The 9 Best Spring Beer Events in the Twin Cities

We already helped you investigate whether your Minneapolis 'hood/suburb sucks, but there's one way to tell for sure: if where you live doesn't have its fair share of the Twin Cities' sweetest beer events, it probably blows. Here's hoping one of these nine can't-miss spring beer events is going down near you...
Mar 27 Fri
Minnesota Brewer's Ball The second annual Brewers Ball is a... um, casual event boasting more than 20 local beer makers, sweet food pairings, and a unique silent auction, all to help benefit cystic fibrosis.
DQ Club Room at TCF Bank Stadium
Mar 28 Sat
Northern Lights Rare Beer Fest Come out for a night of rare, vintage, and specialty one-off beers from a variety of the nation’s top brewers. 10 Minnesota breweries along with 20 other’s from around the country will be bringing the brewed goods for this one-night-only event.
Apr 17 Fri
Brew -- Beard -- Bulls#!t If you’re into all things beards and beer, this might just be the convention for you. Come out and celebrate the finer points of life including beard stroking, spaghetti eating, and sampling a whole lot of delicious craft beer.
Holiday Inn and Austin Conference Center
Apr 18 Sat
Twin Cities Craft Beer Festival 75 breweries, 150 beers, and a lot of delicious food make this craft beer festival one of the biggest and best around. Tickets get you a tasting glass, access to a ton of beer, and a variety of informative seminars. If you’re into the craft of draft, we’d suggest that you look into buying your tickets ASAP.
Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot
Apr 25 Sat
North Shore Brewery Tour Head up to the North Shore to sample 25 craft beers at six different breweries, including Bent Paddle, Castle Danger, and Lake Superior Brewing. Tickets include lunch/dinner options and transportation to and from the Twin Cities.
Various locations
May 11 Mon
Minnesota Brewery Showcase III Get ready for a full tap takeover at Uptown’s Muddy Waters, where there'll be a special variety of beers from Surly, Fulton, Indeed, Steel Toe, and Summit, plus food from the Red Table Meat Co. Any event that presents the promise of meat sweats and beer automatically gets a thumbs up from us!
May 16 Sat
9th Annual Brewers Bazaar Post up on a river boat overlooking the St. Croix River in historic Downtown Stillwater while sipping brews from regional brewers (Lift Bridge, Summit, Fulton, etc.) and eating brats.
Avalon River Boat
Jun 20 Sat
8th Annual Hay Lake Beer Tasting Sip on suds from 14 local breweries (Lift Bridge, Surly, Summit, etc.), watch an 1860s-style baseball game, and bid in a silent auction to help support the Washington County Historical Society preserve and share its history.
Jun 28 Sun
Blues & Brews At this upscale event the Twin Cities’ best local breweries are pairing beer with badass apps to raise money for charity.
