.00 to Save-a-Bull Rescue for every pint sold to help rescue abandoned or abused pits.

NorthGate Brewing

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Anthony Bourdain: Close to the Bone Culinary raconteur, Tony Bourdain, is hitting the Twin Cities for a night of intimate personal yarns on his work and travels. Experience Bourdain in all of his food- and travel-related glory and participate in an open Q&A with the master of snark as he indulges the audience with his own personal brand of global musings.

State Theatre

Facebook/MN Food Truck Fair

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

St. Paul Food Truck Fair The perfect opportunity to hit an array of delicious food trucks while enjoying what we can all hope will be a beautiful Minnesota summer day.

Downtown St. Paul

Sociable Cider Werks

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

Sociable Cider Werks NE Brewer’s Block Party Celebrate the beers of Northeast Minneapolis at this day-long beer fest featuring suds from Wander North, 612 Brew, NorthGate, and Indeed along with live music from Blue Groove, Sam Cassidy, and a not-as-of-yet unannounced artist.

Sociable Cider Werks

Oak Glen Golf Course

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Mon

Big Wood Brewery Golf Tournament BWB’s first annual links tournament promises a day of... well, golf (obviously), plus beer tastings and appetizers along with a variety of contests and prizes. Oh yeah, the day also ends with a beer dinner buffet.

Oak Glen, Stillwater

